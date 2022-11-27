JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Fans may still be celebrating Jacksonville’s stunning win, but Doug Pederson has already moved on. The Jaguars shocked the Ravens 28-27 on Sunday, a comeback that infused the franchise with much-needed confidence coming off the bye week. Jacksonville is 4-7, not an awe-inspiring mark by any means but a step in the right direction. It was the type of win that Pederson has stressed his team was capable of pulling off — if it continued to trust the process and limit its mistakes.

