Johnny Damon is setting the record straight about the Red Sox, Yankees, his hair, all of it. Damon, who played for Boston from 2002-05, was beloved for his role as the long-haired leader of the 2004 team affectionately known as ‘The Idiots.’ So when he departed for the Bronx following the 2005 season, Sox fans branded him a traitor. And when he debuted with the Yankees in 2006, the pinstripes weren’t the only shocking change; in accordance with his new club’s appearance policy, his hair was short and his face clean-shaven.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 HOURS AGO