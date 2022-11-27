ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WOWT

Social media helps get Omaha man’s stolen puppy back home

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Good news. The puppy that was stolen from a gated yard has been found and returned home. “He’s just a great puppy. I’m really glad he’s home,” said Russell Houlden, the owner. Two Sundays ago, Russell Houlden’s new, German Shepherd puppy, Storm,...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Frontier Airlines no longer has a customer service phone line

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The low-cost carrier known for no frills flights has decided to cut customer service over the phone. In a policy that started last week, Frontier airlines says it has transitioned to fully digital communications. That means customers who need help must deal with an online...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Thief swipes $1,000 worth of inventory from Lincoln vape shop

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating another vape shop burglary. At 4:27 a.m. Wednesday morning, Lincoln Police responded to a security alarm at Generation V at 1501 N. Cotner Boulevard. It appears the thief gained access to Grateful Green Hemp & THC Dispensary, which is connected to Generation...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

10/11 This Morning's Crime Stoppers

On this Giving Tuesday Lincoln nonprofits are asking for the city’s help. That includes places like Community Action Network, which is working to create a learning environment for children who live in poverty.
LINCOLN, NE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

ER physician, accused of using drugs while on duty, loses his license

The state of Iowa has suspended the license of an emergency room physician who appeared to be under the influence of narcotics while treating patients in an Iowa hospital and an Omaha clinic. The same doctor now stands accused of continuing to practice medicine in Nebraska while his license there is under suspension. The Iowa […] The post ER physician, accused of using drugs while on duty, loses his license appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

$500K raised during No-Shave November

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The month of December brings holiday cheer as families celebrate the season, but it also means those winter beards are coming off and No-Shave November officially comes to an end. While a lot of people put down the razor in November and grew beards or mustaches,...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

November Golden Apple: Roper teacher making connections

“The lady who I helped into the ambulance - and she was the one (in the apartment) in the fire, said she has no idea what happened. She said they just came out into the living room and the whole place was just completely engulfed in flames,” said Tori Moore, who lives in the the building where the fire started.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln store broken into, around $2,000 in damages

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A store in Lincoln was broken into early Wednesday morning, causing around $2,000 in damage and $1,000 in loss. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were dispatched to Generation V, 1501 N Cotner, around 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday for an alarm that went off. Officers said they...
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

Lincoln Business Owner Accused of Being Involved in Thefts of Catalytic Converters

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 28)–An ongoing theft investigation has led Lincoln Police to the arrest of a local business owner. Police say a search warrant served Sunday morning at Victory Auto, 1443 Cornhusker, led to the arrest of the owner, 33-year-old Viktor Popov and his alleged involvement in catalytic converter thefts and possession of stolen vehicle parts. A warrant served led to the seizure of 101 catalytic converter thefts, worth a total of $30,000.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Former Bayard cemetery district secretary-treasurer charged with embezzlement

A former Morrill County woman is facing felony charges for embezzling from the Bayard Cemetery District when she served as its secretary-treasurer. Joyce Mick, 69, of Lincoln, will be arraigned in Morrill County District Court January 3rd on charges of theft by unlawful taking $5,000 or more and theft by unlawful taking of $1,500 to $5,000.
MORRILL COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

No plates on van, leads to Beatrice Police drug arrest

BEATRICE – Police made an arrest for suspected drug violations following a Wednesday night traffic stop along East Court Street in Beatrice. An officer stopped a van that had no front or rear license plates, eastbound in the seven-hundred block of Court. Police were given consent to search the...
BEATRICE, NE
klkntv.com

101 stolen catalytic converters worth $30,300 found at Lincoln shop, police say

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department says it found dozens of stolen catalytic converters after searching an auto shop. Officers served a warrant at Victory Auto on Cornhusker Highway on Sunday morning. The owner, 33-year-old Viktor Popov, was the subject of an ongoing investigation regarding stolen catalytic...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Construction site tools reportedly stolen in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Over $35,000 worth of tools were reportedly stolen from a Lincoln construction site. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to the 1800 block of Northwoods Drive around 7:35 a.m. on Monday for a reported theft. Officers said the site contractors told them that sometime over...
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

Covid Cases, Hospitalizations Increase In Lincoln

Lincoln, NE (November 29, 2022) The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) today announced that the COVID-19 Risk Dial will remain in mid-yellow for a third week. The yellow position on the dial indicates that the risk of the virus spreading in the community is moderate. On the color-coded dial, red represents the highest risk of COVID-19 spread, and green represents the lowest risk.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Troopers arrest 26 impaired drivers over Thanksgiving weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested 26 impaired drivers during Thanksgiving weekend. This weekend marked one of the busiest travel times of the year and coincided with the national Click it or Ticket campaign. Troopers across Nebraska joined law enforcement officers across the country in the annual Thanksgiving weekend effort, which ran from Wednesday through Sunday.
LINCOLN, NE

