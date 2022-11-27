WASHINGTON (WLOS) — All the way from North Carolina's Pisgah National Forest, the U.S. Capitol Christmas tree was ready to light up in Washington D.C. on Tuesday. With lots of planning and coordination, Ruby the Red Spruce, a 78-foot-tall red spruce, was harvested in early November. Special stops were made throughout North Carolina before heading off to D.C.

