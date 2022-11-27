Read full article on original website
Man hospitalized after shooting in Central City
Just after 7:40 p.m. officers responded to the 2300 block of South Claiborne Avenue
NOLA.com
Man shot in Marrero and has life-threatening injuries, JPSO says
A man was shot late Wednesday in Marrero and has life-threatening injuries, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. The shooting happened in the 7100 block of Gentry Road (map), authorities said. The Sheriff's Office alerted the public around 9:30 p.m. about the shooting but didn't say when it happened.
WDSU
Jefferson Parish sheriff investigates after a man was shot in Marrero
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in Marrero. The shooting happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday night. JPSO said a man was shot in the area of Gentry Road. No suspect or motive has been released. The condition of the man is unknown. Please stay with WDSU for...
NOPD V.O.W.S, U.S. Marshals arrest a suspect in a year-long homicide investigation
NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD’s Violent Offender Warrant Squad and the U.S. Marshals announce they have made an arrest in a year-long homicide investigation. Detectives and Federal agents arrested Jahlil Haroon, 23, in the investigation of a December 3, 2021, homicide that happened in the 2300 block of North Galvez Street.
Gentilly shooting puts man in hospital
According to an New Orleans police spokesperson, the victim walked into to the hospital with a body wound. The victim’s condition is unknown.
NOPD makes arrests in two separate homicides
According to an NOPD spokesperson, authorities arrested Jahlil Haroon, 22, and Earl Sylvester, 37, on Monday. Both men are facing second-degree murder charges in connection with their respective cases.
Male suffers gunshot wounds following shooting in Seventh Ward
A shooting in the Seventh Ward has left a man wounded.
NOLA.com
Police book six teen boys in connection with Tuesday's armed carjackings
New Orleans police have booked six teen boys into the Juvenile Justice Intervention Center in connection with a spate of armed carjackings in the French Quarter, Mid-City, West Riverside and Bayou St. John areas early Tuesday morning. Police booked two 17-year-old boys, one 16-year-old boy and three 15-year-old boys on...
WDSU
New Orleans man convicted of killing ex-wife's fiancé in apartment doorway
A New Orleans man has been convicted of shooting and killing his ex-wife's fiancé in the doorway of an apartment back in 2020. Corey Ivey was convicted of the second-degree murder of Keith Ellis, 51, in the doorway of Ellis' apartment. Ellis was in his pajamas at the time of the shooting.
NOPD Officer and his family in need of support after scary car wreck
NEW ORLEANS — A member of the New Orleans Police Department, and some of his family, are recovering from a serious car wreck. Making it even more difficult on the family is it happened many miles from New Orleans. We are used to seeing police cars race to wrecks...
NOLA.com
Name of woman burned beyond recognition in Covington double murder to be released Thursday
Covington authorities say they will release the name Thursday of the woman who was found dead and burned beyond recognition earlier this week in a double homicide. Update: Victim identified as Ruth Prats; new details released. The St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office has identified the other victim as Father Otis...
NOPD investigates 4 carjackings in one day, less than 5 hours apart
NEW ORLEANS — Police in New Orleans are investigating four separate carjacking incidents that happened Tuesday across the metro area, less than five hours apart. The first incident happened shortly after midnight in the 3400 block of Esplanade Avenue. “Just after midnight, the victim reported he was sitting in...
WDSU
Have you seen this man? New Orleans police searching for person of interest in homicide
The New Orleans police are seeking public assistance in locating a person of interest wanted for questioning in connection with a Fifth District homicide. According to police, Shannon Johnson, 46, is wanted for questioning for a homicide that occurred on Nov. 3 at Florida Avenue and France Road. Johnson is...
theadvocate.com
2nd man arrested in deadly South Choctaw drive-by shooting, Baton Rouge Police say
A second man accused of orchestrating a fatal drive-by shooting on South Choctaw Drive has been arrested, Baton Rouge Police said Tuesday evening. Police said Demonte Joseph, 19, was arrested Nov. 26 in Garyville by St. John the Baptist Parish deputies. Joseph was booked Tuesday into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on first degree murder, attempted first degree murder and illegal use of a weapon, Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said.
Woman shot, killed in N.O. parking lot near Canal Street Sunday morning, NOPD
Officers says they responded to the scene inside of a parking lot and found the victim, 40-year-old unidentified woman, lying on the ground.
NOLA.com
22-year-old identified as man fatally shot in Metairie backyard
The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office has identified the man shot and killed in the backyard of a Metairie home Monday night as Daniel George, 22. George was shot at his residence in the 3600 block of Academy Drive (map), according to authorities. No arrests have been made in the case.
NOLA.com
New Orleans police arrest suspect in Bourbon Street mass shooting
New Orleans police on Monday offered updates to high-profile violent crimes committed over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, including a mass shooting on Bourbon Street and the homicide of an 8-year-old boy in Central City. Police booked Dashawn Myre, 18, on five counts of aggravated second-degree battery and one count of...
Woman shot dead in a parking lot near UMC hospital, police say
NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a shooting in a parking lot not far from University Medical Center that left a woman dead. It happened early Monday morning at the corner of S. Rocheblave and Canal Streets police say. “Upon arrival, officers located a 40-year-old black female victim...
fox8live.com
NOPD investigating homicide near University Hospital
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are also investigating a homicide near University Hospital. Officers responded to the intersection of Canal Street and South Rocheblave street around 12:30 Monday (Nov. 28) morning. There they found a 40-year-old woman with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
brproud.com
Second suspect linked to deadly Choctaw Drive shooting arrested in St. John the Baptist Parish
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD), a 19-year-old man linked to a deadly Sunday, November 20 drive-by shooting has been arrested. This marks the second arrest in connection with the incident, which occurred on South Choctaw Drive. *Read details of the original...
