Read full article on original website
Related
Chicago Bears Received Crushing Injury News On Tuesday Morning
The Chicago Bears' Week 12 drubbing at the hands of the New York Jets was messy from the start. Up until minutes before kickoff, the Bears hadn't disclosed whether Nathan Peterman or Trevor Siemian would start at quarterback. This disfunction carried into the game, as standout Bears Darnell ...
Lions vs. Jaguars draws a familiar announcing team for Week 13
Detroit football returns to a more familiar time slot for Week 13. Sunday’s 1 p.m. kickoff against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Ford Field brings back a familiar broadcasting crew for Lions fans, albeit one we haven’t seen in a while. FOX Sports revealed their broadcasting assignments for Week...
NFL Flexes Patrick Mahomes Out Of Sunday Night Football Because Of Russell Wilson
When the 2022 NFL schedule came out, one of the games television executives circled was the first meeting between the Denver Broncos and the Kansas City Chiefs, slated for Dec. 11. It had all the makings of a juicy matchup: division rivals likely battling for playoff position, plus the first ...
NBC Sports
“About half the team” attended Russell Wilson’s birthday party
Eat your heart out, Bo Callahan. The fictional first overall pick in Draft Day raised red flags for the Cleveland Browns because he had no teammates at his 21st birthday party. The very real quarterback of the Denver Broncos did slightly better, for his 34th. Via Mike Klis of 9News.com,...
NBC Sports
Josh McDaniels: Darren Waller, Hunter Renfrow are “getting closer, no doubt”
The Raiders have won each of their last two games and appear to be finding their groove as they continue head coach Josh McDaniels’ first season with the franchise. Offensive help could be on the way soon, too, in tight end Darren Waller and receiver Hunter Renfrow. Both players...
NBC Sports
Kenny Pickett called the play on Steelers’ game-winning touchdown
With the Steelers facing third-and-goal and trailing the Colts 17-16 in the fourth quarter on Monday night, an injury on the field led to a delay when the teams went back to their sidelines. And during that delay, it was Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett who decided what play they would call.
Chicago Bears Reportedly Poach Quarterback Off Detroit Lions' Practice Squad
The Chicago Bears have signed a quarterback commonly referred to as "TB12". Unfortunately for Bears fans, though, it's not Tom Brady. According to Ian Rapoport, the Chicago Bears have signed Detroit Lions' practice squad quarterback Tim Boyle to the team's active roster. "The ...
NEN Inside the Locker Room: Josh Uche
Taylor Begley goes one-one-one inside the Patriots locker room with linebacker Josh Uche. The two discuss what the defense needs to do to contain Josh Allen and the Bills, as well as what's led him to success thus far in 2022.
Former NFL Exec Calls Vikings ‘Frauds’
NFL brains have spent 12 weeks trying to figure out the 2022 Minnesota Vikings, a 9-2 team holding the No. 2 seed in the NFC. Some have accepted the record with Bill Parcells’ slogan, “You are what your record says you are,” while the Vikings success genuinely flummoxes others. One such man is Joe Banner, the general manager of the Philadelphia Eagles from 1995 to 2012.
NBC Sports
What Tua noticed in Jimmy G when watching 49ers game film
Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel certainly is familiar with 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, but what has Tua Tagovailoa noticed about his fellow signal-caller?. The Miami quarterback has been watching plenty of tape to prepare for Sunday’s 49ers-Dolphins clash at Levi’s Stadium, he told reporters Wednesday, including clips of San Francisco’s offense with Garoppolo, second-year pro Trey Lance and even former 49er C.J. Beathard throwing passes.
NBC Sports
Bears believe Eddie Jackson has significant Lisfranc injury
Bears safety Eddie Jackson left Sunday’s game against the Jets with an injury that looks like a serious one. Jackson suffered what the team believes was a significant Lisfranc injury, according to NFL Network. Although he is still being evaluated, that would almost certainly mean his season is over...
NBC Sports
JuJu Smith-Schuster, Jerick McKinnon, Kadarius Toney out of practice Wednesday
The Chiefs are down three offensive skill position players at Wednesday’s practice. Before the team took the field, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said that wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, running back Jerick McKinnon, and wide receiver Kadarius Toney would not take part in the session. Smith-Schuster is dealing with an illness while the other two players have hamstring injuries.
NBC Sports
Report: Packers to waive Johnathan Abram
Safety Johnathan Abram is headed back to the waiver wire. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Packers are going to waive Abram on Tuesday. Abram joined the team earlier this month when Green Bay claimed him off of waivers from the Raiders. Abram did not play against the...
NBC Sports
Deshaun Watson meets with reporters, declines to answer non-football questions
Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson last met with reporters in August, just after news broke that he agreed to accept an 11-game suspension from the league, along with paying a $5 million fine. He fielded questions about the situation, and among other things he proclaimed his innocence. Watson is now back....
Detroit head coach Dan Campbell doesn't want focus on the Lions playoff possibilities
It’s been awhile since the Detroit Lions were even a blip on the NFL playoff radar this late in the season. Detroit hasn’t made the postseason since 2016 and was already officially eliminated from postseason contention by Week 13 in each of the last three seasons. But there...
NBC Sports
The 10 most ridiculous, insane, mind-blowing Hurts stats
Jalen Hurts rushed for 157 yards, threw two touchdown passes, had four runs of 17 yards or longer, rushed for 10 first downs and was generally spectacular in the Eagles’ 40-33 win over the Packers Sunday night at the Linc. He did things humans aren’t supposed to do.
Kelly Stafford Reacts to Matthew Stafford's Return to NFL Concussion Protocol
Watch: NFL Rams Coach Sean McVay Helps Donate $50K to Support Ukraine. Kelly Stafford isn't playing games when it comes to her husband's health. More than a week after Matthew Stafford was placed in NFL concussion protocol for the second time this season, Kelly shared her thoughts on the Los Angeles Rams quarterback's possible return to the field.
Bears Bring in Reinforcements at QB and on Defense
Justin Fields practiced on a limited basis Wednesday and Trevor Siemian missed practice but the Bears brought in QB help.
NBC Sports
McDaniel cracks perfect joke about facing Shanahan, 49ers
Mike McDaniel and Kyle Shanahan will face off for the first time as opposing head coaches in Week 13 when the 49ers host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. It's a matchup that has been a long time coming, as the two coaches first crossed paths in the NFL on the 2006 Houston Texans. Shanahan was a 27-year-old wide receivers coach and McDaniel was a 23-year-old offensive assistant under Gary Kubiak.
NBC Sports
Terrance Knighton, Corey Campbell leaving Panthers to join Matt Rhule at Nebraska
A couple of Panthers assistants will be joining former Panthers head coach Matt Rhule on the Nebraska coaching staff. Joseph Person of TheAthletic.com reported on Sunday that assistant defensive line coach Terrance Knighton and assistant strength coach Corey Campbell would be leaving the Panthers immediately in order to move to Lincoln with Rhule. Both Knighton and Campbell have changed their Twitter bios to reflect their new employer.
Comments / 0