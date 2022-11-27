Read full article on original website
Kaley Cuoco’s Partner Tom Pelphrey Cradles Her Baby Bump in Adorable Selfie
Watch: Kaley Cuoco & Tom Pelphrey Cradle Her Baby Bump in Adorable New Post. Kaley Cuoco is in full mommy mode. The actress, who is expecting her first child with Tom Pelphrey, shared an adorable new pic of the parents-to-be on her Instagram Stories on Nov. 26. In the a mirror selfie, the Ozark actor has his arms wrapped around Kaley as he cradles her growing baby bump. The Big Bang Theory alum was all smiles as she wore a floral maternity dress from The Gap. She captioned the pic, "M+D."
Pregnant Alyssa Scott shares intimate photos from maternity shoot with Nick Cannon
Alyssa Scott who is expecting her second child with Nick Cannon, celebrated the “final days” of her pregnancy with an intimate maternity shoot. The Masked Singer host and model are getting ready to welcome another bundle of joy. As seen in newly released maternity photos, he and Alyssa are getting close to meeting their second child together.
Julia Roberts Celebrates Twins Hazel and Phinnaeus' 18th Birthday With Sweet Tribute
Time moves faster than a runaway bride. Need proof? Julia Roberts' twins Hazel and Phinnaeus turned 18 years old on Nov. 28, and the Oscar winner celebrated the major milestone with a touching Instagram tribute. "18," she captioned a throwback photo of her and her kids when they were babies....
Katherine Heigl says she ‘never saw’ daughter Naleigh after adoption
Katherine Heigl has reflected on trying to balance motherhood with work.The 27 Dresses actor opened up about how difficult it was to get time away from filming Grey’s Anatomy to bond with her newly adopted daughter at the time, Naleigh, who is now 13.Heigl and her husband Josh Kelley adopted Naleigh in 2009. The baby came from South Korea and was just nine months old when she became part of the actor’s family.In a recent appearance on The View, Heigl said: “Naleigh came to us at nine months, and three days later, I got on a plane and went...
Collin Gosselin Addresses Claims of Behavioral Issues and Being Institutionalized Twice (Exclusive)
More than six years after Kate Gosselin said her son, Collin Gosselin, was enrolled in a program away from home to learn skills for his "special needs," the now-18-year-old is sharing his side of the story after recently suffering a car crash. "It was definitely hard, like, not being in...
Patrick Mahomes’ Pregnant Wife Brittany Matthews Details Her Hospital Bags: What She Needs to Birth Her Baby Boy
He's almost here! Brittany Matthews is preparing to give birth to her and husband Patrick Mahomes' second child, and her bags are already packed. "I'm packing baby boy's hospital bag and my hospital bag, so I'm briefly just going to run through it with you guys," the 27-year-old told Instagram followers on Saturday, November 26. […]
Tish Cyrus Debuts Romance With Dominic Purcell After Billy Ray Cyrus Announces Engagement
Watch: Tish Cyrus Debuts Romance With Prison Break Star Dominic Purcell. Tish Cyrus is ready for a second chance at love. More than seven months after filing for divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus, the 55-year-old manager appears to have moved on with a new man. On Nov 27, Tish took...
'The Good Doctor' Star and Ben Platt Reveal Engagement
Ben Platt and Noah Galvin are engaged! The Broadway star and The Good Doctor actor announced that Platt had popped the question in a sweet Instagram announcement Friday featuring photos from the proposal and showing off Galvin's ring. "He agreed to hang out forever," Platt, 29, captioned his post, while Galvin, 28, wrote on his own, "I said yeehaw and then cried for like 7 hours."
Meghan Trainor claims nurses 'shamed her' when she gave birth
It's tough enough being a new mum without being judged for your actions - but Meghan Trainor has said that nurses did just that when she gave birth to her son Riley, 21 months. Mysteriously the tot slept a lot when he was born, an anomaly that the All about...
Harry Styles Is Reportedly Leaning on an Old Flame to Comfort Him Amid Olivia Wilde Breakup
Harry Styles is hot off his split from Olivia Wilde, and conveniently, so is one of his ex-girlfriends. Kendall Jenner recently broke up with NBA star Devin Booker, and the duo is reportedly leaning on each other through their heartache. “Harry and Kendall have always stayed in touch, but in light of their recent splits, they have more time for one another,” an insider told The Sun. “And Harry has had Kendall’s ear over his break-up with Olivia.” It sounds like a platonic friendship developed between the two of them over the years and the “Watermelon Sugar” star appreciates that the...
Mom says daughter critically injured after swallowing water bead toy
Folichia Mitchell said her 10-month-old daughter Kennedy has undergone five surgeries.
I gave birth to ‘hidden triplets’ after shocking late-term discovery
When Genna Knox became pregnant in 2019, she was thrilled to be giving her son, Liam, a sibling. Knox was shocked to learn she was actually expecting triplets — at seven months along. This was not the first surprise of the California teacher’s pregnancy. At her 20-week scan, the woman performing the ultrasound asked Knox if she was having twins. “She’s like, ‘Wait, you’re having twins?’ And I said, ‘No, I’m not,'” Knox, 42, told Today Parents, recalling what the technician told her. “Then I looked up, and I could see clear as day that there were two babies,” she continued. Knox said she had...
Extremely rare photos of the Queen pregnant are going viral
Despite the Queen having had four children - King Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward - there are very few photos of the late royal pregnant. However, despite keeping largely out of the public eye during her pregnancies, there are some photos - and one TikTok account has shared them in a video, which you can watch below:
'My Wife Died at 36. I Became A Single Father of 11'
Gershon Schusterman reveals how he rebuilt his life following his wife's sudden death, in this exclusive essay.
GMA's Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Deactivate Instagram Accounts After New York Getaway
Watch: "GMA" Reporter Caught Without Pants on Live TV. Good Morning America's Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are taking a break from Instagram. The GMA3: What You Need To Know anchors have seemingly deactivated their respective accounts on the social media platform after they were recently spotted on a getaway in upstate New York. On Nov. 30, the verified profiles of Robach, 49, and Holmes, 45, became unavailable hours after the Daily Mail published video footage of the two loading a car trunk with bags in a wooded area.
Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Massive Christmas Tree As She Begins To Decorate For The Holidays: Watch
Kylie Jenner is feeling festive! The makeup mogul, 25, didn’t wait long after Thanksgiving to kick off Christmas season. She got things started with some home decorating, showing off her gigantic Christmas tree in a Sunday, Nov. 27 Instagram video, which you can see here on her page and below from a fan account. Making the clip all the more fun, she backed the video with Micheal Bublé’s rendition of “It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas.”
Why Mila Kunis Crowned Herself the “Queen” of Annoying Ashton Kutcher
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are two strings very much attached. The actress recently detailed how she spends time in their shared office when the both of them are working, which includes...
Arnold Schwarzenegger Kisses Granddaughter Eloise, 6 Months, In Sweet Baptism Photo
Katherine Schwarzenegger, 32, documented her family’s busy Thanksgiving weekend on Instagram with rare photos of all her loved ones, including her dad Arnold Schwarzenegger. In the third photo in Katherine’s post, Arnold, 75, sweetly kissed his 6-month-old granddaughter Eloise on the cheek at church for her baptism. Katherine, who shares baby Eloise with husband Chris Pratt, 43, didn’t show her youngest daughter’s face in the photo with Arnold.
Singer Jake Flint Dead at 37 Hours After Wedding
Family and friends are mourning the loss of singer-songwriter Jake Flint. The Oklahoma native—known for his singles including "What's Your Name?" and "Hurry Up and Wait"—died at the age of 37 on Nov. 26. Flint's publicist, Clif Doyal, confirmed to The Oklahoman that the country singer passed away in his sleep, just hours after his wedding to wife, Brenda.
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Thanksgiving Photos Include Miles and Luna Pulling the Wishbone
Chrissy Teigen has gone on record saying Thanksgiving is her favorite holiday, and even though she's expecting a baby, she didn't let that stop her from prepping a full feast for her family again this year. Both she and husband John Legend shared photos and videos from their festivities on Instagram, including the adorable moment their kids, Luna (6) and Miles (4), pulled the wishbone together.
