No Available Appointments at the Cary DMV Leads to Long Wait TimesJames TulianoCary, NC
Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Ohio State comeback bid ends short, falls 81-72 at No. 17 Duke in ACC/Big Ten ChallengeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Raleigh neighborhood meeting discusses rezoning around New Bern BRTThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Cary Takes a Bold Step Towards Innovation By Providing Affordable HousingVeronica Charnell MediaCary, NC
Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Ohio State rides 2-game winning streak into No. 17 DukeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Durham kicks off new downtown social district "The Bullpen"
DURHAM, N.C. — A growing trend in North Carolina cities, "social districts" are areas where you can carry alcoholic drinks in public. There are currently 18 of these social districts throughout the state. Several North Carolina municipalities have adopted social districts within the last year. Raleigh’s social district began in August.
Luxury homes – $2.5M or more – keep selling in Triangle, Triad despite souring economy
RALEIGH – Inflation is sky high, mortgage interest rates have soared this year, and there are signs that the national and state economies are souring. But that’s not discouraging the sale of mansions and estates priced above $2.5 million across the Triangle and Triad regions. Since July 1,...
'I have no problem with it': Airbnb to allow apartment renters in Raleigh, Durham to host their unit
In a perhaps-it-was-bound-to-happen move, travel site Airbnb is now entering into the apartment rental sector.
waltermagazine.com
Slow-Cooked Success: A New Home for Longleaf Swine BBQ
After years of pop-ups and permit issues, Raleigh food veterans Marc Russell and Adam Cunningham open their barbecue joint on Edenton Street. Good things take time — especially good barbecue. And sometimes, it seems, so do good barbecue restaurants. After nearly six years of pop-ups, pick-ups and permit issues, Longleaf Swine BBQ opened its permanent location in early November. Now, it’s serving up North Carolina classics like pulled pork and cole slaw alongside cold beer for lunch and dinner in a newly renovated historic building with a sprawling patio.
This Is North Carolina's Best 'Bucket List' Restaurant
Cheapism found the must-try restaurants around the country, including this elegant fave in North Carolina.
alamancenews.com
Alamance Crossing shopping center could face foreclosure or sale after owners default on $51 million loan
“Black Friday,” the day after Thanksgiving – for decades thought to carry many U.S. retailers from being in the red to being in the black by virtue of deep discounts and unrestrained consumer spending – likely won’t be enough to spare Alamance Crossing from foreclosure or sale, based on a lawsuit filed shortly before the Thanksgiving holiday in Alamance County superior court.
Durham high school among 8 across NC receiving hoax active shooter calls in 1 day
Fayetteville, Burlington, Roanoke Rapids, Elizabethtown and now Durham have each been the targets of multiple high school active shooter hoax calls on Thursday morning, according to law enforcement and school officials.
Fighting worker shortage, Wake, Raleigh & N.C. offer bonuses, other perks
RALEIGH – In a challenging labor market, where there are still about twice the number of job openings as there are unemployed workers, some organizations turn toward offering incentives such as hiring bonuses or retention benefits like cash payments or additional paid time off. That includes the City of...
Bowl projections for North Carolina, NC State and Duke ahead of conference championship weekend
The college football regular season is done and the College Football Playoff is nearly set. After the conference championship games wrap up on Saturday, teams with at least six wins this season will wait to see which of the 41 bowl games they’ll play in. WRAL senior multiplatform producer...
Massive fire breaks out at North Carolina townhome complex
The fire is located at an apartment complex off Benson Drive in Raleigh.
ncconstructionnews.com
Construction on $180 million clinic set for 2023 in Wake County
Construction is expected to begin early next year on a new health care facility in Wake County for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. California-based Gantry has secured $180 million in financing for the development of a 250,000-sq. ft. medical office facility in Garner. The clinic will be leased to the VA through a long-term agreement.
cbs17
Franklin County church food pantry helping people in need for the holiday season
YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. — Volunteers at the Oak Level Christian Church in Franklin County are doing what they can to help those in need during the holiday season. Wednesday morning, volunteers gave away bags packed with items like produce, bread, desserts and milk. “We have bags of food already prepared...
Here’s everything coming to North Carolina’s biggest venues in December 2022
You know what December means at North Carolina’s largest entertainment venues: It’s a big beautifully wrapped package of Christmas entertainment and sports, of course.
cbs17
Black Nativity Durham returning to the stage after 2-year absence
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — After being virtual for the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Black Nativity Durham, presented by Triangle Performance Ensemble, is returning to the stage. The annual holiday musical, produced by Wendell Tabb and co-produced by Xavier Cason, is. celebrating its 16th year, according...
Two young children spent hours inside cold car in Rocky Mount with 2 bodies inside
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Rocky Mount police said two "toddler-age" children spent hours in the cold in the backseat of a car overnight while two dead bodies were in the front seat. Employees at Barnhill Contracting Co. on Construction Drive in Rocky Mount discovered the bodies around 6 a.m....
cbs17
Rocky Mount woman buys lottery ticket on Thanksgiving, wins nearly $600,000
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Rocky Mount woman who bought a lottery ticket on Thanksgiving Day is now more than half-a-million dollars richer. On Tuesday, North Carolina Education Lottery officials identified Rosa Pittman as the latest winner of a Fast Play jackpot. Pittman bought a $10 Big Bucks Bingo...
‘I just shot him’: 911 call details weekend shooting at North Carolina mall
The suspect said he did not want to shoot the victim but "he started assaulting me and my wife."
wunc.org
White Flag warming shelters in Wake County are at capacity and leaders hope to open more
An emergency shelter has reached its limit of available space for people with nowhere to stay during freezing temperatures. Wake County and the city of Raleigh are now providing White Flag warming shelters for people experiencing homelessness due to freezing temperatures. White Flag warming shelters are places that open at night when the temperature drops to 35 degrees or lower and provide people a safe space to stay.
249 churches disaffiliate from the North Carolina United Methodist Conference
While the United Methodist Church practices welcoming LGBTQ+ communities into their congregations, the church does not celebrate same-sex marriage.
ednc.org
Meet Leshaun Jenkins, a first-year principal in Edgecombe County answering ‘the call’
Editor’s Note: Leshaun Jenkins is a first-year principal in Edgecombe County Public Schools. He is going to be posting throughout the year about his day-to-day experiences, and you can follow along with his journey by going to #PrincipalDiary on Facebook. We wanted you to have a chance to get to know him.
