ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Police ID Woman Killed In Massive Two-Alarm White Marsh Townhouse Fire, Officials Say

New information has been released by police investigators as they continue to probe a fatal two-alarm fire that took the life of a Baltimore County woman in White Marsh. Amanda Nicole Altman, 41, of the unit block of Wolf Trap Court in White Marsh, has been identified by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner as the one fatality in a massive blaze that broke out in her townhouse, officials announced on Wednesday, Nov. 30.
WHITE MARSH, MD
Daily Voice

Man Gunned Down Near East Baltimore Resource Center, Police Say

Police are investigating an early morning Thursday shooting in East Baltimore that left one man dead. At approximately 7:10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1, officers from the Baltimore City Police Department's Eastern District responded to the 5000 block of East Monument Street, where there was a reported shooting. Upon arrival,...
BALTIMORE, MD
wmar2news

December 2022 Tracker: Baltimore murders and shootings

BALTIMORE — During the month of November Baltimore City recorded 27 homicides and 43 non-fatal shootings. Since September 2020, WMAR-2 News has tracked daily murders and shootings each month in the city. Here is December 2022:. 12/1 - 12:58pm: A 26-year-old man checked into a hospital after being shot...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Friends mourn Henri Jones, 23, killed near Patterson Park

BALTIMORE -- Tributes are pouring in for Henri Jones, with friends remembering the 23-year-old as fun-loving and positive.He was shot in the head at close range after leaving a gathering of friends early Thanksgiving morning in the 100 block of North Lakewood Avenue, which is just one block from Patterson Park. WJZ reporter Mike Hellgren spoke to Dani who asked us not to show her face or give her last name for safety reasons. She said Jones had been enjoying a night with her son and some former classmates. It was getting late—around 3 a.m.—so he walked to his truck."They were...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Man Found Dead On Maryland Roadway

Police are investigating a collision after a pedestrian was killed in Prince George's County, authorities say. Officers located the victim in the roadway in the 4400 block of northbound Brand Avenue shortly before 4 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 1, according to Prince George's County police. The man was pronounced dead on...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Shore News Network

45-Year-Old Woman Shot In Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A 45-year-old woman was shot last night in Northeast, Baltimore. Shortly after 11 pm, The Baltimore Police Department patrol officers received a report of a shooting. When police arrived at the 4000 Block of Saint Clair Crossing, they discovered the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The woman was brought to a nearby hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time. If you have any information about this shooting, please contact Northeast District detectives at 410-396-2444 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. This case remains under investigation. The post 45-Year-Old Woman Shot In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

35-year-old man killed in Northeast Baltimore shooting overnight

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police say a man has died after a shooting in Northeast Baltimore on Monday night. At approximately 11:47 p.m., Northeast District patrol officers responded to the 2600 block of Garrett Avenue, for a Shot Spotter alert. Once there, officers located a 35-year-old man suffering from apparent...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Two young adults identified in fatal North Baltimore crash

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City Police have identified the two adults that died in a one-car crash this weekend.Officers responded to the wreck that happened in the 1900 block of W. Northern Parkway near Greenhaven Drive on Sunday afternoon.Around 3:30 p.m., a 2008 Nissan was traveling on W. Northern Parkway when the driver lost control, crashed into the median strip and flipped over several times. 22-year-old Andre Owens, and 23-year-old Kayla Polley died at the scene, according to police.  
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Police find missing Baltimore man’s car, but no clues on his whereabouts

BALTIMORE, MD – Detectives with the Baltimore Police Department are searching for a man who was last seen on November 19th. 4 days after his disappearance, police located his abandoned vehicle in Northwest Baltimore but did not find any clues or information regarding his whereabouts. Police in Baltimore are seeking your assistance in locating 28-year-old Darian Boone. The last time he was seen was in the 3800 block of Garrison Avenue on the 19th of November. His height is approximately 6 feet, and his weight is 175 pounds. At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a black sweatsuit The post Police find missing Baltimore man’s car, but no clues on his whereabouts appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

28-Year-Old Man Shot Multiple Times In Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Yesterday afternoon, a man was shot multiple times in Northwest, Baltimore. Shortly before 12:30 pm yesterday, officers from the Northwest District responded to a report of a shooting in the 2300 block of Tioga Parkway. Upon arrival, officers found a 28-year-old male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in the area for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time. Detectives at the Northwest District are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2466 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. The post 28-Year-Old Man Shot Multiple Times In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man shot and killed in Northwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A man was shot and killed in Northwest Baltimore Monday afternoon, Baltimore City Police said.  Officers responded to a reported shooting in the 3600 block of Woodland Avenue, where they located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound.  Medics responded to the scene and pronounced the victim dead.  Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-386-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.    
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Police searching for missing Essex man

ESSEX, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing Essex man. Kirk Zylanz, 68, is 5’11” tall and weighs 122 pounds. He was last seen in the Essex area wearing a black shirt, pajamas, white socks, and sandals. Authorities say he may be operating a gray...
ESSEX, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man, woman killed when car crashes into median strip, flips over in North Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A man and a woman - both in their early 20s - died in a one-car crash Sunday afternoon in North Baltimore.Officers responded to the wreck in the 1900 block of W. Northern Parkway near Greenhaven Drive.Police said around 3:30 p.m., a 2008 Nissan was traveling on W. Northern Parkway when the driver lost control, crashed into the median strip and flipped over several times. A 22-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman died at the scene, according to police."It's a tragedy that both of them died," Baltimore resident Anthony Alexander said.   The crash shut down both directions of...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy