Read full article on original website
Related
NEN Inside the Locker Room: Josh Uche
Taylor Begley goes one-one-one inside the Patriots locker room with linebacker Josh Uche. The two discuss what the defense needs to do to contain Josh Allen and the Bills, as well as what's led him to success thus far in 2022.
NEN Keys to the Game: Bills at Patriots
New England Nation host Morey Hershgordon and analyst Andy Gresh discuss the the three keys to the game for the Patriots to pull out a win over the Bills in Week 13.
Comments / 0