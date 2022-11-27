ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, AR

Good Time Oldies 107.5

‘Bramlett Beans And Cornbread Fundraiser’ Thursday In Texarkana

You can help Texarkana families in need by attending the Bramlett "Beans and Cornbread" fundraiser from 11 until 1 on Thursday, December 1 in Texarkana. You will be able to enjoy beans and cornbread for lunch on Thursday, December 1 for the 24th annual Bramlett Beans and Cornbread Community Fundraiser hosted by former Mayor James Bramlett and the Texarkana, Texas Parks and Recreation Department. This is the second year in its new location at the Texarkana Texas Convention Center 4610 Cowhorn Creek Road in Texarkana Texas.
TEXARKANA, TX
KTBS

Owner of stray Bossier Parish livestock sought

BENTON, La. - Detectives with the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office are looking for the owner of a stray calf found near Petty Lane in Haughton on Nov. 22. The calf was rescued and penned for safety. The animal does have an ear tag containing a three-digit number that may assist with identification.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
Power 95.9

Sixth Annual Drive-Thru Live Nativity in Texarkana

The Christmas season is here and what better way to get into the holiday spirit than with the Drive-Thru Live Nativity in Texarkana back by popular demand?. This will mark the sixth year of the Live Nativity at the First Assembly of God Lighthouse Ministries located at 3401 West 7th Street. There will be over 100 people in costume recreating the true meaning of Christmas, the birth of Jesus Christ. The moment you enter the parking lot you will be greeted by shepherds and their flock searching for baby Jesus.
TEXARKANA, TX
fourstatesliving.com

Answering the Call to Protect and Serve

For those who are not personally involved in law enforcement or the armed services or who do not have family members who have answered this call to serve, it is extremely difficult to comprehend how they face life-threatening situations on a daily basis. It takes a profound commitment, not only on the part of the officer or soldier, but equally on the part of their loved ones. The depth of their commitment to their fellow man is truly remarkable.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
KTBS

Spirit of Christmas alive and well in Benton

BENTON, La. - It's beginning to look and feel a lot like Christmas throughout the ArkLaTex. We found the reason for the season in Benton. What makes this town so special this time of year? KTBS 3's Jan Elkins, Rick Rowe, and Patrick Dennis found out. Join us Thursday for our Spirit of Christmas special in Benton airing at 6:30 p.m. on KTBS 3.
BENTON, LA
magnoliareporter.com

Real Estate: Six houses sell in Columbia County

Columbia County real estate transactions recorded October 31 - November 22 having a value of $100,000 or greater. Information is drawn from public records held by the Columbia County Circuit Clerk and County Assessor, and the Arkansas Secretary of State. This two-week cycle of real estate transactions includes one land...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
ktoy1047.com

Animal Care and Adoption Center to hold clinic

The clinic will take place January 24 through 26. Spaying and neutering of pets, as well as heartworm testing, rabies shots, and FIV testing will be offered. The clinic, in part, is in response to the ordinance that passed earlier this year, requiring pets to be spayed or neutered. Reservations will begin on December 2.
HOPE, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Magnolia Christmas Parade/SAU Celebration of Lights tonight

The Magnolia Christmas Parade and Southern Arkansas University Celebration of Lights are tonight. Parade-time temperature will be in the upper 40s with a slight chance of rain. Parade units will step off at 5 p.m. with the theme, “Magic of the Movies!” The parade is sponsored by the Magnolia-Columbia County...
MAGNOLIA, AR
ktalnews.com

Texarkana hospital seeing more patients with flu, children with RSV

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Doctors in Texarkana are seeing more patients with the flu and children with RSV. The CDC says flu activity is high and widespread across Texas, including Texarkana. The Texarkana Emergency Center & Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Matt Young says there has been a steady...
TEXARKANA, TX
hopeprescott.com

PHS named High ELA school

PRESCOTT – Congratulations to Prescott High School for being named HIGH ELA GROWTH: HIGH SCHOOL LEVEL (Southwest Region). Prescott High School has been recognized by the Office of Education Policy (OEP) at the University of Arkansas as a school that has a high percentage of students participating in free and reduced meal programs but is Beating the Odds because students demonstrated high growth on the ACT Aspire. The OEP creates an annual report entitled Outstanding Educational Performance Awards, recognizing schools with high student growth. The OEP thinks growth is the best indicator of the positive impact that our school is having on students.
PRESCOTT, AR
KSLA

Hochatown officially incorporates

McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KSLA) — A small town on the outskirts of Idabel, Okla., patiently waited for its moment in history to be officially incorporated as a town. Hochatown residents said they have fought for this moment for the past few years. Commissioners gathered Monday, Nov. 28 at the McCurtain County Courthouse to officially incorporate.
IDABEL, OK
ktalnews.com

Trial underway for teen in murder of fellow Texas HS student

Testimony is underway in the trial of a Texarkana teenager accused of fatally shooting a classmate last year after an argument at school continued off-campus. Trial underway for teen in murder of fellow Texas …. Testimony is underway in the trial of a Texarkana teenager accused of fatally shooting a...
TEXARKANA, TX
ktoy1047.com

Man who threatened mayors arrested again

62-year-old Maverick Bryan of Nashville made threats against several Arkansas mayors in 2015 including the mayors of Ashdown, De Queen, and Hope. A Howard County deputy initiated the stop for speeding, but after an alert by a K-9 unit, deputies searched Bryan's vehicle. Officers found a pistol in the console and, after confirming that Bryan had a felony on his record, arrested him.
NASHVILLE, AR
magnoliareporter.com

COVID-19 cases take rise in South Arkansas

COVID-19 cases increased in Columbia, Nevada, Ouachita and Union counties on Sunday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,435. Total Active Cases: 24. Up seven since Saturday. Total...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR

