Who am I? Why am I doing this? And, why can’t I stop falling?. I retired in 2021 from a career in the insurance industry. I was a Commercial Insurance Underwriter and, later, a Consultant. As a Consultant, I helped Underwriters get their jobs done, meaning that I sat at a desk, fielded phone calls, and attended meetings. I thoroughly enjoyed the work since it was relatively low-stress and, at the same time, paid well. But, when the company offered everyone of a certain age and experience an opportunity to retire early, I jumped at the chance. While adjusting to life as a retired person, I found that it allowed me time to take more hikes. Time to clear my head, and learn how to “be retired”. So, I took day hikes on the AT in Shenandoah National Park as often as I could, and the dream of thru-hiking the AT started coming together.

