Winter Storm Warning in Place as Washington Hit by Power Outages
Over 120,000 customers have been left without power as many deal with the intense weather conditions.
whatcom-news.com
Updated forecasts detail first expected winter storm of the season
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Forecasts are becoming more specific as the weather systems expected to bring strong winds and heavy snow to Whatcom County get closer. A cool but dry start to Tuesday across the region in between weather systems. However, this will quickly change as additional storm[s] approach and move through the [western Washington] area bringing mountain snow and periods of rain, snow, or a mix to the lowlands.
everettpost.com
Marysville Recognized By The National Weather Service
Just in time for this fall and winter season, the city of Marysville was recently recognized by the National Weather Service (NWS) as an Ambassador of Excellence to help support the Weather-Ready Nation Ambassador program. The recognition included special note of the city’s effort helping local businesses and the community be better prepared for extreme weather, such as the recent wind storm and snow.
KGMI
Winter Storm Watch in effect for Whatcom, Skagit Counties
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for northwest Washington, including the lowlands of western Whatcom and Skagit Counties. That includes areas from Sumas to Bellingham, Point Roberts and Lummi Island in Whatcom County. The Burlington and Mount Vernon area, La Conner and...
Power cut to more than 75K customers after strong winds hit parts of Western Washington
SEATTLE — Thousands remain without power Wednesday morning after rain, snow and high winds arrived in western Washington Tuesday. Strong winds of 35 to 45 mph, with higher gusts near the northern islands continued until early Wednesday morning before subsiding. Latest outages. Last updated: 7 a.m. Wednesday. Puget Sound...
whatcom-news.com
Potential for high winds & snow accumulations in Whatcom County result in weather advisories
FERNDALE, Wash. — Forecasters with the National Weather Service (NWS) Seattle office say to expect powerful northeasterly winds along with a potential for snowfall this week. The NWS has issued a wind advisory for Monday. Northeasterly winds with gusts to 50mph are expected. Northeasterly winds in the winter can...
KOMO News
Predictions of lowland snow send Snohomish County residents scrambling to prepare
SNOHOMISH CO., Wash. — The potential for the season's first lowland snow has people in Snohomish County stocking up and hunkering down. With predictions of between one and three inches of snow in the lower elevations around Puget Sound, the big issue for a lot of people is driving on slushy or icy roads. Plow crews are ready throughout Snohomish County, but when the weather is really bad just getting the car out of the driveway can be a challenge.
whatcom-news.com
Whatcom lowland snow accumulations of up to 8 inches possible
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Forecasters with the Seattle office of the National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch today, Monday, November 28th, forewarning of “possible heavy snow” beginning tomorrow in the lowlands of Whatcom County and other northern areas of western Washington north of Everett. The watch is in effect between 1pm on Tuesday and 4pm on Wednesday.
kpug1170.com
Winter weather set to hit Whatcom County
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Thanksgiving has come and gone, and we are already getting a taste of winter here in Whatcom County. There is a wind advisory in place for western Whatcom County and San Jaun County until 10 p.m. tonight, Monday, November 28th. The National Weather Service in Seattle...
Wintry weather returns. Here’s when to expect lowland snow in Whatcom County
Icy chill likely to last awhile, according to latest forecasts.
kpug1170.com
City of Ferndale deploying four renamed snowplows
FERNDALE, Wash. – As the snow settles into our area, the City of Ferndale is deploying four snowplows with new names. Golden Eagle, SanderYacht, Jam On, and Plowtallica, are ready to hit the streets. In 2020, the city asked residents to help naming the new plows, and they received...
KOMO News
Western Washington counties brace for lowland snow potential this week
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Be in the know about snow - that's the message from Snohomish County Public Works as they encourage residents to prepare for any snow and ice events as the weather gets colder. Light snow is expected across the Puget Sound region by midday Tuesday. The...
Here are the top Bellingham roads to avoid in ice, snow
If possible, staying home is always the safest option if you’re unsure how to drive in inclement weather.
myedmondsnews.com
Thousands left without power Tuesday night
Thousands of Snohomish County PUD customers were without power Tuesday night in Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace, according to the PUD outage map. There were reports of transformers blowing amid gusty winds and blowing snow but the exact cause of the outages wasn’t immediately available. Customers can check the status of outages and report one at the outage map link.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Garbage services suspended across Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., November 30, 2022 – Today both Waste Management and Republic Services announced suspension of all garbage and recycling service pickups throughout Snohomish County due to hazardous road conditions from last night’s snowstorm. Customers are asked to place carts on the curb for pick up the next service day.
Here’s when freezing temperatures, light snow may arrive in Whatcom County
Environment Canada and the National Weather Service in Seattle concur on the forecast.
whatcom-news.com
Whatcom schools and other closures and opening delays announced for Wednesday, Nov. 30th
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — As of 6:30am this morning, Wednesday, November 30th, Whatcom County schools and others have announced the following due to snow and ice on the roads in much of the area. Bellingham Schools – no announcement. Bellingham Christian Schools – no announcement. Assumption Catholic...
whatcom-news.com
Updated: Semi-truck crash during icy road conditions blocks I-5
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Washington State Patrol (WSP) report they were dispatched about 5am, Wednesday, November 30th, to a report of a semi-truck rolled on its side and blocking both southbound lanes of I-5 near the N Lake Samish interchange. There were no reports of injuries. As of 5:35am,...
KGMI
Semi crash on I-5 snarls traffic south of Bellingham
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A semi crashed on I-5 south of Bellingham this morning, Wednesday, November 30th, halting traffic in both directions. WSDOT says the truck was heading southbound at around 5 a.m. when it rolled over near the North Lake Samish exit. The accident shut down both southbound lanes...
KGMI
