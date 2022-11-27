Read full article on original website
Maine Men’s Basketball Falls to Fordham 72-67
The Maine Black Bears led at halftime 34-28, but Fordham outshot Maine 44-33 in the 2nd Half to come away with a 72-67 win in the Bronx, New York on Wednesday night, November 30th. Maine had 2 players in double-figures. Gedi Juozapaitas led the way with 19 points while Milos...
MDI Girls Basketball Team Falls to Nokomis 51-44 in a Preseason Scrimmage [STATS & PHOTOS]
The Nokomis Girls Basketball Team outscored MDI 17-8 in the 4th Quarter to come away with a 51-44 preseason scrimmage win in Bar Harbor on Tuesday, November 29th. MDI led 14-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 26-23 at the end of the 1st Half. The Trojans led by 2 points 36-34 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Ellsworth Girls Basketball Team Downs Bangor 46-43 [STATS & PHOTOS]
The Ellsworth Girls Basketball Team defeated Bangor 46-43 in a scrimmage at Red Barry Gymnasium in Bangor on Monday, November 28th. Ellsworth led 13-6 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 23-16 at the end of the 1st Half. Bangor outscored Ellsworth 12-4 in the 3rd Quarter to take a 28-27 lead.
Nokomis Boys Rally to Beat Hampden Academy 44-41 [STATS & PHOTOS]
The Nokomis Boys Basketball Team beat the Hampden Academy Broncos 44-41 in a preseason scrimmage at Hampden Academy on Tuesday, November 29th. The Warriors had 8 players with 2 boys injured. The defending State Class A Champions served notice that they would be contenders in 2022-23, even without the Flagg twins (Cooper and Ace) who had transferred to Montverde Academy in Florida.
Royal Night: Tatum Scores 49, Celtics Hold off Heat 134-121
Camera phones throughout Boston's TD Garden were fixed on the seats adjacent the Celtics' bench as the Prince and Princess of Wales sat courtside in the city's hallowed arena on Wednesday. Yet it was the Celtics' reigning basketball prince who ultimately owned the night. Jayson Tatum had eight 3-pointers and...
Bruins Extend NHL-Record Season-Opening Home Win Streak
Taylor Hall scored twice and the Boston Bruins extended their NHL-record streak of home victories to open a season to 13 games with a 3-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday night. Backup goalie Jeremy Swayman made 27 saves and Brad Marchand added an empty-netter for the Bruins,...
Ellsworth Boys Defeat Bangor 56-35 in Preseason Scrimmage [PHOTOS]
The Ellsworth Boys Basketball Team defeated Bangor 56-35 in a preseason scrimmage at Red Barry Gymnasium in Bangor on Monday, November 28th. Ellsworth led 17-6 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 30-21 at the end of the 1st Half. The Eagles led 46-26 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
17 Things I’d Say if I Sat Next to William and Kate at a Boston Celtics Game
Along with the red-hot Bruins (led by their esteemed President Sea Bass), the Celtics have become the hottest ticket in Boston. With a league best record as favorites to win the 2023 title, the Green have begun drawing celebrities much the way the Red Sox did once upon a time.
Fans Roast Prince William and Princess Kate at Boston Celtics Game Last Night
Last night, the Boston Celtics notched their 18th win of the season at home at TD Garden last night by beating the Miami Heat 134-121. On top of that, C's star Jayson Tatum had a huge night, leading the way to the win by putting up 49 points by himself. That's literally over one-third of the entire team's points from last night.
Valley Breeze
Shea blanks Tolman in Campopiano's final game as Raiders' head coach
PAWTUCKET – Surrounded by his current players and coaches, as well as several former players, following his football team’s 24-0 victory over rival Tolman High last Tuesday, Nov. 22, at Max Read Field, Shea High head coach Dino Campopiano made his final post-game speech. With shouts of “We...
December 25 Boston Celtics Game Will Feature a True Christmas Miracle
To use a sports term, it seems many Americans are currently playing out of position, working different jobs or learning new skills after their previous lives and careers were upended by the pandemic or other extenuating circumstances. Appropriately, a good place to look for inspiration is basketball. On Christmas Day,...
vermontcatholic.org
Dominican order sees surge in vocations from Providence College graduates
In the past several years, an increasing number of Providence College graduates have pursued a vocation with the Dominican order that runs the Rhode Island university. “During the five years I was in Providence, we had at least one student enter the novitiate at the end of each year,” said Dominican Father Michael Weibley, whose first assignment after ordination was as a chaplain and professor at Providence College.
The Ninety Nine closes 4 restaurants in New England
CANTON - The Ninety Nine has confirmed the closure of four New England restaurants in recent days.The location in Canton, Massachusetts closed on Saturday. Workers there are being transferred to other nearby Ninety Nine restaurants, or getting severance packages.The company is encouraging customers to dine at Ninety Nines in Quincy, Hingham or Walpole.In Connecticut, Ninety Nine restaurants in Stratford, Cromwell and Groton closed Monday."The Ninety Nine values its guests and the local communities, and thanks everyone for their patronage," the Woburn-based company said in a statement.There are now eight Ninety Nine locations left in Connecticut, and 58 in Massachusetts, according to the company website.Earlier this year, the Ninety Nine closed its Saugus location but opened a new restaurant in nearby Middleton.
GoLocalProv
People on the Move: Neighborhood Names 2 to Board, HARI Appoints Trustees, NAIL and Residential Add
GoLocal's People on the Move is an update on new hires and promotions across southern New England. If your organization has an announcement, email it to us at [email protected]. NAIL Grows Project Management Department with Aysha Caseres. NAIL Communications expands their project management department with Aysha Caseres, according to...
mainebiz.biz
Millinocket nonprofit touts modular homes as a possible win-win for Maine economy
A Millinocket nonprofit is looking at modular homes as a way to help alleviate the state's housing shortage while also using forest products from the Katahdin region. The zero-energy homes would incorporate materials produced in Maine into affordable, environmentally sustainable homes, said Our Katahdin, a nonprofit founded in December 2014 to support community and economic development in the region. The building components would include dimensional lumber, sheathing, exterior siding, cellulose insulation, wood flooring, trim and cabinetry.
WCVB
Pawtucket, Rhode Island business restores pinball machines to previous glory
NEEDHAM, Mass. — TheElectromagnetic Pinball Museum is a nonprofit in Pawtucket, Rhode Island. The owners are fierce collectors of the machines that eventually took over their home. You can play pinball all day for just $10. Unclaimed Baggage buys orphaned bags and sells, recycles, or donates the items inside....
eastcoasttraveller.com
Top 7 Best Hot Dog Joints in Maine
Flo's Famous Hot Dogs is a roadside stand on Route 1 in Cape Neddick. It's run by Gail Stacy, the late Flo's daughter-in-law. Flo's roadside stand is open from 11 to 3 daily, except on Wednesday. Flo's Hot Dogs are sold with chips, sodas, and milk. They also sell jars of Flo's secret hot dog relish. The relish is a chutney-like mixture of spicy molasses and sweet onion. It's a must-try in Maine.
ABC6.com
First Rhode Island recreational marijuana sale made in Warwick
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The first legal sale of recreational marijuana in Rhode Island happened bright and early Thursday morning. Christopher Hampton made that purchase at RISE in Warwick, which opened to customers at 5:45 a.m. after a ribbon cutting. “I am excited. I just feel like it’s something...
NECN
4 Top Winter Activities That Don't Involve Skiing
If you're one of those New Englanders who's looking for something different to do this winter and want to skip the slopes, Travel Editor of Yankee Magazine Kim Knox Beckius has some ideas. 4 Unique Winter Activities To Do In New England:. 1. Cross-Country Skating, Fairlee, VT. From the scenery...
Popular Chicken Finger Chain Officially Coming to SouthCoast and Rhode Island in 2023
He was told a restaurant that only served chicken fingers would never succeed, but Louisiana native Todd Graves believed in his dream, and since 1996, Raising Cane’s has become one of the fastest-growing large restaurant brands in the country. Chicken lovers in New England must make the trip to...
