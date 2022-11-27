ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Chubb’s TD in OT gives Brissett, Browns 23-17 win over Bucs

By TOM WITHERS
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vfVGg_0jPGAzr600
1 of 16

CLEVELAND (AP) — Jacoby Brissett wasn’t seeking sympathy and he didn’t want any ceremonial sendoff.

After all, he’s not leaving.

The Browns gave him one anyway.

Nick Chubb scored on a 3-yard touchdown run with 19 seconds left in overtime and Cleveland rallied Sunday to stun Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23-17 in Brissett’s final start before Deshaun Watson returns from his 11-game suspension.

Afterward, the Browns gave Brissett a game ball before the popular 29-year-old channeled Brady, his former teammate in New England.

“I mean this in no disrespect,” Brissett said when asked how he felt after the comeback win. “But in the words of Tom Brady, that was (expletive) awesome. That was (expletive) awesome.”

Chubb powered through a pile of bodies at the goal line as the Browns (4-7) sent Brissett off with a win as they transition to Watson, who was banned by the NFL for sexual misconduct allegations. He’ll start next week in Houston, which traded him to Cleveland in March.

So this was a special one for Brissett, who has been invaluable to the Browns during another turbulent season.

“I’m obviously grateful for this opportunity and grateful for those men in that room,” said Brissett, who also threw a key block on receiver Anthony Schwartz’s 31-yard TD run. “This was a great game to kind of end it on, but we have to stack them.”

Chubb’s short TD was set up when Brissett c onnected on a 45-yard pass to wide receiver Amari Cooper, who found himself wide open when Bucs cornerback Carlton Davis III slipped and fell near midfield.

The Browns forced OT on tight end David Njoku’s remarkable, one-handed TD catch with 32 seconds left in regulation. Njoku extended his left arm to haul in Brissett’s 12-yard scoring strike in the back of the end zone.

“I threw it, and I thought I threw it too high and I was about to start crying,” Brissett said. “I saw him pull it down, and I was like, ‘I could have ran up and kissed him.’ Clearly I didn’t.”

Brady threw two touchdown passes, but couldn’t get anything going in the 10-minute OT as the Bucs (5-6) were unable to keep their momentum going following a bye.

“Seventeen points isn’t going to do it,” Brady said. “It’s been the same thing all year. We’re not scoring enough points. Every play is an individual win or loss, and we’re losing too many. There were too many plays where we were not on the right page, and we’ve got to correct that.”

Led by All-Pro end Myles Garrett, who had 1 1/2 sacks, the Browns held Tampa Bay without a point on its final seven possessions.

Garrett played the final minutes of regulation and OT in extreme pain after aggravating a shoulder injury sustained in a car crash.

“It hurt really bad,” said Garrett, who intends to put off surgery until after the season. “I thought I had broken something.”

Brady completed 29 of 43 passes for 246 yards and was sacked three times.

Brissett went 23 of 37 for 210 yards with one TD and an interception. Chubb finished with 116 yards on 26 carries.

Brady opened the second half by completing his first six passes, including a 28-yarder to Mike Evans, who became the first Tampa Bay player to reach 10,000 yards receiving.

The Buccaneers took a 17-10 lead when Brady connected with rookie Ko Kieft on a 5-yard scoring pass. It was the 638th TD pass for Brady, and No. 1 for Kieft, who is listed as the team’s fourth-string tight end.

LITTLE STINKER

Stadium security personnel caught a skunk that was on the loose inside FirstEnergy Stadium during the game.

The critter was searching for food and hid under a step in the lower bowl section above the tunnel leading to Cleveland’s locker room. The skunk was trapped with a box and released unharmed.

LAWN JOB

Large circular rings of tire tracks were still visible on Cleveland’s field after an intruder broke into the stadium earlier in the week and drove a vehicle on the turf.

The unknown suspect, who broke into the stadium on Monday night, caused superficial damage and divots.

Police are investigating the incident, which forced the stadium’s maintenance crew to make repairs to get the surface game ready.

INJURIES

Buccaneers: RT Tristan Wirfs was carted off the field in OT after sustaining an apparent serious leg injury. He favored the leg while walking in the locker room. “You hope it’s not as bad as it looks,” coach Todd Bowles said.

Browns: CB A.J. Green (head) left the field after making a low tackle late in the first quarter. An official noticed Green staggering and escorted him off.

Buccaneers: Host New Orleans on Dec. 5.

Browns: Watson plays his first game in 700 days against the Texans, who drafted him in 2017.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Democrat and Chronicle

What channel is the Bills game on? How to watch Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots

ORCHARD PARK - How do you top perfection? The simple answer is that you can’t because, after all, perfect is perfect. So no, don’t expect the Buffalo Bills to be perfect on offense Thursday night when they travel to New England to take on the Patriots in the first of three consecutive games against AFC East opponents which, in all likelihood, will determine whether the Bills can win their third straight division title.
ORCHARD PARK, NY
The Associated Press

Browns QB Watson only talks football after NFL suspension

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Deshaun Watson didn’t address the accusations or reasons behind his time away from the Browns. No discussion. No reflection. On the verge of his first regular-season game in nearly two years, Watson stayed clear of more controversy. Cleveland’s new starting quarterback refused to address non-football questions on Thursday in his first comments since returning from an 11-game NFL suspension over sexual misconduct allegations. Speaking to the media for the first time since his agreement with the league was announced in August, Watson declined to discuss his ban or the reasons for it. He has been accused by more than two dozen women of sexual harassment and assault during massage therapy sessions.
CLEVELAND, OH
StyleCaster

Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’

Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
FLORIDA STATE
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
MONTANA STATE
The Associated Press

Brady, Bucs look to begin strong stretch run against Saints

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers aren’t in a position to make any assumptions about their chances of winning the woeful NFC South. With Tom Brady at quarterback, a talented group of offensive playmakers around the seven-time Super Bowl champion, as well as a top-10 defense, the first-place Bucs (5-6) seem to have everything it takes to shrug off a disappointing start and repeat as division champions. Except consistency. Brady and company have already lost more games they did all last season. And holding off the Atlanta Falcons (5-7), Carolina Panthers (4-8) and New Orleans Saints (4-8) in a race in which all four teams currently have losing records may be their only path back to the playoffs.
TAMPA, FL
The Associated Press

Jackson faces Wilson, but both offenses could use improving

At the beginning of the season, Lamar Jackson vs. Russell Wilson looked like a marquee matchup of quarterbacks. Now that this Ravens-Broncos clash is actually upon us, it could just as easily end up as a defensive duel. Baltimore hosts Denver on Sunday, and although the Ravens have played well enough to share first place in the AFC North, they haven’t been all that explosive on offense lately. Of course, that’s nothing compared to Denver’s struggles. Wilson’s Broncos haven’t scored more than 23 points all season, and they’ve managed more than 16 just twice. “Every day and every year you play this game, you get wiser, smarter and understand there’s ebbs and flows. Any great athlete, they go through a lot of great moments but also have some tough ones,” Wilson said. “This is a moment of adversity. It’s challenging and I don’t run from it. You just keep working, you keep believing, you keep climbing.”
BALTIMORE, MD
The Associated Press

Journeyman RB D'Onta Foreman leading Panthers' resurgence

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers are down, but not out, entering their bye — thanks in large part to the emergence of D’Onta Foreman. The journeyman running back has eclipsed 100 yards rushing in four of Carolina’s last six games, and the Panthers (4-8) remain in contention in the weak NFC South after finding an identity on offense. Carolina is 1 1/2 games behind division-leading Tampa Bay (5-6) entering the weekend. “My mindset, from a defensive perspective, is (there’s) nothing more demoralizing than the offense just running the ball,” said Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks, a former defensive coordinator. “You’re not going to stop quarterbacks from getting the yardage, (Tom) Brady or whomever. They’re going to pass the ball in this league. When they can run and pass, it’s a long day.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Associated Press

White making name for himself again as Jets' starting QB

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Mike White was greeted by his proud wife and twin toddlers when he finally got home to his apartment last Sunday. It was a few hours after a dazzling performance during which Jets fans chanted his name while he led New York to a victory. Mallory White looked at her husband and couldn’t help but blurt out the burning question: “Who ARE you?” she asked jokingly. Well, everyone is starting to find out all over again.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Associated Press

Next 5 games could shape reeling Cardinals' long-term future

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals are trying to remain optimistic about their season, clinging to the possibility of a miracle run into the NFC playoff bracket. In reality, it’s almost certainly too late. Even if the postseason is a long shot, the final five games of the season provide plenty of intrigue for the Cardinals (4-8). The team’s performance over the next month could decide whether owner Michael Bidwill ends up making big changes. “It’s just all about trying to get better at this point,” coach Kliff Kingsbury said Monday. “I still think our best football is in front of us, and that’s what we talked about was we’ve got to find a way to maximize who we are and what we put out there these last five weeks. We’ve got to rest, recover, and go from there.”
TEMPE, AZ
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
584K+
Post
623M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy