Stillwater, MN

Wright and Kelly are SAHS Athletes of the Week

By The Gazette
Stillwater Gazette
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n22sy_0jPGCzmg00

Anika Wright

Girls swimming and diving

One of four seniors competing at state for the Stillwater girls swimming and diving team, Anika Wright contributed points for the Ponies in three events.

Wright, a Northern Michigan University recruit, placed 11th in the 200 individual medley and added a 14th-place finish in the 500 freestyle. She also joined Lucy Paczosa, Maddie Reed and Sydney Dettmann to deliver a fourth-place finish in the 400 freestyle relay, the final event of the evening.

Stillwater placed fourth in the overall team standings with 177.5 points.

Maya Kelly

Girls swimming and diving

It wasn’t the state meet she was hoping for due to illness, but Maya Kelly provided strength all season in diving for the Stillwater girls swimming and diving team that captured conference and section titles and placed third at True Team state.

The sophomore finished second behind the eventual state champion in the Section 4AA Meet, earning her a repeat trip to state. Kelly finished 18th overall after failing to advance to the finals. She finished 13th at state a year ago while contributing to Stillwater’s third-place finish in the team standings.

