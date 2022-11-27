Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Mary M. Miller riverboat is hosting "Cookies with Captain Santa" Louisville waterfront cruise along the Ohio RiverAmarie M.Louisville, KY
The Louisville Bats to host "Breakfast with Santa" at Slugger Field presented by Outback SteakhouseAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Ohio State uses second-half surge to top No. 18 Louisville 96-77The LanternColumbus, OH
Fight breaks out at Louisville barAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Oldham County History Center hosting "A Morning with the Grinch" charitable event to collect toys for community childrenAmarie M.La Grange, KY
Related
wdrb.com
Lights Under Louisville 2022 Giveaway
Each year the LOUISVILLE MEGA CAVERN is transformed into an underground holiday light spectacular for the Christmas season. Drive your own vehicle through the MEGA Cavern to experience the ONLY underground holiday light show in the world!. Enter here daily for your chance to win a free ticket to see...
wdrb.com
Be Our Guest at Black Jockeys Lounge
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at Black Jockeys Lounge. Enjoy great food, live music, and specialty drinks made just for the holiday season. The restaurant has a rich history and tells the story of black jockeys at Churchill Downs. You can enjoy dishes like jumbo wings,...
WLKY.com
Gourmet popcorn shop opens its first storefront in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There's finally a spot where you can get Froggy's Popcorn all the time. The small-batch, gourmet popcorn business opened its first storefront on Barret Avenue. Owner Melanie Fischer started Froggy's Popcorn in 2018. The company sells small-batch, gourmet, large-kernel popcorn, along with assorted confections. Previously only...
leoweekly.com
New Albany Opera House Honored With New Mural
New Albany has a new mural and the design is museum worthy. It’s a nod to the Art Nouveau with a large Mucha-esque design commemorating the New Albany Opera House built in 1866. The mural done by artist Carrie Johns covers 3,700 Square Feet of the old building which stands at only half its original height due to fire damage from sometime around 1939.
fox56news.com
Sweepstakes created after Jim Beam distiller gets transplant from co-worker
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — To bourbon enthusiasts, there’s nothing better than getting your hands on a rare bottle, and there’s a sweepstakes going on now that provides the opportunity to do just that. But this bourbon sweepstakes is no ordinary event, the story of how it...
WLKY.com
Jaggers, not Bubba's 33, slated for another Louisville location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — Jaggers, not Bubba's 33, will be opening on the east side of Louisville. On Monday, Louisville Business First reported plans for a Bubba's 33 were submitted to the Louisville Metro Government for a site at 13801 English Villa Drive near Middletown. For more information...
wdrb.com
Empty Space: Churchill Downs Paddock demolished to pave way for $190 million upgrade
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's out with the old and in with the new on Central Avenue. The area is no longer what it used to be as crews work to transform the racetrack's paddock at Churchill Downs. The project will cost $190 million and debut for the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby in 2024. It's aimed at enhancing the visibility of the Twin Spires and enhancing the experience for racing fans.
Wave 3
SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 12/1
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Lots of wind coming back the area Friday PM and Night. Wind Advisories may get issued yet again. Some rain will come with that (instead of fries). Falling temperatures on Saturday so keep that in mind. More rain, perhaps heavy, Monday/Tuesday. THEN...some changes. SNOW BOARD. Dec...
wdrb.com
Weeklong fall break included in JCPS 2023-24 calendar
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the first time, Jefferson County Public Schools will have a weeklong fall break next year. The district's board on Tuesday approved the calendar for the 2023-24 school year. The calendar features a weeklong fall break, with days off for students from Oct. 2-6. Before, JCPS...
Wave 3
Louisville ordered demolition of warehouse months before large fire
Six officers make up the first full lateral transfer class in Louisville Metro Department of Corrections history. Ask WAVE: Does curbside recycling in Louisville really get recycled?. Updated: 6 hours ago. A viewer asked WAVE whether the metro's curbside recycling ends up in a landfill. Local businesses work for share...
wdrb.com
158-acre historic southern Indiana farm to be transformed into public park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A historic Floyd County farm is set to transform into a public park. The 158-acre Sillings-Schoen-Mitsch property on State Road 64 near Georgetown, Indiana, includes a 1910s-era farmhouse and three barns. When the owner — Zelpha Schoen Mitsch — died in 2015, she left the farm...
WLKY.com
Is this yours? Man finds urn in Old Louisville alley
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Missing a loved one? We're trying to reconnect a lost urn with its owner. A man reached out to WLKY, saying he was walking around the Old Louisville neighborhood on Nov. 28 when he came across an urn. It appeared to be filled with remains and...
hazard-herald.com
Highest-paying business jobs in Louisville
Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Louisville, KY-IN using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Kentucky’s Notoriously Haunted Waverly Hills Hosting a Free Admission Day on December 10th
Waverly Hills is giving back with a really unique fundraiser that gets you into Waverly for free with a toy donation. Waverly Hills Sanatorium in Louisville, Kentucky is known for being extremely haunted. It has been said that a lot of paranormal activity takes place at the old sanatorium. Part of the reason for this reputation has to do with Waverly's history. The numbers vary, but it's said that thousands died at Waverly Hills Sanatorium.
Jack Harlow's mom helps Kosair Charities volunteers become 'wrap stars'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jack Harlow, Grammy-nominated rapper and Louisville-native, isn't the only talented one in his family. His mom, Maggie Harlow, shows off her own wrapping skills and helps others get ready for the holidays along the way. Maggie Harlow taught Kosair Charities volunteers how to wrap ahead of...
Gunshot survivor 'inking' legacy in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In the past decade or so, we've watched the stigmas around tattoos change substantially. Nearly half of all Americans under 40 have some ink, and more than 145 million Americans have at least one. As a man who has made tattoos his business and life, Alonzo...
'I don't know where I'm going to go': Yorktown Apartments residents ordered to move
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Yorktown Apartments residents gathered at the Metro Development Center on Wednesday to voice their concerns - and fight to keep their homes. When Patrick McCarthy moved to Yorktown Apartments last year, he hoped it would be his long-term home. "I don't know where I'm going to...
territorysupply.com
12 Exciting Weekend Road Trips From Louisville, Kentucky
As the largest city in the Bluegrass State, Louisville is the urban hub of Kentucky and is filled with history, horse racing, and bourbon. However, if you’ve already explored all that Louisville has to offer, or you’re wanting to expand your trip throughout the region for a few days (or maybe you even call this lively city home), you might be looking for some easy weekend road trips from the Derby City.
WLKY.com
Butchertown bar says it is changing business practices after violent incident
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Butchertown bar says it is changing the way it does business after an "incident" early Saturday morning. The reported incident happed around 3 a.m. on Story Avenue outside of the bar High Horse,. Louisville Metro Police Department said responding officers found no "active trouble" when...
Louisville woman comes home from holiday to broken window, bullet casing
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville woman came home from her Thanksgiving to find a bullet hole in her house Sunday night. Kayla Rhea was with her family in the living room of their Taylor-Berry home when she found glass around her Christmas tree. She eventually found a bullet casing...
Comments / 0