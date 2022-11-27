Read full article on original website
Related
Don Mattingly close to landing coaching job with AL East team
Donnie Baseball could be returning to the AL East. Mattingly was fired by the Miami Marlins. He says he has received interest from other teams since then, and a report published on Tuesday said he is close to landing a job. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman says Mattingly and...
Will ex-Yankees star Paul O’Neill return to YES Network?
The YES Network has its own roster to figure out. There is speculation over who will be added to the booth, including reports that the network has discussed the possibility of making an attempt for Derek Jeter and Don Mattingly. But what talent will they look to bring back? How about Paul O’Neill, who is not under contract for next year?
Dodgers reportedly bringing in former All-Star pitcher
Despite losing Tyler Anderson in free agency earlier this offseason, the Los Angeles Dodgers have managed to maintain their All-Star equilibrium. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported Tuesday that the Dodgers are in agreement to sign veteran right-hander Shelby Miller pending a physical. Miller’s deal will be a major-league contract, Rosenthal adds.
MLB Rumors: This Team Is Considering Adding Andrew Benintendi
Andrew Benintendi probably is going to leave an American League powerhouse this offseason, but it appears there’s a chance he joins another top club in the Junior Circuit. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale on Monday reported the Astros have had “internal discussions about the possibility of acquiring” Benintendi, one of the better outfield options on the open market this Major League Baseball offseason. Nightengale reported Houston also has held similar conversations about fellow free-agent outfielder Cody Bellinger, as well as All-Star catcher Wilson Contreras.
Latest Shortstop Free Agent Report May Be Good News For Red Sox Fans
The latest shortstop free agent report should be welcomed news by Red Sox fans
Ex-NBA first-round pick retiring at 26
Just four years after being drafted, a former NBA player is walking away from the game. Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported Wednesday that former first-round pick Chandler Hutchison is retiring. Winderman cites an announcement from the Miami Heat’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce (whom Hutchison had been playing for).
New York Yankees Offer Free Agent Aaron Judge Lucrative 8-Year Contract
The New York Yankees have offered Aaron Judge an eight-year, $300 million contract, ESPN's Jeff Passan reports. Judge has yet to agree to a contract. The free agent met with the San Francisco Giants last week.
CBS Sports
Yankees' current Aaron Judge free agency offer 'in neighborhood' of $300 million, per report
The New York Yankees have made it no secret that want to re-sign franchise player Aaron Judge, and word of their current offer has arrived. According to ESPN, the Yankees are offering a contract "in the neighborhood of eight years and $300 million and could increase it." The belief is Judge could sign by the end of the MLB Winter Meetings next week in San Diego.
Johnny Damon calls Red Sox out, reveals hilarious way he skirted Yankees’ grooming policy
Johnny Damon is setting the record straight about the Red Sox, Yankees, his hair, all of it. Damon, who played for Boston from 2002-05, was beloved for his role as the long-haired leader of the 2004 team affectionately known as ‘The Idiots.’ So when he departed for the Bronx following the 2005 season, Sox fans branded him a traitor. And when he debuted with the Yankees in 2006, the pinstripes weren’t the only shocking change; in accordance with his new club’s appearance policy, his hair was short and his face clean-shaven.
Dodgers News: LA Makes a Front Office Promotion
The Dodgers have promoted longtime analyst Emilee Fragapane to the postion of Director, Integrative Baseball Performance.
Marlins Reportedly Sign Former Red Sox Minor Leaguer To Free Agent Deal
The Marlins reportedly are making free agent moves
FanSided
298K+
Followers
575K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0