wrestlinginc.com

Mandy Rose Reflects On Her Romance With Otis

Just prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, an unusual on-screen romance blossomed in WWE between Mandy Rose and Otis. Although Dolph Ziggler and Sonya Deville posed a threat to their developing relationship, their mutual affection reached a critical moment on the second night of WrestleMania 36, when Rose assisted Otis in his victory over Ziggler. After that bout, Rose and Otis shared a kiss. Following the feel-good moment, Rose continued to feud with her former Fire and Desire partner Deville, while her romance story with Otis slowed down and came to its conclusion. In an interview on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," Rose reflected on her unusual pairing with Otis, describing the storyline as "fun" and "loving."
wrestlinginc.com

Sasha Banks' Husband Opens Up About His Backstage WWE Role

Pro Wrestling is an aesthetic business, and Sasha Banks always dresses to impress. A good share of the credit for her stylish appearance belongs to her husband Sarath Ton, a former wrestler who has become a major backstage influence as a wardrobe designer. In an interview with "Notsam Wrestling," Ton...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
PWMania

Update on the Current Status of Hulk Hogan’s Health

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair and Conrad Thompson discussed Hulk Hogan’s career on the latest “To Be The Man” podcast. Flair also discussed current wrestling events and provided an update on Hogan’s health. Hogan has had ten back surgeries in the last five years, according...
FLORIDA STATE
ComicBook

Original Members of WWE's Damage CTRL Revealed

Since making their debut at WWE SummerSlam, Damage CTRL has been a staple of Monday Night Raw. The collection of Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY have run roughshod on the women's division, claiming the WWE Women's Tag Titles on two occasions. This trio was the brainchild of Bayley herself, as she has said on past interviews that she has wanted a faction for a number of years now. That being said, Bayley's original idea for Damage CTRL had a very different roster.
wrestlinginc.com

Charlotte Flair Throws Out Major WWE Return Teases

It may soon be time to bow down to "The Queen" Charlotte Flair once again. If Flair's Instagram is any indication, the former WWE "Raw" and "SmackDown" Women's Champion is gearing up for her impending return to WWE. In the past 24 hours, Flair has shared a series of posts to her Instagram Story, specifically showing her trademark entrance to the ring, with three of the posts displaying her wearing the "SmackDown" Women's Championship around her waist. The last post in the succession of WWE-related posts to her Instagram Story is an image of Flair wearing her wrestling boots while sitting on what appears to be the canvas of a wrestling ring.
wrestlinginc.com

Major Character Change Teased For Alexa Bliss On WWE Raw

Are we on the brink of an Alexa Bliss – Bray Wyatt reunion?. On the 11/28 episode of "WWE Raw," Bliss seemed less than enthused while appearing in a backstage interview alongside her victorious teammates from the WarGames match, and seemingly forced a smile while commenting on Becky Lynch being revealed as the fifth member of Team Bianca.
PWMania

WWE RAW Results – November 28, 2022

WWE RAW Results – November 28, 2022. Tonight’s episode of WWE RAW aired from the Norfolk Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. – The show opened with a video package recapping the final moments in the Men’s War Games match. – Becky Lynch made her way to the...
NORFOLK, VA
PWMania

WWE Star Says Stephanie McMahon and Triple H Believe in Her Speaking Abilities

WWE superstar Zelina Vega spoke on the That’s Dope podcast about what it’s like to work at a television taping. “Usually you know going into it who’s gonna win. When you get into the building, you’re gonna have a match with so and so. You’re gonna win. And if it plays into a certain story, there’s always like little things that they’ll tell you like, ‘Oh you have to make sure you do this’ or, ‘You have to make sure you hit this mark.’”
wrestlinginc.com

Former OVW Wrestler Clarifies Relationship With 'Uncle' Dolph Ziggler

Andreas John Ziegler offered to "peel the curtain back a little bit" in a recent interview to explain his "relationship" with Dolph Ziggler. The New Japan Pro-Wrestling star clarified in a new interview with Solo Wrestling that he's not related to the two-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion but that it was a joke he made in wrestling school that his WWE "uncle" ultimately gave him the blessing to use.
WISCONSIN STATE
PWMania

WWE Star Spotted Backstage Wearing a Neck Brace on RAW

IYO SKY may have to take a break from ring action. It was announced that IYO SKY was not cleared to compete Monday night on WWE RAW. She did appear on the show during the brawl segment near the concession stands, but as you can see in the video below, they were very careful with her and she received no bumps or shots to the neck.
PWMania

Top Names Being Considered for WWE WrestleMania Weekend Shows

In addition to what has already been announced, WWE is looking for new ways to go all out for WrestleMania 39 weekend. As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE is looking to book John Cena for a match at WrestleMania, his first match since losing to Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2021. The company also hopes to have The Rock back for a match against Reigns, but that depends on Rock’s hectic schedule.
LOS ANGELES, CA
PWMania

Drew McIntyre Explains Why He No Longer Has Respect for Roman Reigns

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns no longer has Drew McIntyre’s respect. McIntyre and Reigns have faced off in singles action several times in recent years, most recently in September at WWE Clash at The Castle, where Reigns retained his title thanks to the debut of Solo Sikoa. McIntyre recently spoke with CricketNext about why he no longer respects The Tribal Chief.
PWMania

AEW Star Claims CM Punk is “No Longer in the Company”

According to Stokely Hathaway’s recent comments, CM Punk has parted ways with All Elite Wrestling. Hathaway, the manager of AEW faction The Firm, said on Renee Paquette’s podcast ‘The Sessions’:. “Everything that was supposed to happen with The Firm did not happen. Back at All out,...
PWMania

NJPW World Tag League Night 4 Results – November 30, 2022

NJPW World Tag League Night 4 Results – November 30, 2022. Tomoaki Honma & Ryohei Oiwa vs. Oskar Leube & Yuto Nakashima. Ryohei Oiwa & Yuto Nakashima started this match then Tomoaki Honma & Ryohei Oiwa worked over Oskar Leube’s left leg. Yuto Nakashima made the hot tag...
PWMania

Breaking Down AEW Dynamite (11/30/22)

This weeks Dynamite was a mixed bag of good and not so good. Of course MJF’s first appearance since winning the title is a big deal. The third match in the best of seven also took place. While a big return happened to set up a nice direction. Jon...

