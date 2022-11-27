Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular burger chain opens new location in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Suspect wanted in connection with shooting of Uber driver at northeast Houston gas station along with his companionhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
6 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Popular Houston Restaurant Coming to TownGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Revolutionizing Future Lives: City of Houston's New Pilot Program Teach Low-income Neighborhood Citizens to Use ComputerClarence WalkerHouston, TX
Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa prepares for challenge of possibly playing behind backup tackles vs. 49ers
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has experience playing behind an offensive line that’s given him time to throw, and he also has ample professional experience not having time in the pocket. The third-year quarterback, after having the NFL’s worst pass protection last season, may have been growing used to having that lengthier internal clock to find a receiver this year before left ...
Miami football 2023 commits continue Hurricanes dedication
After the Miami football team ended its disappointing season with a loss to Pittsburgh on Saturday 2023 Hurricanes’ commits reaffirmed their pledges via Twitter. Offensive tackle Frankie Tinilau, tight end Jackson Carver and wide receivers Nathaniel Joseph and Robby Washington all posted to Twitter. The Miami football program is...
Dolphins RB Jeff Wilson was 'hurt' when 49ers traded for Christian McCaffrey
MIAMI GARDENS — Running back Jeff Wilson has been everything the club could have hoped for in his first three games with the Dolphins. "True pro," Dolphins offensive coordinator Frank Smith said Thursday. "I mean, he's got an attacking mentality. I mean, just completely locked in." "Jeff is just...
Miami football will have multiple Power 5 transfer WR options
The Miami football team sorely lacked an offensive playmaker during the 2022 season. Miami all-time leading receiver Mike Harley graduating and single-season receiving leader Charleston Rambo leaving for the NFL were far bigger losses to the Hurricanes’ offense than most people projected. New offensive coordinator Josh Gattis was not...
NBC Miami
North Miami High School Football Star Killed in Shooting in NE Miami-Dade Neighborhood
Police were investigating after a high school football star was killed in a shooting in a neighborhood in northeast Miami-Dade Tuesday. The shooting was reported in the 100 block of Sierra Drive. Miami-Dade Police officials said the victim was shot and ran to a house for help. He collapsed and...
Miami Heat Will Have To Deal With Al Horford In Boston For Another Two Years
The Miami Heat have seen a lot of Boston Celtics forward Al Horford over the years. On Thursday, they learned they will get to face Horford for at least two more seasons. According to ESPN, he signed a two-year contract extension with the Celtics. In Wednesday's victory against the Heat,...
NEN Keys to the Game: Bills at Patriots
New England Nation host Morey Hershgordon and analyst Andy Gresh discuss the the three keys to the game for the Patriots to pull out a win over the Bills in Week 13.
NEN Roundtable: What do the Patriots need to do to beat the Bills?
Morey Hershgordon, Andy Gresh, Sam Knox and Taylor Begley discuss the big topics before kickoff. Are you convinced the Patriots offense has turned the corner? What does the defense need to do to limit Josh Allen and the Bills offense?
Heat’s Haslem still with heavy heart after Gator teammate’s sudden death, ‘I miss him a lot’
Before he became The Captain for the Miami Heat, Udonis Haslem looked with reverence toward his captain, the teammate at the University of Florida who planted the seeds of leadership that remain in place more than two decades later. That is what has made this past month so difficult, and the reason Haslem missed five games for what the Heat listed as personal reasons. Because there was a point ...
Yardbarker
Shaq Lawson admits he regrets signing with Dolphins in 2020
Buffalo Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson spent just one season with the Miami Dolphins, but that was all it took for the Clemson alum to regret leaving Buffalo. In a recent interview with Spectrum News 1 in Buffalo, Lawson admitted that leaving the team that drafted him for what he thought were greener pastures in Miami nearly derailed his career.
Mike McDaniel tells Tua Tagovailoa his technique in high school was ‘trash’
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel and star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa have a really special relationship. It’s one of the many reasons why the team is considered to be one of the hottest in the NFL right now. McDaniel’s coaching approach has become famous in South Florida already in...
Two more Canes enter portal. Cristobal bullish on incoming class, explains what he wants
A six-pack of Miami Hurricanes notes on a Thursday:
Lawsuit claims Miami overcharged building permit fees for years, seeks $76 million refund
A lawsuit is demanding that the city of Miami refund more than $76 million in “excessive” building permit fees collected over more than a decade.
Miami Dolphins vs. San Francisco 49ers picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 13 game?
The Miami Dolphins and San Francisco 49ers play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 13 schedule. Which team will win the game? Check out these NFL Week 13...
travelmag.com
7 of the Most Charming Golf Courses in and around Miami
Renowned for its pristine beaches, non-stop nightlife, and year-round sunshine, the coastal metropolis of Miami in South Florida is also home to a smattering of delightful golf courses. From abundant courses open to the public to greens set inside lavish resorts and country clubs, Miami and its surroundings boast a...
Tyrique Stevenson blog: 50/50 chance I'll be back next season, will have a decision in the next few weeks
SENIOR DAY EMOTIONAL, BUT I MAY STILL RETURN TO MIAMI. Being part of Senior Day it was just raw emotion. Honestly, I didn’t know how to feel based on the fact that this could possibly be my last game going out here with these guys. I’ll graduate in the spring, and it was just raw emotions. Just happy to be out there, happy to be around the guys, around this coaching staff despite the year that we had. It was just pure happiness, was also a little bit of sad emotion there but I couldn’t let it get the best of me. Just wanted to go out there and be able to play my heart out. Possibly this could be my last game … or not. So I wanted to go out there and bless the fans and bless everybody who came out there to support me, my mom, my grandma, everybody who just came out there and wanted to see us play hard. So I was more focused on that, not even focused on the fact that it was Senior Day. And I was just out there and this could be my last game so I wanted to play my heart out.
