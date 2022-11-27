ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WPRI 12 News

NEN Inside the Locker Room: Josh Uche

Taylor Begley goes one-one-one inside the Patriots locker room with linebacker Josh Uche. The two discuss what the defense needs to do to contain Josh Allen and the Bills, as well as what's led him to success thus far in 2022.
News4Jax.com

‘Onto the next:’ Doug Pederson turns the page from stunning win to Week 13

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Fans may still be celebrating Jacksonville’s stunning win, but Doug Pederson has already moved on. The Jaguars shocked the Ravens 28-27 on Sunday, a comeback that infused the franchise with much-needed confidence coming off the bye week. Jacksonville is 4-7, not an awe-inspiring mark by any means but a step in the right direction. It was the type of win that Pederson has stressed his team was capable of pulling off — if it continued to trust the process and limit its mistakes.
News4Jax.com

My Cause, My Cleats initiative has year-round purpose for players like Dawuane Smoot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Instead of wearing their hearts on their sleeves, NFL players get a chance to do it somewhere else. The league’s ‘My Cause my Cleats’ week is a chance for players to support causes that are close to them while they are on the field. For many players and coaches, what they elect to wear during Week 13 games carries a personal meaning to them.
News4Jax.com

News4JAX Super 6 boys basketball: Providence, NFEI open at the top

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX Super 6 boys basketball rankings will be published each Wednesday during the regular season. Records are through Nov. 29. The girls Super 6 rankings are published Tuesday. Super 6 boys basketball rankings. Rank, School, Record, Classification. 1. Providence (3-0, Class 3A) Notable wins: Episcopal,...
