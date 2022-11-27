Read full article on original website
KTUL
Pawnee Bill Ranch and Museum welcomes two baby bison this fall
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Pawnee Bill Ranch and Museum has welcomed two baby bison so far this fall. In late October, the ranch welcomed baby bison Kathryn, and just Tuesday, welcomed baby bison Doc Holliday. In spring of this year, the ranch also welcomed three baby bison.
KOCO
Adorable rescue puppies, kittens featured in Oklahoma Humane Society's yule log video
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Humane Society is celebrating Giving Tuesday by launching its 2022 yule log video featuring adorable rescue puppies and kittens. The video shows Oklahoma Humane Society rescue dogs and cats playing in front of a fireplace scene and includes songs by local musicians. Open the video player above to watch clips from the almost hour-long video.
KTUL
Food on the Move to fight food insecurities in north Tulsa with 'The Food Home'
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Getting groceries in north Tulsa can be a trek. "We gotta go way out of out of like you say you're almost out of town just to get to a decent store," Kennie Wallace said. Wallace says there are not many nearby options for healthy...
KTUL
Salvation Army working to help 5,500 children this holiday at toy drive
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — It's Giving Tuesday, a day built on the idea of practicing radical generosity. We have the perfect opportunity for you to be part of the global effort and help those in need right here in our community through the Salvation Army Toy Drive. This year...
news9.com
Local Group Delivers Christmas Gifts To Oklahoma Senior Citizens
It is the season for giving, but sadly many of our most valued community members won’t receive anything for Christmas. That’s where Socks for Seniors comes in. Sue McMillan started Socks for Seniors in 2013, when she heard that many nursing home residents don’t receive Christmas gifts.
KTUL
Game wardens searching for suspect after deer illegally poached at Turkey Mountain
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Game Wardens are asking for information after a deer was illegally poached at Turkey Mountain over the weekend. Hunting is prohibited in Tulsa Parks under the City of Tulsa's Code of Ordinances and punishable by up to 90 days in jail. "It's an...
KOCO
ODWC: Rare white bald eagle spotted in Oklahoma
The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation shared a rare sighting in the Sooner State. "Oklahoma seems to be a great place to spend the winter – especially if you're an eagle," department officials posted to social media. They said Justin Briley saw and took a video of a white...
Okla. Red Dirt country musician unexpectedly dies hours after his wedding, community heartbroken
TULSA, Okla. — The country music community is left stunned and grief-stricken after local singer/songwriter, Jake Flint died over the weekend just hours after his wedding. He was 37 and was from Mounds, Okla. On Sunday, Nov. 27 Flint’s manager, Brenda Cline posted a message confirming the musician had,...
familytravelgo.com
Christmas at the Castle of Muskogee – Everything You Need to Know
We recently took a little road trip to the Castle of Muskogee to enjoy their holiday fun. Everything you need to know about the Christmas at the Castle of Muskogee. What does the Castle of Muskogee have during the Christmas Season?. Free Drive Thru Christmas Display. The main attraction is...
KTUL
Study finds that Sonic is the most popular fast-food restaurant in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A new study finds that Oklahoma-based Sonic is the most popular fast-food restaurant in the Sooner State. The study was conducted by Pricelisto. It analyzed Google data and looked at search interest and popularity over the past 12 months. McDonalds and Arby's were found to...
KTUL
Oklahoma Red Dirt artist Jake Flint unexpectedly dies hours after wedding at age 37
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Jake Flint, an Oklahoma-born country artist, has unexpectedly died at age 37 as confirmed by his wife and longtime manager on social media. His death occurred unexpectedly, mere hours after his wedding, which took place on Saturday, November 26. Flint’s manager, Brenda Cline, shared the...
Tulsa doctors treating mix of viruses post-Thanksgiving
Doctors in Tulsa are scrambling to meet patients dealing with an array of sicknesses, including RSV, Covid-19, the flu, strep throat and sinus infections after Thanksgiving.
KFC’s Funnel Cake Fries coming to 1 Oklahoma location
Tested in Kansas City, KFC expands Funnel Cake Fries to dozens of locations in St. Louis as well as parts of Nebraska, Arkansas, and Oklahoma.
kswo.com
First meeting for families on OK Human Services DDS waitlist to be held in Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Department of Human Services has chosen Lawton to be the first place for their regional meetings with families who are moving off the Developmental Disability Services (DDS) waitlist. During the summer, Oklahoma Human Services began processing application from over 5,100 Oklahomans Oklahomans as part...
Oklahoma country artist dies just hours after wedding: ‘It’s all so surreal’
Jake Flint, a singer-songwriter active in Oklahoma's Red Dirt country scene, passed unexpectedly over the weekend
KTUL
Austin-based High 5 entertainment to expand in Jenks
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — High 5, an upscale family entertainment company based in Austin, Texas, is planning to move into the Oklahoma Aquarium development near the Riverwalk Crossing. The Oklahoma location will feature traditional High 5 attractions, including 24 lanes of bowling, a two-story laser tag arena, axe throwing,...
KTUL
Food on the Move launches 'The Food Home' to strengthen food systems in Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Food on the Move announced a major project to help fight food insecurity and strengthen food systems in Oklahoma, called "The Food Home." The organization made the announcement on Giving Tuesday, kicking off its first of four phases to complete the Food Home. Phase one...
KTUL
Gov. Stitt donates ham to Jesus House as part of OKC Pork Council's "Give a Ham" Challenge
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Governor Kevin Stitt is participating in the Oklahoma Pork Council's "Give a Ham" challenge. Stitt took to Twitter on Wednesday to announce he would be donating a ham to the Jesus House. "I'm proud to once again partner with Oklahoma farmers to encourage food donations...
Meetings held for families coming off of 13-year waitlist for disability services
State leaders say they will begin holding regional family meetings to help families who have been waiting for disability services for years.
sapulpatimes.com
Horse found walking the railroad tracks of downtown Sapulpa
At around 11:15 am on Friday, November 25th, Steve Heron turned to his wife Tiffany and said, “I think there’s a horse in our backyard.”. The Herons weren’t even home at the time, and Sapulpa is no stranger to livestock—this is Creek County, after all—but the idea that a horse was in their backyard was preposterous; there just wasn’t enough room in their backyard at the 100 block of South Birch Street to hold such an animal.
