NJ.com

Will ex-Yankees star Paul O’Neill return to YES Network?

The YES Network has its own roster to figure out. There is speculation over who will be added to the booth, including reports that the network has discussed the possibility of making an attempt for Derek Jeter and Don Mattingly. But what talent will they look to bring back? How about Paul O’Neill, who is not under contract for next year?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Dodgers reportedly bringing in former All-Star pitcher

Despite losing Tyler Anderson in free agency earlier this offseason, the Los Angeles Dodgers have managed to maintain their All-Star equilibrium. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported Tuesday that the Dodgers are in agreement to sign veteran right-hander Shelby Miller pending a physical. Miller’s deal will be a major-league contract, Rosenthal adds.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NESN

MLB Rumors: This Team Is Considering Adding Andrew Benintendi

Andrew Benintendi probably is going to leave an American League powerhouse this offseason, but it appears there’s a chance he joins another top club in the Junior Circuit. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale on Monday reported the Astros have had “internal discussions about the possibility of acquiring” Benintendi, one of the better outfield options on the open market this Major League Baseball offseason. Nightengale reported Houston also has held similar conversations about fellow free-agent outfielder Cody Bellinger, as well as All-Star catcher Wilson Contreras.
HOUSTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-NBA first-round pick retiring at 26

Just four years after being drafted, a former NBA player is walking away from the game. Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported Wednesday that former first-round pick Chandler Hutchison is retiring. Winderman cites an announcement from the Miami Heat’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce (whom Hutchison had been playing for).
FanSided

Johnny Damon calls Red Sox out, reveals hilarious way he skirted Yankees’ grooming policy

Johnny Damon is setting the record straight about the Red Sox, Yankees, his hair, all of it. Damon, who played for Boston from 2002-05, was beloved for his role as the long-haired leader of the 2004 team affectionately known as ‘The Idiots.’ So when he departed for the Bronx following the 2005 season, Sox fans branded him a traitor. And when he debuted with the Yankees in 2006, the pinstripes weren’t the only shocking change; in accordance with his new club’s appearance policy, his hair was short and his face clean-shaven.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

FanSided

