Trump blasts special counsel Jack Smith as ‘political hit man’

By Julia Mueller
 4 days ago

Former President Trump on Sunday criticized Jack Smith, the special counsel appointed to oversee criminal probes into the former president, as a “political hit man” and blasted the Justice Department as “corrupt.”

“Jack Smith (nice, soft name, isn’t it?), is a political hit man, who is totally compromised, and shouldn’t be allowed anywhere near our already highly WEAPONIZED & CORRUPT ‘Justice’ Department and FBI, which are stuffed with, and listening to, Radical Left ‘MONSTERS,’ who will  cause difficulties for our Country the likes of which we have not seen before,” Trump said in a Truth Social post .

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Smith’s appointment as special counsel just three days after Trump launched his third run for the White House in 2024.

Smith is set to lead Justice Department investigations into the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, as well as Trump’s handling of classified materials found at his Mar-a-Lago residence through an FBI search earlier this year.

Trump was furious after Garland said the move was influenced by the “extraordinary circumstances” of Trump’s 2024 announcement, and the possibility that he may go up against President Biden in the campaign.

Trump Sunday also made a string of accusations against the Justice Department, reiterating that the body as a whole is unfairly investigating him.

“The ‘Justice’ Department is CORRUPT. Offered Christopher Steele $1,000,000 to lie about me, paid Russian a fortune to ‘get Trump,’ told Facebook not to mention the Hunter Biden Laptop before the Election, ‘it was Russian disinformation,’ when they KNEW it was not. Is Trump Hater Jack Smith going to investigate that?” Trump wrote.

WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast

TODAY AND TONIGHT: Temperatures will remain on the chilly side through the afternoon – with highs only reaching the mid and upper 50s. It will also be breezy, with wind gusts up to 20mph at times. Overnight, we will have one more cold night in the upper 30s before a warm-up going into the weekend. […]
WJTV 12

Man accused of sending teens to shoplift Byram Walmart

BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – Byram police arrested a man and three teenagers in connection to a shoplifting incident at Walmart. Byram Police Chief David Errington said they received a call about the teens shoplifting electronics from the business. The teens allegedly told officers that James Jackson had sent them into to the store to steal […]
BYRAM, MS
WJTV 12

Durant under curfew after 19-year-old killed in shooting

HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities are investigating after a 19-year-old was shot and killed inside a vehicle. The shooting happened on Saturday, November 26 around 3:00 p.m. in the 100 block of Moore Street in Durant. Interim Durant Police Chief Joseph Head said Jerreil Allen, Jr., was driving when his vehicle was shot into […]
DURANT, MS
WJTV 12

Man accused of stabbing father to death in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man has been accused of stabbing his father to death in Jackson. Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said officers responded to a home on Riser Street on Wednesday, November 30 in reference to the fatal stabbing. When they arrived, they found 60-year-old Kenneth BoClair deceased. Hearn said police believe the victim […]
JACKSON, MS
The Hill

On the Money — Senate blocks rail strike, rejects sick leave

The Senate voted to implement a contract between rail workers and railroads, putting an end to the strike threat for good. We’ll also look at why regulators couldn’t stop FTX and falling mortgage rates. 🎥 But first, some light-hearted news at the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Sesame...
WJTV 12

Winona lawyer defeats embattled DA Doug Evans for circuit judge post

Embattled prosecutor Doug Evans, who tried Curtis Flowers six times for murder and saw his convictions overturned on appeal, lost his bid to become judge for the 5th Circuit Court to Winona Municipal Court Judge Alan “Devo” Lancaster.  With about 85% of precincts reporting in Tuesday’s runoff, Evans, district attorney for the 5th circuit, received […]
WINONA, MS
WJTV 12

Vicksburg woman charged in fatal stabbing at motel

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman was arrested in connection to the fatal stabbing that happened at Motel 6 in Vicksburg Tuesday morning. Vicksburg police said they were dispatched to Motel 6 on Interstate 20 Frontage Road before 8:30 a.m. on November 29. When officers arrived, they found 37-year-old Dale Turpin, of Vicksburg, deceased in […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Three arrested in shooting death of Jackson 12-year-old

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Three people were arrested and have been accused of murder, obstruction of evidence and disposing of the body of 12-year-old Markell Noah. During their initial court appearance on Monday, emotions flared between the suspects’ families and the victim’s families. Jackson police had to break up a dispute between them. The suspects, […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Human remains found in Lee County woods

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Deputies with the Lee County Sheriff’s Department are investigating after human remains were found in woods. The remains were found in the Saltillo area on Sunday, November 21. According to Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson, deputies received a call about human remains being found while a person was walking in […]
LEE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

McDaniel blasts Hosemann as too liberal, weighs Lt. Gov. run

Longtime state Sen. Chris McDaniel, once the standard bearer for tea party conservatives in Mississippi who made two unsuccessful U.S. Senate runs, is pondering a challenge of incumbent Republican Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann next year. McDaniel says Hosemann isn’t conservative enough for Mississippi. “My official answer is, all the cards are on the table and […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Schumer pledges to keep senators in Washington until rail deal is done

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) said Thursday he will keep senators working in Washington until they pass legislation to avoid a nationwide rail strike, which he warned could begin disrupting the nation’s supply chain as soon as next week.   “The Senate cannot leave until we get the job done and Democrats will keep working […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WJTV 12

House panel gets access to Trump tax returns

The House Ways and Committee has been given access to former President Trump’s tax returns, ending Democrats’ multiyear legal battle to obtain the documents. A Treasury Department spokesperson said Wednesday the department complied with the Supreme Court’s order last week rejecting Trump’s emergency appeal to stop the handover, which effectively capped his yearslong opposition to the effort. […]
WJTV 12

People entrapped inside Lowndes County grocery store

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – There are reports of people entrapped inside of Malone’s Grocery in Lowndes County. WCBI, a CBS affiliate, reported crews blocked off the scene Tuesday night after a severe storm moved through the area. Emergency services and other first responders were dispatched to the scene. Authorities have not released any additional […]
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Justice Department files complaint against Jackson over water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The United States filed a proposal in federal court that, if approved by the court, would appoint an Interim Third Party Manager to handle the City of Jackson’s water crisis. Jackson leaders and officials with the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) have signed this order and agreed to its terms. […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

House Jan. 6 committee has completed all interviews, Lofgren says

Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.), a member of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, on Thursday said the panel has completed all of its depositions, totaling more than 1,000 interviews. During an appearance on “CNN This Morning,” Lofgren told anchor Kaitlan Collins that Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos’s (R) […]
WJTV 12

Chris Murphy tests positive for COVID-19

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday as lawmakers head into the home stretch of the current Congress. “Argh. … I tested positive. I’m asymptomatic and feel totally fine. Downside: I will follow CDC rules and isolate. Upside: maybe now I can finally finish shingling the backyard shed,” Murphy wrote on Twitter.   The senator […]
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

