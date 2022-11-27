Report: WWE planning major show for January in India

The event would come one-year after WWE Superstar Spectacle.

A major WWE show in India is reportedly in the works for early next year.

According to a report from Sportskeeda , WWE is planning to run a show "on a grand scale" from Hyderabad with the most likely date being Wednesday, January 18.

The event would come almost a year after WWE Superstar Spectacle was filmed for the Indian market on January 22, 2021. The event featured Drew McIntyre teaming with Indus Sher and defeating Jinder Mahal & The Bollywood Boyz in the main event. It was filmed with no fans in attendance from Tropicana Field and aired on India's Republic Day four days later on January 26.

Superstar Spectacle was part of the company's deal with Sony Pictures India. WWE and Sony announced a five-year extension in 2020 and revealed the deal would also involve the company returning to India with "bigger live events" and "Superstars will visit the region for promotional tours to engage with fans."