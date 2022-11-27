Read full article on original website
If you have a Roku, you’re getting 11 new AMC channels for free
Most every streaming service now offers an ad-supported plan, but some are cheaper than others. In fact, some are completely free, such as The Roku Channel, which already features over 300 free live linear television channels. That number continues to grow as well, as Roku and AMC announced on Thursday that they are expanding their partnership to bring 11 free ad-supported streaming (FAST) channels to The Roku Channel.
Motley Fool
Disney Is Considering One of the Riskiest Moves in Its 99-Year History
In aggregate, Disney+ and Hulu account for 30 of the Top 100 most-watched streaming programs in the U.S. Disney is considering merging the two services into one streaming powerhouse. This plan could easily backfire, setting Disney back years. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Get Hulu, HBO Max, Paramount+ & More For Under $2 With These Black Streaming Deals—Peacock Is 99 Cents
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. If you love television (and a good sale) as much as we do, you may want to know the best Black Friday streaming deals of 2022 to sign up for to subscribe to Hulu, Showtime, Starz and more for cheap. (And we mean under-$2cheap.) Black Friday—the day after Thanksgiving—started in 1961 in Philadelphia as a phrase for the police to describe the crowds and traffic that would occur on the day after Thanksgiving as many people started Christmas shopping. Since then,...
CNET
Is Buying Cable TV Still a Good Idea? We Do the Math
Ever since Netflix started offering an alternative to physical discs, the streaming-versus-cable debate has been alive and well. Maybe you've joined the cord-cutter camp and have no idea how much it costs for cable or satellite TV any more. Or perhaps you've stuck with Xfinity or Spectrum for such a long time because you're used to paying a set amount for a bundle. But who gets bragging rights when it comes to spending the least amount of money each month?
AdWeek
Hulu Adds 14 New Channels to Pay-TV Package
Hulu subscribers will have even more channels to stream in their Live TV line-up. The streaming platform announced it has added 14 new channels, including Hallmark Channel, The Weather Channel, TheGrio Television Network, Comedy.TV and six channels from Vevo, the world’s leading music video network. Currently, Hulu Live TV subscription includes more than 85 channels featuring live sports, and national and local news.
5 Netflix shows you need to watch right now
Our streaming editor picked five Netflix shows — including drama, reality and comedy titles — that need to be seen.
Captain Sully and Whoopi Goldberg are among the latest celebrities announcing they quit Twitter after Elon Musk takeover
Multiple celebrities say they have quit Twitter in the wake of Elon Musk's takeover. Musk's $44 billion deal to buy the social-media platform closed at the end of October. Some public figures have expressed concern over what the billionaire would do with the platform. Celebrities are starting to quit Twitter...
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' set to be banned in China for featuring openly gay characters: report
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Chinese censorship authorities are planning to ban DC's "Black Adam" along with Marvel's latest film.
Netflix's most-watched series already cancelled and left on cliffhanger
There are few feelings worse than getting really into a new TV series, only to see it get cancelled before reaching its conclusion. Fans of Netflix’s Fate: The Winx Saga (the live-action adaptation of the animated Nickelodeon show, Winx Club) were left incredibly disappointed recently when it was announced that the series is over for good, despite being left on a huge cliffhanger at the end of season two.
Bob Iger Is Already Making Big Changes At Disney, But There's One More Chapek Decision That Needs To Be Undone Now
Bob Iger has reversed one big decision of his predecessor, now let's see another.
Musk says Twitter usage is 'at an all-time high,' but a report shows that more than 1 million accounts have been deactivated or suspended since his takeover
Twitter's daily user growth has reportedly hit "all-time highs" amid Elon Musk's takeover drama, the FT said, citing an email sent to advertisers.
A full list of holiday TV specials and how to watch them
All your holiday viewing needs in one place. Whether you’ve been channel-surfing on cable or scrolling through the newest options on your favorite streaming platform, one thing is clear: When it comes to viewing options, the holiday season has once again started early. Dozens of the 115+ new 2022 holiday movies have already debuted on the likes of Hallmark and Netflix, and the seasonal holiday specials have begun to crop up as well.
Netflix viewers are calling new thriller 'best movie of the year by far'
Netflix viewers are singing the praises of Where the Crawdads Sing by calling it the 'best movie of the year by far'. Watch the trailer below:. Murder mysteries and heartbreak goes hand-in-hand on Netflix and it's no surprise the film has been a hit with fans. Based on the book...
Amazon Announced A New Perk For Prime Members—Here’s How To Get It
Are you an Amazon Prime member *and* a music lover? You’re in luck! The world’s largest online retailer announced this week that members of its subscription service can now access Amazon Music‘s entire catalog, full of 100 million songs in shuffle mode. This new perk, as reported by Fox Business and the Associated Press, will be available without advertisements, and most importantly, at no additional cost. Here’s else what we know:
There are 20 more Netflix releases this week – here are 6 must-watch titles
Netflix subscribers have tons of exciting new releases to check out this week, including everything from Jason Momoa’s new movie Slumberland to the return of fan-favorite series like Dead to Me — as well as important documentary projects like In Her Hands. Before we get to the details...
Digital Trends
This 65-inch 4K TV is $228 for Black Friday, but stock won’t last
It’s almost shocking how cheap 4K TVs are nowadays, and if it’s time for a new screen for your movie room, then the Black Friday sales are here early which means now’s the time to buy. This is when you’ll find TVs on sale at the lowest prices all year, and retailers are already throwing back the curtains on their Black Friday TV deals in an effort to draw in shoppers. Walmart Black Friday deals include a deep price cut on the 65-inch TCL 4-Series 4K Roku TV, which is on sale right now for just $228.’
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ accused of queer representation worse than ‘Star Wars’
Last month, Michaela Coel revealed that she ultimately decided to play the role of Aneka in the upcoming Black Panther sequel because her character is not only a captain, but also queer. Coel told Vogue, “That sold me on the role; the fact that my character is queer.” Now, it...
Android Authority
Here's how to watch local channels on your Roku
Cord-cutting doesn't have to mean losing your local channels. Cord-cutting usually means getting rid of your satellite TV or cable television service. However, it could be a chore to stream your local network and syndication TV channels. Many cord-cutters use smart TVs with the Roku OS, or use a TV with a Roku set-top box or streaming stick connected. You may be wondering how to watch local channels on Roku devices. The truth is that it’s pretty easy if you know what live internet-based TV services to use. You may even want to consider getting a digital antenna to watch those channels.
CNET
Amazon Prices Can't Compare to These 13 Walmart Black Friday Deals
Black Friday means the start of holiday price wars between online retailers. As prices jump back and forth, savvy shoppers can pinpoint online deals that save big money during the holiday gift season, but it's even better when someone does the work for you. We've combed through Walmart's Deals for...
Hallmark promotes 1st LGBTQ holiday movie and one star leaves
The Hallmark Channel is the go-to destination for holiday movies. This year’s lineup includes the network’s first-ever Christmas-themed film centered on a gay couple.
