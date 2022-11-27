ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake Forest, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL News

Durham kicks off new downtown social district "The Bullpen"

DURHAM, N.C. — A growing trend in North Carolina cities, "social districts" are areas where you can carry alcoholic drinks in public. There are currently 18 of these social districts throughout the state. Several North Carolina municipalities have adopted social districts within the last year. Raleigh’s social district began in August.
DURHAM, NC
waltermagazine.com

Slow-Cooked Success: A New Home for Longleaf Swine BBQ

After years of pop-ups and permit issues, Raleigh food veterans Marc Russell and Adam Cunningham open their barbecue joint on Edenton Street. Good things take time — especially good barbecue. And sometimes, it seems, so do good barbecue restaurants. After nearly six years of pop-ups, pick-ups and permit issues, Longleaf Swine BBQ opened its permanent location in early November. Now, it’s serving up North Carolina classics like pulled pork and cole slaw alongside cold beer for lunch and dinner in a newly renovated historic building with a sprawling patio.
RALEIGH, NC
alamancenews.com

Alamance Crossing shopping center could face foreclosure or sale after owners default on $51 million loan

“Black Friday,” the day after Thanksgiving – for decades thought to carry many U.S. retailers from being in the red to being in the black by virtue of deep discounts and unrestrained consumer spending – likely won’t be enough to spare Alamance Crossing from foreclosure or sale, based on a lawsuit filed shortly before the Thanksgiving holiday in Alamance County superior court.
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
ncconstructionnews.com

Construction on $180 million clinic set for 2023 in Wake County

Construction is expected to begin early next year on a new health care facility in Wake County for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. California-based Gantry has secured $180 million in financing for the development of a 250,000-sq. ft. medical office facility in Garner. The clinic will be leased to the VA through a long-term agreement.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Black Nativity Durham returning to the stage after 2-year absence

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — After being virtual for the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Black Nativity Durham, presented by Triangle Performance Ensemble, is returning to the stage. The annual holiday musical, produced by Wendell Tabb and co-produced by Xavier Cason, is. celebrating its 16th year, according...
DURHAM, NC
wunc.org

White Flag warming shelters in Wake County are at capacity and leaders hope to open more

An emergency shelter has reached its limit of available space for people with nowhere to stay during freezing temperatures. Wake County and the city of Raleigh are now providing White Flag warming shelters for people experiencing homelessness due to freezing temperatures. White Flag warming shelters are places that open at night when the temperature drops to 35 degrees or lower and provide people a safe space to stay.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
70K+
Followers
75K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy