After years of pop-ups and permit issues, Raleigh food veterans Marc Russell and Adam Cunningham open their barbecue joint on Edenton Street. Good things take time — especially good barbecue. And sometimes, it seems, so do good barbecue restaurants. After nearly six years of pop-ups, pick-ups and permit issues, Longleaf Swine BBQ opened its permanent location in early November. Now, it’s serving up North Carolina classics like pulled pork and cole slaw alongside cold beer for lunch and dinner in a newly renovated historic building with a sprawling patio.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO