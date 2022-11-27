Read full article on original website
Related
Neal Schon Teases Potential Return of Co-Founding Journey Member
In a tweet this week, Neal Schon, the guitarist of Journey who's the last remaining original member of the influential arena rockers, teased the return of a fellow Journey co-founder to the band. Schon's post emerged amid a legal tangle between him and current Journey keyboardist Jonathan Cain. The two...
Rock Island’s Augustana College Department of Theatre presents “Cabaret”
The Augustana College Department of Theatre presents “Cabaret,” November 17-20, 2022. Set in 1929-1930 Berlin, the musical focuses on the hedonistic nightlife at the Kit Kat Club and revolves around an. American writer’s relationship with Sally Bowles, a cabaret performer. The original Broadway production opened in 1966.
Bands Who Changed Their Names After Releasing at Least One Album
When starting out as a band, one of the most difficult aspects is finding a good name. Having a good name can be of the one of the most important details to get right, as it can be the difference in someone deciding whether or not to even listen to your music. Having a good brand goes hand in hand with having a good band.
crimereads.com
“Three Pines” Puts a Darker Lens on Louise Penny’s Series
There’s a line roughly 45 minutes into the first episode of “Three Pines,” Amazon’s new adaptation of Louise Penny’s Inspector Gamache books, that so incensed Penny she denounced it on her Facebook page when the show’s trailer was first released. The crabby old poet,...
QuadCities.com
Moline, IL
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
The #1 Entertainment Source in the Quad Cities metropolitans region consisting of Moline/Rock Island, IL and Davenport/Bettendorf, IA. We provide the information people really want on a daily basis – easy to find local information that is current, fun and positive in tone; an interactive interface with scrollable content categories and media players which are accessible multiple ways; and a community of others seeking fun. We do not burden readers with hard news, political turmoil or negativity.https://www.QuadCities.com
Comments / 0