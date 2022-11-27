Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mom shares daughter's kindness in class: "I made a teacher cry today"Amy ChristieTampa, FL
Ybor YES! Team Receives End-of-year BoostModern GlobeTampa, FL
To His Mom, He’s a Medical MasterpieceH. Roy AdamsSaint Petersburg, FL
New Prize Announced For Whoever Has The Best Name For Florida's FlamingoUncovering FloridaTampa, FL
Tampa's Massive Flamingo Is Finally Getting A Name, And You Can HelpUncovering FloridaTampa, FL
Related
NFL World Is Convinced Troy Aikman Hates 1 Quarterback
When you're a game analyst, you can't be afraid to be critical of players, even if fans may not like hearing what you have to say. During Monday night's Colts-Steelers game, some viewers thought ESPN's Troy Aikman was being particularly harsh toward Indianapolis quarterback Matt Ryan. "Geez, Troy Aikman really...
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Tom Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month.
‘This Was Not Tom’s Idea’: Gisele Bündchen Pulled The Trigger On $400 Million Divorce As Tom Brady Begged For Reconciliation
Tom Brady was privately begging his supermodel wife Gisele Bündchen for a shot at saving their marriage but she refused to give it another go, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sources close to the situation have begun to speak out about Tom and Gisele’s relationship problems in the days after their divorce was finalized in Florida. An insider revealed that Tom had no intention of getting a divorce and wanted his marriage of 13 years to work. Another source told People that Tom was prepared to “do whatever it took to make things work.” “This was not Tom’s idea. This was never Tom’s...
Popculture
Playboy Model Shows Interest in Tom Brady Following Gisele Bündchen Divorce
A Playboy model would love to get to know Tom Brady more following his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. Sara Blake recently spoke to the New York Post and said she is interested in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback now that he's single. However, Blake would have to get permission from her husband first.
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
Tom Brady Could Return To New England Patriots: Report
Brady spent his first 20 NFL seasons with the Patriots before signing with the Buccaneers in 2020.
NFL Team Is Fearing Empty Stadium On Christmas Day
On Christmas Day, the Rams will face the Broncos at SoFi Stadium. Since both teams are well below .500 at the moment, there's a strong chance the stadium in Los Angeles will be noticeably empty. According to Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal, the Rams are trying to get ahead...
Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’
Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
Tom Brady’s Hail Mary to Save His Marriage Revealed
Tom Brady reportedly tried to “make things work” with Gisele Bündchen ahead of their divorce announcement on Friday. A source told People magazine of the split, "This was not Tom's idea. This was never Tom's idea." The insider claimed Tom "wanted to do whatever he needed to...
Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split
Since they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
Geno Smith offers further evidence that Russell Wilson was the problem with Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith has been on fire this season, and he’s proving that Russell Wilson was the issue on the team. The Seahawks have a great quarterback, Geno Smith, on their hands this season. He currently leads the league in completion percentage (72.8). His talent, however, is doing more than proving himself. It’s proving that replacing Russell Wilson was a great option.
Former Packers teammate reveals Aaron Rodgers is a conspiracy-peddling veteran
Former Green Bay Packers quarterback DeShone Kizer recently revealed how Aaron Rodgers implored him to research the biggest conspiracies out there. Ever since Aaron Rodgers has come out against COVID-19 vaccine mandates, he has fancied himself a philosopher of the people. Rodgers made it clear then that he subscribed to...
What channel is the Bills game on? How to watch Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots
ORCHARD PARK - How do you top perfection? The simple answer is that you can’t because, after all, perfect is perfect. So no, don’t expect the Buffalo Bills to be perfect on offense Thursday night when they travel to New England to take on the Patriots in the first of three consecutive games against AFC East opponents which, in all likelihood, will determine whether the Bills can win their third straight division title.
hotnewhiphop.com
Odell Beckham Jr’s Cowboys Status Gets An Update
Odell Beckham Jr. is being pursued by a few teams. Odell Beckham Jr. is one of the best wide receiver talents out there. Unfortunately for OBJ, he has yet to find a team as of late. He is still recovering from an injury, and teams are still evaluating whether or not to take him. Furthermore, he was recently part of a bizarre controversy.
NFL Flexes Patrick Mahomes Out Of Sunday Night Football Because Of Russell Wilson
When the 2022 NFL schedule came out, one of the games television executives circled was the first meeting between the Denver Broncos and the Kansas City Chiefs, slated for Dec. 11. It had all the makings of a juicy matchup: division rivals likely battling for playoff position, plus the first ...
Patriots-Bills forecast features wild weather for Thursday
The New England Patriots are set to take on the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night, and the forecast is expected to be a wild one. The National Weather Center, via NESN’s Dakota Randall, has forecasted sustained winds of 10-15 mph with gusts of 25-30 mph around kickoff time. Wind chills will make the temperature feel like 26-28° on a night when the Patriots will be looking to keep their playoff hopes alive.
Russell Wilson has lost the Broncos locker room, and there’s no going back
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has had quite a disappointing season, and he’s reportedly losing some of his team. Things just keep looking worse and worse for Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson as the season continues. He reportedly “lost some people in the locker room.”. Things aren’t looking great...
Patriots Legend Tom Brady: '1 Soul-Sucking Thing Worse Than Losing'
Patriots icon Tom Brady says losing feels "like your soul is being sucked out of you.''
Look: Erin Andrews Has Brutally Honest Admission On Green Bay
It's safe to say at least two NFL sideline reporters aren't very fond of the weather in Green Bay, Wisconsin. During their weekly podcast, Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson both expressed no desire to live in Green Bay longterm. Thompson recounted a recent visit where she tried to go for a run.
FanSided
298K+
Followers
575K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0