Tulsa, OK

KTUL

Pawnee Bill Ranch and Museum welcomes two baby bison this fall

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Pawnee Bill Ranch and Museum has welcomed two baby bison so far this fall. In late October, the ranch welcomed baby bison Kathryn, and just Tuesday, welcomed baby bison Doc Holliday. In spring of this year, the ranch also welcomed three baby bison.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Local Group Delivers Christmas Gifts To Oklahoma Senior Citizens

It is the season for giving, but sadly many of our most valued community members won’t receive anything for Christmas. That’s where Socks for Seniors comes in. Sue McMillan started Socks for Seniors in 2013, when she heard that many nursing home residents don’t receive Christmas gifts.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

ODWC: Rare white bald eagle spotted in Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation shared a rare sighting in the Sooner State. "Oklahoma seems to be a great place to spend the winter – especially if you're an eagle," department officials posted to social media. They said Justin Briley saw and took a video of a white...
OKLAHOMA STATE
familytravelgo.com

Christmas at the Castle of Muskogee – Everything You Need to Know

We recently took a little road trip to the Castle of Muskogee to enjoy their holiday fun. Everything you need to know about the Christmas at the Castle of Muskogee. What does the Castle of Muskogee have during the Christmas Season?. Free Drive Thru Christmas Display. The main attraction is...
MUSKOGEE, OK
kswo.com

First meeting for families on OK Human Services DDS waitlist to be held in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Department of Human Services has chosen Lawton to be the first place for their regional meetings with families who are moving off the Developmental Disability Services (DDS) waitlist. During the summer, Oklahoma Human Services began processing application from over 5,100 Oklahomans Oklahomans as part...
LAWTON, OK
KTUL

Austin-based High 5 entertainment to expand in Jenks

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — High 5, an upscale family entertainment company based in Austin, Texas, is planning to move into the Oklahoma Aquarium development near the Riverwalk Crossing. The Oklahoma location will feature traditional High 5 attractions, including 24 lanes of bowling, a two-story laser tag arena, axe throwing,...
TULSA, OK
sapulpatimes.com

Horse found walking the railroad tracks of downtown Sapulpa

At around 11:15 am on Friday, November 25th, Steve Heron turned to his wife Tiffany and said, “I think there’s a horse in our backyard.”. The Herons weren’t even home at the time, and Sapulpa is no stranger to livestock—this is Creek County, after all—but the idea that a horse was in their backyard was preposterous; there just wasn’t enough room in their backyard at the 100 block of South Birch Street to hold such an animal.
SAPULPA, OK

