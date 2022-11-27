ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lompoc, CA

SLO County man, family members burned in ‘horrific’ fire during Thanksgiving camping trip

By Sarah Linn
The Tribune
The Tribune
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RuYTk_0jPGD53e00

Central Coast residents are rallying around a local family, including a high school agriculture teacher, after several members were seriously burned in a freak accident during a camping trip.

“While camping on Thanksgiving with family and friends, an outdoor heating device erupted, spraying hot fuel on Gretchen, Graham, their 16-year-old son, Braiden, and Gretchen’s father, Richard,” according to the GoFundMe page started by Graham’s longtime friend, Ian Charnley.

Several families, including Lompoc residents Gretchen and Graham Flaherty and their children, had traveled to the Ridgecrest area to spend the Thanksgiving weekend camping when the incident occurred mid-day Thursday.

“It just basically was a fireball in the camp,” Charnley told Noozhawk on Saturday.

As the fire engulfed Atascadero resident Richard Mullins, his daughter, Gretchen Flaherty, jumped on top of him to try to extinguish the flames.

“She literally tackled him to try to put him out. That’s the type of person she is,” Charnley said.

Charnley’s son grabbed a fire extinguisher from his truck and began spraying the burning pair.

“It was pretty horrific,” Charnley said, adding that others in the group were shaken by the incident.

Gretchen Flaherty, a Lompoc High School agriculture department chair and FFA adviser, and her father received severe burns. Her husband and son also were badly burned, but had injuries confined to smaller areas of their bodies.

The family members were taken to several hospitals. Mullins was flown by medical helicopter to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center’s burn center in the San Bernardino area, while Gretchen, Graham and Braiden Flaherty initially were taken by ambulance to Ridgecrest Regional Hospital.

After initially being treated there, Gretchen Flaherty was then transferred to the burn unit at Memorial Hospital in Bakersfield, where she likely will remain for the next several weeks.

“All involved suffered second- and third-degree burns, with Gretchen and her father suffering the worst injuries which will require numerous surgeries and skin grafts,” the GoFundMe page stated. “Aside from the long and painful recovery process, this will take a huge financial toll on the family through lost work combined with medical expenses.”

Charnley and Graham Flaherty have been friends since they were children in Atascadero, where Gretchen Flaherty also grew up.

“They’re just a really great family, wonderful kids. Graham’s a great dad. Gretchen’s really involved in the community,” Charnley said.

As word of the accident spread on social media, several colleagues and friends noted Gretchen Flaherty’s generous spirit in helping her community.

Under Gretchen Flaherty’s leadership, the Lompoc High FFA chapter’s members collected toys that were donated to Lompoc Valley Medical Center for children admitted as patients.

Graham Flaherty has worked as a Mercedes-Benz mechanic at Santa Barbara Auto Group.

The Flaherty children, Braiden and Kellon, attend Lompoc High School and are involved in sports, including track and golf. Their daughter, Ainsley, attends Vandenberg Middle School and plays soccer and softball.

“They’re not just people that sit at home. They’re very involved in the community,” Charnley said. “Prayers for this wonderful family would be greatly appreciated at this trying time, and any financial contribution would be extremely helpful.”

The GoFundMe page for the Flaherty and Mullins families had raised more than $30,900 toward a $50,000 goal as of Sunday afternoon.

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Noozhawk

Lompoc’s Historic ‘Hi! Let’s Eat’ Sign Lands New Home

A community-led effort has sparked new life and a new home for the historic "Hi! Let's Eat” sign in Lompoc. Ending a saga to rescue and restore the sign, it will be installed in front of American Host Restaurant at 113 North I St., with plans to celebrate its return during an unveiling ceremony at 5 p.m. Dec. 9.
LOMPOC, CA
KTVU FOX 2

California couple found dead in creek after tragic sequence of discoveries

SAN LUIS OBISBO, Calif. - A couple and their dog were found dead in a creek after a tragic sequence of discoveries, according to the San Luis Obispo police. Matthew Chachere, 39, and Jennifer Besser, 36, were located under heavy brush near the 3400 block of Sacramento Drive in San Luis Obisbo the night of Nov. 22. Authorities said their dead dog and a recent car crash led to the discovery of their bodies.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
calcoasttimes.com

Man crashed into SLO couple found dead in creek bed

San Luis Obispo police investigators believe a 24-year-old resident was speeding when he crashed into a couple as they walked their dog on the 3400 block of Sacramento Drive, police announced on Monday. More than a day later, officers discovered the bodies of Matthew Chachere, 39, and Jennifer Besser, 36,...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
New Times

Atascadero homeless encampment causes problems for De Anza trail users

A homeless encampment located under Highway 41 in Atascadero has led to conflicts between recreational trail users and those who live in the Salinas Riverbed. Anthony Vasquez, 68, and his wife, Sandra Obermeyer, were participating in the Toys for Tots Ride on Nov. 12, an annual event hosted by the Atascadero Horsemen's Club, when a group of the encampment's occupants approached the pair, yelling in an attempt to scare the horses. Vasquez said his horse responded to the commotion by violently bucking throwing Vasquez on the ground and knocking him unconscious.
ATASCADERO, CA
Southern California Weather Force

Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through Friday

SCWF Flood Watch ZonePhoto bySouthern California Weather Force. Southern California Weather Force has issued a Flood Watch effective Thursday evening through Sunday …. A strong storm system will move into the flood watch zone’s SLO region by Thursday evening, spreading east through the SBA/VT/LA zones overnight and into early Friday. Heavy rainfall that will lead to flooding in the burn areas will be highly likely so you should already be having sandbags deployed …
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
The Associated Press

California couple found dead in creek likely hit by car

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — A California couple and their dog who were all found dead in a creek bed last week were likely hit by a speeding car and police have interviewed the driver, authorities said. The bodies of Matthew Chachere, 39, and Jennifer Besser, 36, were discovered under dense brush in San Luis Obispo on Nov. 22 after officials received a report of a dead dog in the area, according to the city’s police department. A day earlier, police responded when a car crashed after striking a curb and then hitting a street sign and the abutment of a bridge, officials said Tuesday. “The driver was not suspected of alcohol impairment; a traffic collision report was completed, and the car was towed,” said a news release from the San Luis Obispo Police Department.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
The Tribune

The Tribune

San Luis Obispo, CA
4K+
Followers
184
Post
832K+
Views
ABOUT

San Luis Obispo County is located on California's Central Coast, approximately halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco. The Tribune is dedicated to providing the most up-to-date and comprehensive coverage of interest to the local San Luis Obispo community members. It is an important part of The Tribune’s culture to support the local community. The Tribune supports numerous community events and organizations, such as the California Mid-State Fair, Arroyo Grande Strawberry Festival, the Paso Robles Wine Festival, Cal Poly Athletics, and the San Luis Obispo Symphony. The Tribune is also very involved with organizations such as the Food Bank, The Literacy Council, the Alzheimer's Association, the San Luis Obispo Downtown Association, and the American Cancer Society. Many of The Tribune's employees support the community as members of local service clubs such as Rotary and local chambers of commerce.

 https://www.sanluisobispo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy