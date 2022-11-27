The Michigan Wolverines will be without arguably their best player on offense for the remainder of their season. The Michigan Wolverines are in the Big Ten Championship Game for the second year in a row, by way of soundly defeating the rival Ohio State Buckeyes. Now, they look to defeat the Purdue Boilermakers in the conference title game, with a win all but confirming that Michigan will once again be in the College Football Playoff.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 3 HOURS AGO