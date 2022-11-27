ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

Man shot in Marrero and has life-threatening injuries, JPSO says

A man was shot late Wednesday in Marrero and has life-threatening injuries, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. The shooting happened in the 7100 block of Gentry Road (map), authorities said. The Sheriff's Office alerted the public around 9:30 p.m. about the shooting but didn't say when it happened.
MARRERO, LA
WDSU

Jefferson Parish sheriff investigates after a man was shot in Marrero

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in Marrero. The shooting happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday night. JPSO said a man was shot in the area of Gentry Road. No suspect or motive has been released. The condition of the man is unknown. Please stay with WDSU for...
MARRERO, LA
NOLA.com

Police book six teen boys in connection with Tuesday's armed carjackings

New Orleans police have booked six teen boys into the Juvenile Justice Intervention Center in connection with a spate of armed carjackings in the French Quarter, Mid-City, West Riverside and Bayou St. John areas early Tuesday morning. Police booked two 17-year-old boys, one 16-year-old boy and three 15-year-old boys on...
WWL

NOPD investigates 4 carjackings in one day, less than 5 hours apart

NEW ORLEANS — Police in New Orleans are investigating four separate carjacking incidents that happened Tuesday across the metro area, less than five hours apart. The first incident happened shortly after midnight in the 3400 block of Esplanade Avenue. “Just after midnight, the victim reported he was sitting in...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

2nd man arrested in deadly South Choctaw drive-by shooting, Baton Rouge Police say

A second man accused of orchestrating a fatal drive-by shooting on South Choctaw Drive has been arrested, Baton Rouge Police said Tuesday evening. Police said Demonte Joseph, 19, was arrested Nov. 26 in Garyville by St. John the Baptist Parish deputies. Joseph was booked Tuesday into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on first degree murder, attempted first degree murder and illegal use of a weapon, Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

22-year-old identified as man fatally shot in Metairie backyard

The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office has identified the man shot and killed in the backyard of a Metairie home Monday night as Daniel George, 22. George was shot at his residence in the 3600 block of Academy Drive (map), according to authorities. No arrests have been made in the case.
METAIRIE, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans police arrest suspect in Bourbon Street mass shooting

New Orleans police on Monday offered updates to high-profile violent crimes committed over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, including a mass shooting on Bourbon Street and the homicide of an 8-year-old boy in Central City. Police booked Dashawn Myre, 18, on five counts of aggravated second-degree battery and one count of...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

NOPD investigating homicide near University Hospital

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are also investigating a homicide near University Hospital. Officers responded to the intersection of Canal Street and South Rocheblave street around 12:30 Monday (Nov. 28) morning. There they found a 40-year-old woman with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

