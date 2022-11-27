Read full article on original website
Omaha man donates to wrong kettle; man pretends to be red kettle bell ringer
The season of giving is here and you've probably seen red kettles and volunteers from the Salvation Army ringing the bells, but make sure they have the official signage.
Social media helps get Omaha man’s stolen puppy back home
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Good news. The puppy that was stolen from a gated yard has been found and returned home. “He’s just a great puppy. I’m really glad he’s home,” said Russell Houlden, the owner. Two Sundays ago, Russell Houlden’s new, German Shepherd puppy, Storm,...
Frontier Airlines no longer has a customer service phone line
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The low-cost carrier known for no frills flights has decided to cut customer service over the phone. In a policy that started last week, Frontier airlines says it has transitioned to fully digital communications. That means customers who need help must deal with an online...
Thief swipes $1,000 worth of inventory from Lincoln vape shop
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating another vape shop burglary. At 4:27 a.m. Wednesday morning, Lincoln Police responded to a security alarm at Generation V at 1501 N. Cotner Boulevard. It appears the thief gained access to Grateful Green Hemp & THC Dispensary, which is connected to Generation...
10/11 This Morning's Crime Stoppers
On this Giving Tuesday Lincoln nonprofits are asking for the city’s help. That includes places like Community Action Network, which is working to create a learning environment for children who live in poverty.
ER physician, accused of using drugs while on duty, loses his license
The state of Iowa has suspended the license of an emergency room physician who appeared to be under the influence of narcotics while treating patients in an Iowa hospital and an Omaha clinic. The same doctor now stands accused of continuing to practice medicine in Nebraska while his license there is under suspension. The Iowa […] The post ER physician, accused of using drugs while on duty, loses his license appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
$500K raised during No-Shave November
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The month of December brings holiday cheer as families celebrate the season, but it also means those winter beards are coming off and No-Shave November officially comes to an end. While a lot of people put down the razor in November and grew beards or mustaches,...
November Golden Apple: Roper teacher making connections
“The lady who I helped into the ambulance - and she was the one (in the apartment) in the fire, said she has no idea what happened. She said they just came out into the living room and the whole place was just completely engulfed in flames,” said Tori Moore, who lives in the the building where the fire started.
Outage impacting emergency services in 3 Nebraska counties, according to officials
SAUNDERS COUNTY, Neb. — An outage is impacting 911 service for three Nebraska counties, according to officials. Officials said the 911 system is down for Butler, Platte and Saunders counties. In Saunders County, residents can call 402-443-1000 for emergencies. There is no indication at this time to the cause...
'We need to hit the panic button," Metro law enforcement agencies report low staffing levels
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — Law enforcement agencies sound the alarm on what they describe as critically low staffing. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said it negotiated a new contract to try and combat losses to other agencies. Meantime, the Omaha police union said it's expecting a record number of...
Lincoln store broken into, around $2,000 in damages
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A store in Lincoln was broken into early Wednesday morning, causing around $2,000 in damage and $1,000 in loss. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were dispatched to Generation V, 1501 N Cotner, around 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday for an alarm that went off. Officers said they...
Lincoln Business Owner Accused of Being Involved in Thefts of Catalytic Converters
LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 28)–An ongoing theft investigation has led Lincoln Police to the arrest of a local business owner. Police say a search warrant served Sunday morning at Victory Auto, 1443 Cornhusker, led to the arrest of the owner, 33-year-old Viktor Popov and his alleged involvement in catalytic converter thefts and possession of stolen vehicle parts. A warrant served led to the seizure of 101 catalytic converter thefts, worth a total of $30,000.
Former Bayard cemetery district secretary-treasurer charged with embezzlement
A former Morrill County woman is facing felony charges for embezzling from the Bayard Cemetery District when she served as its secretary-treasurer. Joyce Mick, 69, of Lincoln, will be arraigned in Morrill County District Court January 3rd on charges of theft by unlawful taking $5,000 or more and theft by unlawful taking of $1,500 to $5,000.
No plates on van, leads to Beatrice Police drug arrest
BEATRICE – Police made an arrest for suspected drug violations following a Wednesday night traffic stop along East Court Street in Beatrice. An officer stopped a van that had no front or rear license plates, eastbound in the seven-hundred block of Court. Police were given consent to search the...
101 stolen catalytic converters worth $30,300 found at Lincoln shop, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department says it found dozens of stolen catalytic converters after searching an auto shop. Officers served a warrant at Victory Auto on Cornhusker Highway on Sunday morning. The owner, 33-year-old Viktor Popov, was the subject of an ongoing investigation regarding stolen catalytic...
Construction site tools reportedly stolen in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Over $35,000 worth of tools were reportedly stolen from a Lincoln construction site. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to the 1800 block of Northwoods Drive around 7:35 a.m. on Monday for a reported theft. Officers said the site contractors told them that sometime over...
$36,000 in tools and copper wire stolen from northeast Lincoln construction site
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is looking for suspects who stole roughly $36,000 in tools and copper wire from a construction site. Monday around 7:36 a.m., LPD said officers were dispatched to a construction site on Northwoods Drive, off 84th and Holdrege Streets, for a report of a belated theft.
Covid Cases, Hospitalizations Increase In Lincoln
Lincoln, NE (November 29, 2022) The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) today announced that the COVID-19 Risk Dial will remain in mid-yellow for a third week. The yellow position on the dial indicates that the risk of the virus spreading in the community is moderate. On the color-coded dial, red represents the highest risk of COVID-19 spread, and green represents the lowest risk.
Local church and grief center collaborate to collect donations for families experiencing loss
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — For those who have recently had loved ones pass away, the holiday season can be an emotional time. During a season that is meant to bring people together, these individuals can often feel alone. To ease that burden, First-Plymouth Church and the Mourning Hope Grief...
Troopers arrest 26 impaired drivers over Thanksgiving weekend
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested 26 impaired drivers during Thanksgiving weekend. This weekend marked one of the busiest travel times of the year and coincided with the national Click it or Ticket campaign. Troopers across Nebraska joined law enforcement officers across the country in the annual Thanksgiving weekend effort, which ran from Wednesday through Sunday.
