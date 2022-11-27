Read full article on original website
KSLA
Texarkana drug counselors urge people to get help on National Methamphetamine Awareness Day
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Nov. 30 is National Methamphetamine Awareness Day. Instituted in 2006, the day encourages users to get the help they need and educate the public about the effects of the drug. Ninety percent of those seeking help at River Ridge Treatment Center in southwest Arkansas are being...
‘Bramlett Beans And Cornbread Fundraiser’ Thursday In Texarkana
You can help Texarkana families in need by attending the Bramlett "Beans and Cornbread" fundraiser from 11 until 1 on Thursday, December 1 in Texarkana. You will be able to enjoy beans and cornbread for lunch on Thursday, December 1 for the 24th annual Bramlett Beans and Cornbread Community Fundraiser hosted by former Mayor James Bramlett and the Texarkana, Texas Parks and Recreation Department. This is the second year in its new location at the Texarkana Texas Convention Center 4610 Cowhorn Creek Road in Texarkana Texas.
KSLA
Texarkana hospital sees increase in patients with respiratory complaints
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) — “We are seeing an increase in volume. We have had some record volumes over the past couple of weeks,” emergency room physician Brad Blaker said. There’s been a steady flow of patient traffic inside the emergency room at Christus St. Michael Health Center...
KTBS
Owner of stray Bossier Parish livestock sought
BENTON, La. - Detectives with the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office are looking for the owner of a stray calf found near Petty Lane in Haughton on Nov. 22. The calf was rescued and penned for safety. The animal does have an ear tag containing a three-digit number that may assist with identification.
Telford Prison Ministries gearing up for another Christmas
Telford Prison Ministries gearing up for another Christmas News Staff Tue, 11/29/2022 - 18:08 Image COURTESY PHOTO Body The volunteers out at the Telford Unit...
Sixth Annual Drive-Thru Live Nativity in Texarkana
The Christmas season is here and what better way to get into the holiday spirit than with the Drive-Thru Live Nativity in Texarkana back by popular demand?. This will mark the sixth year of the Live Nativity at the First Assembly of God Lighthouse Ministries located at 3401 West 7th Street. There will be over 100 people in costume recreating the true meaning of Christmas, the birth of Jesus Christ. The moment you enter the parking lot you will be greeted by shepherds and their flock searching for baby Jesus.
fourstatesliving.com
Answering the Call to Protect and Serve
For those who are not personally involved in law enforcement or the armed services or who do not have family members who have answered this call to serve, it is extremely difficult to comprehend how they face life-threatening situations on a daily basis. It takes a profound commitment, not only on the part of the officer or soldier, but equally on the part of their loved ones. The depth of their commitment to their fellow man is truly remarkable.
KTBS
Spirit of Christmas alive and well in Benton
BENTON, La. - It's beginning to look and feel a lot like Christmas throughout the ArkLaTex. We found the reason for the season in Benton. What makes this town so special this time of year? KTBS 3's Jan Elkins, Rick Rowe, and Patrick Dennis found out. Join us Thursday for our Spirit of Christmas special in Benton airing at 6:30 p.m. on KTBS 3.
magnoliareporter.com
Real Estate: Six houses sell in Columbia County
Columbia County real estate transactions recorded October 31 - November 22 having a value of $100,000 or greater. Information is drawn from public records held by the Columbia County Circuit Clerk and County Assessor, and the Arkansas Secretary of State. This two-week cycle of real estate transactions includes one land...
ktoy1047.com
Animal Care and Adoption Center to hold clinic
The clinic will take place January 24 through 26. Spaying and neutering of pets, as well as heartworm testing, rabies shots, and FIV testing will be offered. The clinic, in part, is in response to the ordinance that passed earlier this year, requiring pets to be spayed or neutered. Reservations will begin on December 2.
magnoliareporter.com
Magnolia Christmas Parade/SAU Celebration of Lights tonight
The Magnolia Christmas Parade and Southern Arkansas University Celebration of Lights are tonight. Parade-time temperature will be in the upper 40s with a slight chance of rain. Parade units will step off at 5 p.m. with the theme, “Magic of the Movies!” The parade is sponsored by the Magnolia-Columbia County...
‘A little off the top’: 18-wheeler stuck under bridge for hours in Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – Part of College Drive in Texarkana was closed for several hours Tuesday morning after an 18-wheeler failed to clear an overpass. Photos posted to the department’s social media show a semi truck with its load caved in at the top, with its back end still stuck under the bridge. “Lesson learned […]
ktalnews.com
Texarkana hospital seeing more patients with flu, children with RSV
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Doctors in Texarkana are seeing more patients with the flu and children with RSV. The CDC says flu activity is high and widespread across Texas, including Texarkana. The Texarkana Emergency Center & Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Matt Young says there has been a steady...
hopeprescott.com
PHS named High ELA school
PRESCOTT – Congratulations to Prescott High School for being named HIGH ELA GROWTH: HIGH SCHOOL LEVEL (Southwest Region). Prescott High School has been recognized by the Office of Education Policy (OEP) at the University of Arkansas as a school that has a high percentage of students participating in free and reduced meal programs but is Beating the Odds because students demonstrated high growth on the ACT Aspire. The OEP creates an annual report entitled Outstanding Educational Performance Awards, recognizing schools with high student growth. The OEP thinks growth is the best indicator of the positive impact that our school is having on students.
KSLA
Hochatown officially incorporates
McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KSLA) — A small town on the outskirts of Idabel, Okla., patiently waited for its moment in history to be officially incorporated as a town. Hochatown residents said they have fought for this moment for the past few years. Commissioners gathered Monday, Nov. 28 at the McCurtain County Courthouse to officially incorporate.
ktalnews.com
Trial underway for teen in murder of fellow Texas HS student
Testimony is underway in the trial of a Texarkana teenager accused of fatally shooting a classmate last year after an argument at school continued off-campus. Trial underway for teen in murder of fellow Texas …. Testimony is underway in the trial of a Texarkana teenager accused of fatally shooting a...
ktoy1047.com
Man who threatened mayors arrested again
62-year-old Maverick Bryan of Nashville made threats against several Arkansas mayors in 2015 including the mayors of Ashdown, De Queen, and Hope. A Howard County deputy initiated the stop for speeding, but after an alert by a K-9 unit, deputies searched Bryan's vehicle. Officers found a pistol in the console and, after confirming that Bryan had a felony on his record, arrested him.
Southwest Arkansas police investigate as thieves continue to strike at ATMs
Several law enforcement agencies are investigating a series of ATM thefts that have been reported in several states, including recent thefts in Southwest Arkansas.
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 cases take rise in South Arkansas
COVID-19 cases increased in Columbia, Nevada, Ouachita and Union counties on Sunday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,435. Total Active Cases: 24. Up seven since Saturday. Total...
KTBS
Execution date set for Texas man convicted of killing Telford inmate
TEXARKANA, Texas – An execution date has been set for a man currently on Texas death row for murdering another inmate at the Telford Unit in Bowie County. Anibal Canales Jr., 58, was in a group of men that strangled to death a 47-year-old inmate in his cell on July 11, 1997.
