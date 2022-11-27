Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Lady Susan Hussey quits over remarks to charity boss Ngozi Fulani
The late Queen's lady-in-waiting Lady Susan Hussey has apologised and resigned after she repeatedly asked a black British charity boss where she was "really" from. Ngozi Fulani, a charity founder, was questioned about her background at the charity event at the palace on Tuesday. Ms Fulani, said she was "totally...
Royal news: William and Kate focus on climate in Boston despite race row and ‘Harry & Meghan’ trailer – live
Prince William and Kate carried out the second day of their US tour in Boston amid a royal racism row and the drop of a headline-grabbing trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new Netflix documentary.The Prince and Princess of Wales visited Greentown Labs, the US’s largest clean-tech incubator, then Roca, a non-profit that works to counter urban violence, before inspecting projects to mitigate rising sea levels.Their climate change-focused schedule culminates with Friday’s Earthshot Prize awards — founded by the Prince of Wales to inspire a new generation of climate innovators. The trip has been overshadowed by a racism...
BBC
Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter, dies aged 79
Christine McVie, who played with Fleetwood Mac and wrote some of their most famous songs, has died aged 79, her family has said. The British singer-songwriter was behind hits including Little Lies, Everywhere, Don't Stop, Say You Love Me and Songbird. She died peacefully at a hospital in the company...
BBC
Doddie Weir: Edinburgh coach Mike Blair expects 'emotional' tribute to Scottish rugby icon
Edinburgh head coach Mike Blair expects an "emotional" night at home to Munster on Friday as the club pays tribute to "icon" Doddie Weir. Former Scotland lock Weir died aged 52 on Saturday after a battle with motor neurone disease. There will be a moment's applause before kick-off in his...
BBC
Boris Johnson: Former PM announces plans to stand at next election
Boris Johnson has told his local Conservative Party he will stand again as an MP at the next general election, the BBC has been told. The Conservatives have given their MPs until 5 December to confirm whether they wish to contest the next election - which must be held by early 2025.
BBC
Brighton Marathon: Council issues licence to London event organisers
Organisers of the London Marathon are set to take over the Brighton race after the company that runs it hit serious financial difficulties. A "plan" agreed by the local council is for a three-year deal initially, with an option of an extra two. Councillor Martin Osbourne said he was sure...
BBC
UK's greenest city centres named in study
Exeter is named the UK's greenest city centre according to its green spaces. The University of Sheffield study analysed the hearts of 68 urban centres and ranked them on tree cover, its vegetation and the amount of parks. It found Exeter to be the greenest, followed by Islington, Bristol, Bournemouth...
BBC
MPs clear way for Anne and Edward to stand in for King
MPs have backed a new law allowing Princess Anne and Prince Edward to stand in for King Charles at official engagements. The Counsellors of State Bill passed all its Commons stages and is now set to become law. Princes Andrew and Harry remain on the list of stand-ins, even though...
BBC
BBC NI job cuts: BBC Northern Ireland to lose 36 posts
BBC Northern Ireland (BBC NI) is planning to close 36 posts in an attempt to make £2.3m of savings and invest more money in online services. According to the most recent BBC annual report, BBC NI has a workforce of about 600. The BBC said it hopes "the majority"...
BBC
Barnsley Hospital apologises over childbirth heartbeat failings
A hospital has apologised to the mother of a baby who died after staff failed to correctly monitor the child's heartbeat during birth. Emily Barley's baby, Beatrice, died at Barnsley Hospital after staff mistakenly checked the mother's heart rate instead of the baby's. Earlier consistent monitoring of Beatrice's heart "may...
Tories will not reach ‘embarrassingly poor’ nature targets by 2030, Labour says
Opposition to unveil plan to reverse biodiversity loss rather than simply halting it, which is government’s current target
Comments / 0