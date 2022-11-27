Odell Beckham Jr. removed from Miami flight after falling 'in and out of consciousness'

NFL player Odell Beckham Jr. in attendance during the Phoenix Suns against the Dallas Mavericks during game two of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Footprint Center. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

On Sunday morning, Odell Beckham Jr. found himself in a bizarre situation at Miami International Airport, resulting in the free agent wideout's removal from a departing American Airlines flight.

According to a statement released by the Miami-Dade Police, flight attendants observed Beckham "falling in and out of consciousness" as they attempted to get him to fasten his seat belt ahead of the flight. Fearing Beckham may be suffering a medical emergency, attendants called for police and fire rescue. After initially refusing to exit the plane, police eventually convinced Beckham to leave "without incident."

There are still a lot of unknowns about Sunday's incident, and it's also unclear if it will impact the market for Beckham in free agency.

The 30-year-old hasn't played since tearing his ACL in Super Bowl LVI in February. In 14 games last season with the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Rams, Beckham caught 44 passes for 537 yards and five touchdowns. Now fully cleared, Beckham will reportedly begin his free agent tour next week, per NFL.com's Ian Rapoport.

Beckham will first meet with his former team, the New York Giants, on Thursday and Friday. Then, the three-time Pro Bowler will visit with another NFC East squad, the Dallas Cowboys, on December 5 before meeting with the Buffalo Bills.