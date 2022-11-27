North Carolina parks aided by $17.4M improvement plan

Chimney Rock at Chimney Rock State Park Sean Pavone

(The Center Square) – North Carolina will spend $17.4 million to fund nine capital improvement projects and six land acquisitions at state parks.

The North Carolina Parks and Recreation Authority approved the spending plan to revamp historic buildings, improve campgrounds, upgrade sewer systems and expand trails at its November meeting in Asheville.

“These land acquisition and park improvement projects will both expand our state parks system and repair and restore facilities and trails for the benefit of the people of North Carolina as well as visitors to our state,” Department of Natural and Cultural Resources Secretary D. Reid Wilson said. “We are grateful to the General Assembly and Governor Cooper for providing significantly increased investments in the Parks and Recreation Trust Fund over the last two years.”

Capital improvement projects covered by the funding include historic building renovations at Carvers Creek and Hanging Rock state parks, campground renovations at Pettigrew State Park, sewer system upgrades at Chimney Rock State Park, and trail work at Elk Knob State Park.

The money will also go toward management plans for state parks and the State Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan, as well as repairs and renovations to facilities across the parks system.

Land acquisitions included in the plan will add 58 acres to connect Elk Knob State Park to Peak Mountain, 215 acres to connect two sections of Mount Mitchell State Park, and a 15-acre buffer to Eno River State Park. The state also plans to purchase a 4-acre inholding near Hooker Farm Road in the Hanging Rock State Park, and a 1.7 acre inholding at Pisgah View State Park.

The land acquisitions range in cost from $858,500 at Elk Knob State Park to $250,000 at Mount Mitchell State Park.

Major maintenance across the park system will consume the largest share of the funding at $3.2 million, while system wide trail improvements are expected to total $1.1 million.

Elk Knob State Park is slated to receive the largest share of local funding with $3.4 million to develop a trailhead and construct a trail along the Northern Peaks Trail. A $2.9 million bond supplement will go to Hanging Rock State Park for the renovation of a hotel, roads, parking, demolition, utility services, and electric vehicle chargers.

Another $1.5 million bond supplement will go to Carvers Creek State Park for the renovation of Rockefeller house, parking additions, restrooms and trails. Pettigrew State Park will receive a $1.9 million bond supplement and Grandfather Mountain State Park will receive a $693,448 bond supplement for a new maintenance area.

The bond supplements are part of ConnectNC Bond projects, which are funded in part by a $2 billion general obligation bond approved by voters in 2016 for UNC System campuses, community colleges, public safety, water and sewer grants, state parks and agriculture.

A bond sale in 2020 raised $400 million at 1.48% interest, the lowest rate in state bond sales in the past century, Treasurer Dale Folwell said at the time.

The state also issued $200 million in bonds in 2016, $400 million in 2018, and $600 million in 2019.