Read full article on original website
Related
gmauthority.com
GM’s Cruise Seeking To Test Driverless Origin Robotaxi On San Francisco Streets
GM’s autonomous vehicle technology division, Cruise, is moving to test the Cruise Origin robotaxi on the streets of San Francisco without a steering wheel or manual controls. Per a recent report from The Wall Street Journal, Cruise submitted an application to the California Department of Motor Vehicles in August...
gmauthority.com
2023 GMC Hummer EV3X Offers New Launch Package
The 2023 GMC Hummer EV Pickup is a highly capable machine, both on and off the beaten path. When optioned in the range-topping Edition 1 trim, the all-electric supertruck performs feats seldom seen from a vehicle of its size or heft. Now, GM Authority has learned that the Hummer EV3X Pickup will be available with a new 3X Launch Package.
gmauthority.com
GM Confirms Upcoming All-Electric Buick GL8 For China
In addition to releasing the first teaser for the all-new Buick Electra E5 and anticipating that the Buick Electra E4 will debut next year in China, General Motors has confirmed that it is developing an upcoming all-electric Buick GL8 MPV for the Asian country. The automaker revealed that its ambitious...
gmauthority.com
Cadillac XT5 Recalled For Faulty Rearview Camera
GM has issued a product recall for certain examples of the 2020 Cadillac XT5 and 2021 Cadillac XT5 due to an issue related to the luxury crossover’s rearview camera. The problem: affected vehicles fitted with the optional Surround Vision feature may have a rearview camera that fails to work or functions intermittently due to coaxial cable connectors being improperly crimped.
gmauthority.com
2023 Chevy Silverado HD Gets Price Increase In November
The 2023 Chevy Silverado HD introduces only minor changes and updates compared to the preceding 2022 model year, with the nameplate receiving a full model refresh for the following 2024 model year. Now, however, GM has increased pricing for the 2023 Chevy Silverado HD during the month of November, 2022.
gmauthority.com
Heartland U.S. EV Sales To Increase As More Mainstream Models Arrive, Say Analysts
When it comes to the adoption of EVs, availability, along with infrastructure, is the name of the game. Currently, coastal states like California lead the way total EV sales share as a result of its green initiatives. However, this will change as more mainstream electric vehicles become available nationwide, in addition to federal incentives and the growth of the charging infrastructure.
gmauthority.com
Lordstown Endurance Pickup Homologated And Certified For Sale
The Lordstown Endurance all-electric pickup truck has achieved full homologation, as well as EPA and CARB certification. Additionally, FMVSS crash and non-crash testing has been successfully completed. This means that the battery electric pickup is now certified to begin customer sales. As a result, a few vehicles are currently leaving...
gmauthority.com
No Chevy Express Discount Offers In November 2022
In November 2022, there continue to be no Chevy Express discount offers, though low-interest financing is available for up to 60 months on the full-size passenger and cargo van in select markets. See examples below. Chevy Express Discount Offers. Chevy Express example finance offers in November 2022 are as follows:
gmauthority.com
2024 Chevy Trax vs. 2023 Chevy Trailblazer: Exterior Dimensions Compared
GM revealed the 2024 Chevy Trax this past October, pulling the sheets on an all-new entry-level vehicle for the small crossover segment. When it goes on sale next spring, the new Trax will be sold alongside the Chevy Trailblazer, and with that in mind, we’re taking a look at how the two crossovers compare in terms of exterior dimensions.
gmauthority.com
Strange V8 Engine Sounds Are Normal, Says GM
One of the scariest moments for any vehicle owner is when their engine begins making weird noises. Lately, a few GM V8s have been making several different noises, including chirps, squeaks or sputters, concerning many owners. Now, an article on GM TechLink says these noises are normal. There are four...
gmauthority.com
Buick Enclave Sales Place Third In Segment During Q3 2022
Buick Enclave sales increased in the United States and Mexico but decreased in Canada during the third quarter of 2022. In the United States, Buick Enclave deliveries totaled 7,904 units in Q3 2022, an increase of about 4 percent compared to 7,623 units sold in Q3 2021. In the first...
gmauthority.com
Upcoming Cadillac GT4 Interior Spotted In China: Photos
Just days after photos and details of the upcoming Cadillac GT4 leaked in China, the interior design of Cadillac‘s new small crossover has just been captured for the first time in that country. New images, posted on Chinese social media channels, show the upcoming Cadillac GT4 interior for the...
gmauthority.com
Corvette Brand To Expand To Electric Sedan, Crossover In 2025
The Corvette is destined to go electric – that much should be obvious given GM’s plans to go full EV across its passenger vehicle lineup by 2035, as well as comments made by GM President Mark Reuss earlier this year. Now, new details on the upcoming all-electric Corvette products have come to light.
gmauthority.com
Chevy Tahoe Likely To Reach 250,000 Miles, Study Says
When it comes to reliability and dependability, it can be hard to beat a full-size, body-on-frame SUV. Designed from the ground-up to take any abuse, it comes as no surprise that the Chevy Tahoe has been ranked as one of the longest-lasting vehicles on the road today. In a study...
gmauthority.com
Next-Gen Buick LaCrosse Confirmed For China
GM is working on the next-generation Buick LaCrosse sedan for the Chinese market, as confirmed by recent statements made by GM President Mark Reuss. During a presentation given at the recent GM Investor Day event, Reuss addressed several future GM product plans, including plans for the Buick LaCrosse, stating that the LaCrosse “is China only as well.”
gmauthority.com
This GMC Hummer EV Pickup Is Actually Not Coated In Moonshot Green Metallic
A few days ago, we reported on what appeared to be a 2023 GMC Hummer EV Pickup painted in the Moonshot Green Matte hue. However, we’ve recently been enlightened that this is actually not the case. GMC spokesperson Mikhael Farrah has informed us that this particular Hummer EV Pickup...
gmauthority.com
2023 Chevy Colorado Pricing Revealed
The 2023 Chevy Colorado got its big debut late in July, with GM ushering in a brand-new third generation for the nameplate. Now, GM Authority has exclusively uncovered in-depth 2023 Chevy Colorado pricing information ahead of official disclosure from the automaker. Per GM Authority sources, the 2023 Chevy Colorado starts...
gmauthority.com
Cadillac Racing V-LMDh Passes Crucial Testing, Development Milestones
Cadillac is making a transition to all-electric powertrains across its passenger car lineup, and now, Cadillac Racing has announced that its first electrified race car just passed crucial testing and development milestones ahead of its competition debut late next month. Testing for the new Cadillac Racing V-LMDh race car has...
gmauthority.com
Cadillac Blackwing Magnesium Wheels Still Not Available Yet
The Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing and Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing represent Cadillac’s last gasp of gasoline performance sedans before the luxury marque turns all-electric. As such, Cadillac is pulling all the stops and offering the two Cadillac Blackwing models with many different performance and appearance options. One of these distinctive options is magnesium wheels, which have yet to be made available. Now, it looks like this will remain the case for now.
gmauthority.com
GM Not Abandoning ICE Vehicles Yet, Says Mark Reuss
During the recent GM Investor Day presentation, much of the focus was on the future of General Motors EVs. With a stated goal of launching 30 EVs by 2025, this should come as no surprise. But that doesn’t mean that GM has completely given up on ICE vehicles just yet, per comments from GM President Mark Reuss.
Comments / 0