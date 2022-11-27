HYATTSVILLE, Md. (WJLA) — Authorities in Maryland said a 15-year-old boy was taken into custody after he was found sleeping with an AR-15-style rifle in his home. The Hyattsville Police Department said dispatch received a call from a home for an armed person on Monday around 8 p.m. When officers arrived, they found the suspect asleep in his room with a short-barreled AR-15-style rifle with a black 30-round magazine inserted into the magazine well.

