Alex Caruso Misses Practice Sunday with Mid Foot Sprain

Caruso is listed as questionable for Monday’s game vs Utah, but Billy Donovan doesn’t believe his injury is a long-term concern

Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso did not practice Sunday due to a mid foot sprain.

The injury, however, isn’t expected to have any long-term ramifications, according to Billy Donovan.

Caruso suffered the injury in the Bulls’ 123-119 loss to Oklahoma City Friday, but didn’t appear any worse for wear at the time. He forced the NBA’s third-leading scorer, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, into 3-of-10 shooting from the field and was the only player off the Bulls’ bench to log more than 20 minutes.

The Bulls have officially listed Caruso as “questionable” ahead of their matchup with Utah Monday. If Caruso were to miss the game, it would be his first absence of the season.

Through 19 games, Caruso is averaging 5.4 points, 3.7 assists, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.5 steals. He’s also drilled nine of his last 17 looks from deep after shooting just 30% from beyond the arc in the first 11 games of the season.