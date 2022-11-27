ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Tips for South Carolina residents as state enters Winter Prep Week

By Tanya Pinette
WBTW News13
 4 days ago

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — Winter Prep Week arrived Sunday in South Carolina, according to the South Carolina Emergency Management Division .

Winter Prep Week runs from Nov. 27, 2022, to Dec. 3, 2022.

SCEMD encourages all state residents to plan for severe weather in advance. One way to be prepared is to know the following winter weather terminology:

  • Winter Storm Watch: A winter storm is possible in the area.
  • Winter Storm Warning: A winter storm will happen in the area soon.
  • Freezing Rain: Rain will freeze once it hits the ground, creating icy roads and walkways.
  • Sleet: Rain that turns to ice before reaching the ground, causing icy and slippery roads.
  • Frost/Freeze Warning: Below-freezing temperatures are expected in the area.

SCEMD encourages residents to do the following before a winter storm to be best prepared:

  • Add winter supplies, such as rock salt and shovels, to a disaster supply kit
  • Insulate pipes with insulation, newspapers or plastic
  • Allow faucets to drip during cold weather to avoid freezing
  • Have any vehicles serviced to ensure they are safe to use in winter weather conditions

SCEMD also encourages residents to do the following during a winter storm to be best prepared:

  • Stay indoors
  • Stay dry
  • Only drive when necessary
  • Drink fluids to avoid dehydration
  • Exercise to maintain body heat

For more tips, suggestions and information, click here .

Comments / 12

Amanda Whitehead
3d ago

winter prep with 76 degree weather ..... let it snow let it snow let it snowew.

Reply(1)
6
WBTW News13

