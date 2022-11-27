ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 6

Related
wflx.com

Florida condo owners brace for rising insurance rates

Many South Florida condo owners are getting a holiday surprise they weren't expecting — paying more for insurance. It's all part of the state's insurance crisis that has hit homeowners all year. "The insurance this year is hitting us hard," Johannes Neckermann, who sits on a condo board on...
FLORIDA STATE
businessobserverfl.com

Arizona company pays nearly $500 million for Florida properties

Cove Communities expands holdings in Florida buying golf course and four 55-plus communities. Cove Communities, an Arizona company that owns mobile home parks and 55 and over communities, has bought five properties in Florida, including one in Lakeland and one near Tampa. According to the commercial real estate research firm...
FLORIDA STATE
theapopkavoice.com

5 Ways Florida Landowners can Make Money on their Property this Year

There's something about owning land that feels different from other commercial property forms. It gives people a sense of comfort, connection, and security. Land is the foundation of commerce, development, and progress. There are various methods for making money from land, and each owner has preferences. And Florida, the Sunshine State, is full of land – 53,525 square miles to be exact – and therefore ample opportunities to make the most of it. In fact, despite increasing competition, land listings in Florida are still plenteous.
FLORIDA STATE
cw34.com

Rep. Lois Frankel announces $147.7M in funds to help families with rising home costs

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Representative Lois Frankel announced a mufti-million dollar initiative to assist Florida families with rising home costs. On Monday afternoon, Frankel held a conference announcing a new Infrastructure law to help individuals and families maintain safe and healthy indoor temperatures. Frankel said the funding will help low-income households pay home heating and cooling bills, prevent energy shutoffs, restore services, make minor energy-related home repairs and replace broken air conditioning units.
FLORIDA STATE
R.A. Heim

Social Security increases coming soon for Florida households

counting money on tablePhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) As you already know, inflation is hitting Florida quite hard. Residents are paying more⁠ for everything, as much as almost $10,000 more per year in Florida when compared to 2021. (source) Thankfully, there is some great news for an estimated 70 million Americans in the United States that will see a 8.7% increase in their Social Security benefits and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments.
FLORIDA STATE
nomadlawyer.org

Top Most Luxurious Resorts in Florida

Whether you are looking for a luxurious resort, or a quaint and charming beachfront property, there are plenty of Florida resorts on the beach to choose from. Some of the most famous beach resorts in the area include The Ritz-Carlton Naples, The Ritz-Carlton Key West, and The Ritz-Carlton Marco Island. These beachfront resorts offer a variety of amenities, including luxury spas, restaurants, and more.
FLORIDA STATE
theapopkavoice.com

Add auto insurance to the increasing costs of living in Florida

Florida lawmakers are scheduled to return to Tallahassee soon for another special session to deal with the state’s property insurance crisis. But it’s not just homes and condos where Floridians pay high insurance costs, but automobiles as well. In fact, Florida’s auto insurance rates are among the top...
FLORIDA STATE
beckersasc.com

Florida optometrist to pay $8K after patient went blind

Terry Friedman, OD, of Kendall, Fla., has been ordered to pay $7,882 by the state's board of optometry after a patient he treated went blind, the Miami Herald reported Nov. 28. As part of the settlement, Dr. Friedman did not confirm or deny the allegations from the Florida Department of...
FLORIDA STATE
Toni Koraza

Climate Change to Drive Florida Exodus

Florida suffered one of the most extreme hurricane seasons on record this year. It was unpredictable, devastating, and deadly. Hurricane Ian tore the peninsula this September, wreaking havoc and leaving more than 100 people dead along its path. Hurricane Nicole was also destructive, making landfall in November for the first time in 36 years.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Grinch cuts 1,400 feet of holiday lights on Florida town's pier

MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. - An unknown "Grinch" tried to steal holiday cheer in on Florida town. On Monday, Melbourne Beach's public works crews were doing their morning check of the historic town pier and discovered someone cut up their 1,400 feet of holiday lights. "Whoever did it knew how to do it to make them irreparable," said Tom Davis, the Melbourne Beach Public Works Director.
MELBOURNE BEACH, FL
FloridaDaily

Jimmy Patronis Launches My Safe Florida Home Program

Last week, the Florida Department of Financial Services (DFS) announced the launch of the My Safe Florida Home (MSFH) program and the opening of the application process for free wind mitigation home inspections and up to $10,000 in storm mitigation grants for Florida homeowners. In October, Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
FLORIDA STATE
Gayle Kurtzer-Meyers

Global Climate Change Could Impact Florida Real Estate Market

Changes in global climate impacting Florida real estate.Photo byPhoto by Pixabay. In recent times, the world has experienced climate change. It has affected the real estate market in so many ways. From rising prices to a decline in popularity in some regions, the impact of weather and climate change has been significant in the last couple of years. There is no mistake about the effect climate change has on communities worldwide. There are plenty of examples, from the heavy rainfall resulting in widespread flooding and landslides in the Netherlands, Florida, Australia, and vast tracks of the US to the ferocious wildfires and droughts in Greece, Australia, and California. Also, areas like Europe record the hottest temperature of 48.8 degrees Celsius. Unfortunately, the truth is that climate risks are mostly underestimated and mispriced, especially by participants in real estate markets.
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Longtime Central Florida anchor and journalist Nancy Alvarez joins WESH 2 News

ORLANDO, Fla. — WESH 2 announced Tuesday that award-winning Central Florida anchor Nancy Alvarez will join the WESH 2 News team beginning in January. Alvarez is a bilingual journalist with more than twenty years on the anchor desk and in the field covering the biggest stories in the nation and in Central Florida in both English and Spanish. She started her broadcast journalism career in the Orlando market in 2000 and has reported on various hurricanes, the Pulse nightclub massacre, and launches from the Space Coast.
FLORIDA STATE
Jake Wells

Stimulus program would give Florida families hundreds each month

Counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) If you're noticing that your wallet is a bit emptier than usual right now, you'll want to keep reading. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. In this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. The parents of older kids would get $250 per child per month until the child turns 18 years old.
FLORIDA STATE
995qyk.com

Two Florida Highways Among Most Dangerous Roads In U.S.

Two Florida highways were listed among AAA’s most dangerous roads in the U.S.. We see a lot of accidents here in Florida. One may think it could be because we have drivers from so many different states that are not familiar with our area. Other’s blame it on cell phone usage behind the wheel.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy