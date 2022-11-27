Read full article on original website
PnB Rock’s Brother Pulls Up To Roscoes “20 Deep”
PNB Meen pulled up to the location where his brother was slain with about 20 of his closest friends. PnB Rock’s family and fans are still grieving the loss of the slain the rapper. The 30-year old was shot and killed in September during an attempted robbery in Los Angeles. PnB Rock was at the city’s infamous Roscoes Chicken & Waffle where he was assaulted and murdered.
Nas & 21 Savage Join Forces On “One Mic, One Gun”
Nas and 21 Savage have seemingly buried the hatchet regarding their recent beef. As we previously reported, 21 received backlash earlier this month over his comments about Nas. The Her Loss rapper claimed that Nas is no longer relevant. “I don’t feel like he’s relevant,” 21 shared on Clubhouse. “I just feel like he got a loyal fan base. He still makes good music.”
NBA YoungBoy Calls Bobby Shmurda A “Slave” In Viscious Social Media Spat
Fans watched the two artists spar back-and-forth until YB eventually deleted his page. The latest rappers to find themselves presently embattled in the midst of some serious social media beef are NBA YoungBoy and Bobby Shmurda. On Sunday (November 27), things were undoubtedly heating up between the two after the former responded to Rowdy Rebel’s recent comments regarding King Von’s death.
Wack 100 Responds To Bobby Shmurda’s Threats
Wack 100 clapped back at Bobby Shmurda’s claims that he would “boom” him. Wack 100 is not holding back when it comes to his beef with Bobby Shmurda. Bobby mentioned Wack during an Instagram Live rant initially aimed at NBA YoungBoy. The hip hop manager recently took to Instagram to clap back at the “Hot Boy” rapper over his recent comments.
Juice WRLD’s Cousin Slams Late Rapper’s Girlfriend
Juice WRLD’s cousin called out Ally Lotti on Instagram for her recent comments. Juice WRLD’s cousin, Millz, slammed the late rapper’s girlfriend, Ally Lotti, on Instagram, Tuesday. He says that one of the last things he told Juice was not to trust her. Lotti claimed that there...
Offset Previews New Future-Assisted Banger
The teaser caused an uproar after Nicole Arbour accused Offset of promoting violence in his music. Offset channelled the Joker to tease his upcoming single with Future. After pushing back the release of his album in the wake of Takeoff’s death, Offset shared a brand new snippet on Instagram this week. The brief clip shows Offset dressed up as Heath Ledger’s Joker with a mock gun as he mouthed the lyrics to the record in front of a movie theatre. The upcoming record also includes an appearance from Future. So, it looks like we could expect the two ATLiens will have new heat for fans soon.
George “Papa G” Pryce Of Death Row Fame Has Passed Away
The late legend’s former colleague, Ronald Brent, shared the sad news on Monday. One of, if not the most, influential publicist for Death Row Records has passed away. News of the death of George Pryce came from former colleague Ronald Brent on Monday (November 28). Brent had worked on numerous projects alongside Pryce. Among them was the cover art design of 2Pac’s The Don Killuminati: The 7 Day Theory.
Ab-Soul Hints At Jay-Z Feature On “Herbert”
Ab-Soul may have secured a verse from Jay-Z on “Herbert.”. Ab-Soul is a few weeks away from the release of his upcoming solo album. At this point, there isn’t much information available surrounding the tracklist but it seems like we might be able to expect a verse from Jay-Z.
A$AP Ferg Does It For Harlem On “Just Wanna Rock” Freestyle
A$AP Ferg’s remained surprisingly lowkey in the past year. Though we received a handful of guest features this year, he hasn’t dropped a new single or anything to hold fans over until his next body of work. However, Funk Flex squeezed an exclusive out of him this week to debut on his show.
Hit-Boy Details Going Broke After Working With Beyoncé, Rihanna
The rapper-producer talked about making millions, supporting his friends, and losing his money in a matter of years. Famed producer Hit-Boy has a lot of credits under his belt. However, after collaborating with Jay-Z and Kanye West for their 2012 hit “N*ggas in Paris,” he admitted that he ended up with $0 in his bank account.
Jonah Hill Files To Legally Change His Name
The “Superbad” star filed a petition in Los Angeles earlier this week, seeking to make his stage name his only name. Jonah Hill is currently in the midst of what, for some, might be an undeniably major life decision. However, in the actor’s case, the world likely would have never known had TMZ not obtained the related legal documents.
Bow Wow Celebrates End Of Tour With Champagne Shower
The star celebrated his last show of The Millennium Tour with a sweet message to fans. Bow Wow has been a force in the game for over twenty years. The Ohio born rapper has managed to maintain a stable career both on and off the stage. On Tuesday (November 29), he took to Instagram to celebrate the last show of his infamous Millennium Tour. The 35-year old star took to Instagram with a video of himself turn up, bathing in champagne.
Jhene Aiko’s Dad Awaits The Birth Of His Ninth Child
Jhene Aiko’s dad took to Instagram to give fans an update on the status of his unborn baby boy. More baby news for the Chilombo family. Just weeks after Jhene Aiko welcomed her second child — and first with Big Sean — her 77-year old dad announced the upcoming birth of his ninth child. Dr. Karamo Chilombo took to Instagram to share the excited news with fans. “At the hospital awaiting the mystical magical birth of my ninth child,” Chilombo wrote.
Troy Ave Honors Hovain With A Joke About His Passing
The Brooklyn rapper joked that Hovain passed on to promote their latest project “New York City: The Movie.”. The hip hop community is still mourning the shocking passing of famed hip hop manager, Jonathan “Hovain” Hylton. Hovain client list of stars included Joey Badda$$, T-Pain and Troy Ave. The “Your Style” rapper took to Instagram with a message for the late manager. He even joked that the reason for Hovain’s untimely death was to promote a new film the two had just released.
Yung Joc Says Female Rap Will Slow Down Next Year
Joc dished on Nicki vs. Latto and more. Yung Joc is sharing his thoughts on the current state of female rap. The Love & Hip Hop star recently sat down with VladTV to dish on female rappers bickering online, Latto, Nicki Minaj and more. “Let’s think of colonies,” Joc began.
