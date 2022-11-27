Tips for South Carolina residents as state enters Winter Prep Week
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — Winter Prep Week arrived Sunday in South Carolina, according to the South Carolina Emergency Management Division .
Winter Prep Week runs from Nov. 27, 2022, to Dec. 3, 2022.
SCEMD encourages all state residents to plan for severe weather in advance. One way to be prepared is to know the following winter weather terminology:
- Winter Storm Watch: A winter storm is possible in the area.
- Winter Storm Warning: A winter storm will happen in the area soon.
- Freezing Rain: Rain will freeze once it hits the ground, creating icy roads and walkways.
- Sleet: Rain that turns to ice before reaching the ground, causing icy and slippery roads.
- Frost/Freeze Warning: Below-freezing temperatures are expected in the area.
SCEMD encourages residents to do the following before a winter storm to be best prepared:
- Add winter supplies, such as rock salt and shovels, to a disaster supply kit
- Insulate pipes with insulation, newspapers or plastic
- Allow faucets to drip during cold weather to avoid freezing
- Have any vehicles serviced to ensure they are safe to use in winter weather conditions
SCEMD also encourages residents to do the following during a winter storm to be best prepared:
- Stay indoors
- Stay dry
- Only drive when necessary
- Drink fluids to avoid dehydration
- Exercise to maintain body heat
For more tips, suggestions and information, click here .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.
Comments / 12