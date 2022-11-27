ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdrb.com

Lights Under Louisville 2022 Giveaway

Each year the LOUISVILLE MEGA CAVERN is transformed into an underground holiday light spectacular for the Christmas season. Drive your own vehicle through the MEGA Cavern to experience the ONLY underground holiday light show in the world!. Enter here daily for your chance to win a free ticket to see...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Be Our Guest at Black Jockeys Lounge

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at Black Jockeys Lounge. Enjoy great food, live music, and specialty drinks made just for the holiday season. The restaurant has a rich history and tells the story of black jockeys at Churchill Downs. You can enjoy dishes like jumbo wings,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Gourmet popcorn shop opens its first storefront in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There's finally a spot where you can get Froggy's Popcorn all the time. The small-batch, gourmet popcorn business opened its first storefront on Barret Avenue. Owner Melanie Fischer started Froggy's Popcorn in 2018. The company sells small-batch, gourmet, large-kernel popcorn, along with assorted confections. Previously only...
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

New Albany Opera House Honored With New Mural

New Albany has a new mural and the design is museum worthy. It’s a nod to the Art Nouveau with a large Mucha-esque design commemorating the New Albany Opera House built in 1866. The mural done by artist Carrie Johns covers 3,700 Square Feet of the old building which stands at only half its original height due to fire damage from sometime around 1939.
NEW ALBANY, IN
WLKY.com

Jaggers, not Bubba's 33, slated for another Louisville location

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — Jaggers, not Bubba's 33, will be opening on the east side of Louisville. On Monday, Louisville Business First reported plans for a Bubba's 33 were submitted to the Louisville Metro Government for a site at 13801 English Villa Drive near Middletown. For more information...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Empty Space: Churchill Downs Paddock demolished to pave way for $190 million upgrade

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's out with the old and in with the new on Central Avenue. The area is no longer what it used to be as crews work to transform the racetrack's paddock at Churchill Downs. The project will cost $190 million and debut for the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby in 2024. It's aimed at enhancing the visibility of the Twin Spires and enhancing the experience for racing fans.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 12/1

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Lots of wind coming back the area Friday PM and Night. Wind Advisories may get issued yet again. Some rain will come with that (instead of fries). Falling temperatures on Saturday so keep that in mind. More rain, perhaps heavy, Monday/Tuesday. THEN...some changes. SNOW BOARD. Dec...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Weeklong fall break included in JCPS 2023-24 calendar

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the first time, Jefferson County Public Schools will have a weeklong fall break next year. The district's board on Tuesday approved the calendar for the 2023-24 school year. The calendar features a weeklong fall break, with days off for students from Oct. 2-6. Before, JCPS...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville ordered demolition of warehouse months before large fire

Six officers make up the first full lateral transfer class in Louisville Metro Department of Corrections history. Ask WAVE: Does curbside recycling in Louisville really get recycled?. Updated: 6 hours ago. A viewer asked WAVE whether the metro's curbside recycling ends up in a landfill. Local businesses work for share...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Is this yours? Man finds urn in Old Louisville alley

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Missing a loved one? We're trying to reconnect a lost urn with its owner. A man reached out to WLKY, saying he was walking around the Old Louisville neighborhood on Nov. 28 when he came across an urn. It appeared to be filled with remains and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
hazard-herald.com

Highest-paying business jobs in Louisville

Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Louisville, KY-IN using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
LOUISVILLE, KY
103GBF

Kentucky’s Notoriously Haunted Waverly Hills Hosting a Free Admission Day on December 10th

Waverly Hills is giving back with a really unique fundraiser that gets you into Waverly for free with a toy donation. Waverly Hills Sanatorium in Louisville, Kentucky is known for being extremely haunted. It has been said that a lot of paranormal activity takes place at the old sanatorium. Part of the reason for this reputation has to do with Waverly's history. The numbers vary, but it's said that thousands died at Waverly Hills Sanatorium.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Gunshot survivor 'inking' legacy in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In the past decade or so, we've watched the stigmas around tattoos change substantially. Nearly half of all Americans under 40 have some ink, and more than 145 million Americans have at least one. As a man who has made tattoos his business and life, Alonzo...
LOUISVILLE, KY
territorysupply.com

12 Exciting Weekend Road Trips From Louisville, Kentucky

As the largest city in the Bluegrass State, Louisville is the urban hub of Kentucky and is filled with history, horse racing, and bourbon. However, if you’ve already explored all that Louisville has to offer, or you’re wanting to expand your trip throughout the region for a few days (or maybe you even call this lively city home), you might be looking for some easy weekend road trips from the Derby City.
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy