Houston, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

South Florida Sun Sentinel

Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa prepares for challenge of possibly playing behind backup tackles vs. 49ers

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has experience playing behind an offensive line that’s given him time to throw, and he also has ample professional experience not having time in the pocket. The third-year quarterback, after having the NFL’s worst pass protection last season, may have been growing used to having that lengthier internal clock to find a receiver this year before left ...
FanSided

Miami football 2023 commits continue Hurricanes dedication

After the Miami football team ended its disappointing season with a loss to Pittsburgh on Saturday 2023 Hurricanes’ commits reaffirmed their pledges via Twitter. Offensive tackle Frankie Tinilau, tight end Jackson Carver and wide receivers Nathaniel Joseph and Robby Washington all posted to Twitter. The Miami football program is...
FanSided

Miami football will have multiple Power 5 transfer WR options

The Miami football team sorely lacked an offensive playmaker during the 2022 season. Miami all-time leading receiver Mike Harley graduating and single-season receiving leader Charleston Rambo leaving for the NFL were far bigger losses to the Hurricanes’ offense than most people projected. New offensive coordinator Josh Gattis was not...
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Heat’s Haslem still with heavy heart after Gator teammate’s sudden death, ‘I miss him a lot’

Before he became The Captain for the Miami Heat, Udonis Haslem looked with reverence toward his captain, the teammate at the University of Florida who planted the seeds of leadership that remain in place more than two decades later. That is what has made this past month so difficult, and the reason Haslem missed five games for what the Heat listed as personal reasons. Because there was a point ...
Yardbarker

Shaq Lawson admits he regrets signing with Dolphins in 2020

Buffalo Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson spent just one season with the Miami Dolphins, but that was all it took for the Clemson alum to regret leaving Buffalo. In a recent interview with Spectrum News 1 in Buffalo, Lawson admitted that leaving the team that drafted him for what he thought were greener pastures in Miami nearly derailed his career.
travelmag.com

7 of the Most Charming Golf Courses in and around Miami

Renowned for its pristine beaches, non-stop nightlife, and year-round sunshine, the coastal metropolis of Miami in South Florida is also home to a smattering of delightful golf courses. From abundant courses open to the public to greens set inside lavish resorts and country clubs, Miami and its surroundings boast a...
On3.com

Tyrique Stevenson blog: 50/50 chance I'll be back next season, will have a decision in the next few weeks

SENIOR DAY EMOTIONAL, BUT I MAY STILL RETURN TO MIAMI. Being part of Senior Day it was just raw emotion. Honestly, I didn’t know how to feel based on the fact that this could possibly be my last game going out here with these guys. I’ll graduate in the spring, and it was just raw emotions. Just happy to be out there, happy to be around the guys, around this coaching staff despite the year that we had. It was just pure happiness, was also a little bit of sad emotion there but I couldn’t let it get the best of me. Just wanted to go out there and be able to play my heart out. Possibly this could be my last game … or not. So I wanted to go out there and bless the fans and bless everybody who came out there to support me, my mom, my grandma, everybody who just came out there and wanted to see us play hard. So I was more focused on that, not even focused on the fact that it was Senior Day. And I was just out there and this could be my last game so I wanted to play my heart out.
