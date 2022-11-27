Read full article on original website
wflx.com
Florida condo owners brace for rising insurance rates
Many South Florida condo owners are getting a holiday surprise they weren't expecting — paying more for insurance. It's all part of the state's insurance crisis that has hit homeowners all year. "The insurance this year is hitting us hard," Johannes Neckermann, who sits on a condo board on...
businessobserverfl.com
Arizona company pays nearly $500 million for Florida properties
Cove Communities expands holdings in Florida buying golf course and four 55-plus communities. Cove Communities, an Arizona company that owns mobile home parks and 55 and over communities, has bought five properties in Florida, including one in Lakeland and one near Tampa. According to the commercial real estate research firm...
theapopkavoice.com
5 Ways Florida Landowners can Make Money on their Property this Year
There's something about owning land that feels different from other commercial property forms. It gives people a sense of comfort, connection, and security. Land is the foundation of commerce, development, and progress. There are various methods for making money from land, and each owner has preferences. And Florida, the Sunshine State, is full of land – 53,525 square miles to be exact – and therefore ample opportunities to make the most of it. In fact, despite increasing competition, land listings in Florida are still plenteous.
cw34.com
Rep. Lois Frankel announces $147.7M in funds to help families with rising home costs
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Representative Lois Frankel announced a mufti-million dollar initiative to assist Florida families with rising home costs. On Monday afternoon, Frankel held a conference announcing a new Infrastructure law to help individuals and families maintain safe and healthy indoor temperatures. Frankel said the funding will help low-income households pay home heating and cooling bills, prevent energy shutoffs, restore services, make minor energy-related home repairs and replace broken air conditioning units.
Social Security increases coming soon for Florida households
counting money on tablePhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) As you already know, inflation is hitting Florida quite hard. Residents are paying more for everything, as much as almost $10,000 more per year in Florida when compared to 2021. (source) Thankfully, there is some great news for an estimated 70 million Americans in the United States that will see a 8.7% increase in their Social Security benefits and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments.
nomadlawyer.org
Top Most Luxurious Resorts in Florida
Whether you are looking for a luxurious resort, or a quaint and charming beachfront property, there are plenty of Florida resorts on the beach to choose from. Some of the most famous beach resorts in the area include The Ritz-Carlton Naples, The Ritz-Carlton Key West, and The Ritz-Carlton Marco Island. These beachfront resorts offer a variety of amenities, including luxury spas, restaurants, and more.
People in Florida do some pretty amazing things sometimes, too
Florida Man and Florida Woman doing the unthinkable is a staple in the Sunshine State. All of us have most likely experienced some form of smack talk from non-Floridians about how crazy our people are here. It's up to all of us to set them straight, don't you think?
theapopkavoice.com
Add auto insurance to the increasing costs of living in Florida
Florida lawmakers are scheduled to return to Tallahassee soon for another special session to deal with the state’s property insurance crisis. But it’s not just homes and condos where Floridians pay high insurance costs, but automobiles as well. In fact, Florida’s auto insurance rates are among the top...
beckersasc.com
Florida optometrist to pay $8K after patient went blind
Terry Friedman, OD, of Kendall, Fla., has been ordered to pay $7,882 by the state's board of optometry after a patient he treated went blind, the Miami Herald reported Nov. 28. As part of the settlement, Dr. Friedman did not confirm or deny the allegations from the Florida Department of...
Is Florida Becoming the Country’s Largest Parking Lot?
Remember the day when you could drive from Sarasota to Bradenton in about 15 minutes. Or, how about the short drive from Venice, FL to North Port, FL under 20 minutes. For that matter every destination by car in the state of Florida has become a challenge. The simple explanation...
Climate Change to Drive Florida Exodus
Florida suffered one of the most extreme hurricane seasons on record this year. It was unpredictable, devastating, and deadly. Hurricane Ian tore the peninsula this September, wreaking havoc and leaving more than 100 people dead along its path. Hurricane Nicole was also destructive, making landfall in November for the first time in 36 years.
fox35orlando.com
Grinch cuts 1,400 feet of holiday lights on Florida town's pier
MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. - An unknown "Grinch" tried to steal holiday cheer in on Florida town. On Monday, Melbourne Beach's public works crews were doing their morning check of the historic town pier and discovered someone cut up their 1,400 feet of holiday lights. "Whoever did it knew how to do it to make them irreparable," said Tom Davis, the Melbourne Beach Public Works Director.
Florida hospitals weren’t ready for Hurricane Ian. Some fear the next big storm.
Despite being under evacuation orders and in the path of the catastrophic storm, five hospitals remained open and removed only a handful of patients before the Category 4 hurricane made landfall.
Jimmy Patronis Launches My Safe Florida Home Program
Last week, the Florida Department of Financial Services (DFS) announced the launch of the My Safe Florida Home (MSFH) program and the opening of the application process for free wind mitigation home inspections and up to $10,000 in storm mitigation grants for Florida homeowners. In October, Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Global Climate Change Could Impact Florida Real Estate Market
Changes in global climate impacting Florida real estate.Photo byPhoto by Pixabay. In recent times, the world has experienced climate change. It has affected the real estate market in so many ways. From rising prices to a decline in popularity in some regions, the impact of weather and climate change has been significant in the last couple of years. There is no mistake about the effect climate change has on communities worldwide. There are plenty of examples, from the heavy rainfall resulting in widespread flooding and landslides in the Netherlands, Florida, Australia, and vast tracks of the US to the ferocious wildfires and droughts in Greece, Australia, and California. Also, areas like Europe record the hottest temperature of 48.8 degrees Celsius. Unfortunately, the truth is that climate risks are mostly underestimated and mispriced, especially by participants in real estate markets.
WESH
Longtime Central Florida anchor and journalist Nancy Alvarez joins WESH 2 News
ORLANDO, Fla. — WESH 2 announced Tuesday that award-winning Central Florida anchor Nancy Alvarez will join the WESH 2 News team beginning in January. Alvarez is a bilingual journalist with more than twenty years on the anchor desk and in the field covering the biggest stories in the nation and in Central Florida in both English and Spanish. She started her broadcast journalism career in the Orlando market in 2000 and has reported on various hurricanes, the Pulse nightclub massacre, and launches from the Space Coast.
Jacksonville Daily Record
DeSantis announces $5.5 million for rail connection at Cecil megasite
The state is awarding a $5.5 million grant to construct a 3-mile rail spur at Cecil Commerce Center in West Jacksonville. Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the grant Nov. 29 in a hangar bay at nearby Cecil Airport. He said the spur would help to bring 500 jobs to the area.
Stimulus program would give Florida families hundreds each month
Counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) If you're noticing that your wallet is a bit emptier than usual right now, you'll want to keep reading. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. In this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. The parents of older kids would get $250 per child per month until the child turns 18 years old.
995qyk.com
Two Florida Highways Among Most Dangerous Roads In U.S.
Two Florida highways were listed among AAA’s most dangerous roads in the U.S.. We see a lot of accidents here in Florida. One may think it could be because we have drivers from so many different states that are not familiar with our area. Other’s blame it on cell phone usage behind the wheel.
