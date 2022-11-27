SENIOR DAY EMOTIONAL, BUT I MAY STILL RETURN TO MIAMI. Being part of Senior Day it was just raw emotion. Honestly, I didn’t know how to feel based on the fact that this could possibly be my last game going out here with these guys. I’ll graduate in the spring, and it was just raw emotions. Just happy to be out there, happy to be around the guys, around this coaching staff despite the year that we had. It was just pure happiness, was also a little bit of sad emotion there but I couldn’t let it get the best of me. Just wanted to go out there and be able to play my heart out. Possibly this could be my last game … or not. So I wanted to go out there and bless the fans and bless everybody who came out there to support me, my mom, my grandma, everybody who just came out there and wanted to see us play hard. So I was more focused on that, not even focused on the fact that it was Senior Day. And I was just out there and this could be my last game so I wanted to play my heart out.

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO