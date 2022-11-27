Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Albany Herald
‘Boy Meets World’ Cast Reunites for C2E2 2023
The Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo’s list of guests for 2023 is beginning to take form, as TV Insider exclusively announces that the cast of Boy Meets World will be attending the event from March 31 to April 2, 2023. During all three days of C2E2, actors Danielle Fishel, Rider Strong, Trina McGee, William Daniels, Will Friedel, and Bonnie Bartlett of Boy Meets World/Girl Meets World will be offering photo ops and autographs for fans of the series. The cast will also be participating in a reunion panel, with the date and time of the event to be announced.
Albany Herald
‘Ginny & Georgia’ Sets Return as Netflix Unveils First Look at Season 2
Get ready to start the new year right with the return of Netflix‘s Georgia & Ginny. Season 2 kicks off Thursday, January 5, 2023 on the streamer. The show was created by Sarah Lampert, who executive produces the drama about a mother and daughter alongside showrunner Debra J. Fisher. Season 2 picks up with Ginny (Antonia Gentry) having to figure out how to live with the knowledge that her mother is a murderer. Burdened with the new understanding that her step-dad, Kenny, didn’t die of natural causes, Ginny now has to deal with the fact that Georgia (Brianne Howey) not only killed, but she did it to protect Ginny.
Albany Herald
‘Power Rangers’ Star Jason David Frank Died by Suicide, Reveals Wife
Jason David Frank‘s wife, Tammie Frank, has revealed the beloved Power Rangers star died by suicide. The actor and MMA athlete passed away on November 19, 2022. Speaking with People, Tammie set the record straight regarding rumors and speculation about Jason’s passing. She confirmed that he “took his life” in a hotel room during a “weekend getaway” while she was downstairs at the hotel lobby buying snacks.
Albany Herald
'Never Tell Me the Odds'! The 25 Best Harrison Ford Movie Quotes of All Time
Harrison Ford’s career has spanned more than 50 years, but he made his big break with his debut as Han Solo in 1977’s Star Wars and as Indiana Jones in 1981’s Raiders of the Lost Ark. His memorable roles in Blade Runner, Clear and Present Danger and Air Force One only solidified his superstar status. Check out the 25 best Harrison Ford quotes from some of his most iconic characters.
Albany Herald
Harrison Ford cracks the whip in teaser trailer for 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny'
It's a name so iconic, he comes with his own theme song, and boy, is it a sweet sound. In the new teaser trailer for "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," Harrison Ford returns as the titular hero archaeologist, this time alongside "Fleabag" star Phoebe Waller-Bridge.
Albany Herald
Body of ‘Green Book’ & ‘Sopranos’ Actor Frank Vallelonga Jr. Found Dumped in Bronx
A body dumped outside of a Bronx sheet-metal manufacturing factory on Monday, November 28 has been identified as 60-year-old actor Frank Vallelonga Jr. Vallelonga Jr. was known for playing a relative of Viggo Mortensen‘s character in the Oscar-winning Green Book. The film was based on Vallelonga Jr.’s father, Frank Vallelonga Sr. (known by his stage name Tony Lip) and written by his brother, Nick Vallelonga.
Albany Herald
Where to Find Gwyneth's Favorite Birkenstock Arizonas In Stock & On Sale
Laugh at Birkenstocks all you want, but the controversial-yet-comfy shoes are having a massive moment. Gwyneth Paltrow recently sauntered into a taping of Jimmy Kimmel Live in Birkenstock Arizonas. The sandals make sense in balmy LA. But, even with the temps dipping in other parts of the U.S., the cozy open-toed shoes are perfect for wearing around the house.
Albany Herald
Camp Lejeune's poisoned water has spawned thousands of claims. But victims are still waiting for closure
Ann Johnson gave birth in the spring of 1984 in the hospital at Camp Lejeune, the sprawling Marine base on the North Carolina coast. But doctors did not bring baby Jacquetta straight to her mom. "I guess they were trying to prepare me for what she looked like," Johnson told CNN.
Albany Herald
‘Harry & Meghan’ Docuseries Teaser Released by Netflix (VIDEO)
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be seen like never before in Netflix‘s upcoming in-depth documentary series, Harry & Meghan, set to land on the streamer soon. “When the stakes are this high, doesn’t it make more sense to hear our story from us?” Meghan asks in the newly released teaser (watch below). The clip features a slideshow of black-and-white photos of the royal couple, intercut with talking head segments from Harry and Meghan themselves.
Comments / 0