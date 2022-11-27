Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Mandy Rose Reflects On Her Romance With Otis
Just prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, an unusual on-screen romance blossomed in WWE between Mandy Rose and Otis. Although Dolph Ziggler and Sonya Deville posed a threat to their developing relationship, their mutual affection reached a critical moment on the second night of WrestleMania 36, when Rose assisted Otis in his victory over Ziggler. After that bout, Rose and Otis shared a kiss. Following the feel-good moment, Rose continued to feud with her former Fire and Desire partner Deville, while her romance story with Otis slowed down and came to its conclusion. In an interview on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," Rose reflected on her unusual pairing with Otis, describing the storyline as "fun" and "loving."
wrestlinginc.com
Sasha Banks' Husband Opens Up About His Backstage WWE Role
Pro Wrestling is an aesthetic business, and Sasha Banks always dresses to impress. A good share of the credit for her stylish appearance belongs to her husband Sarath Ton, a former wrestler who has become a major backstage influence as a wardrobe designer. In an interview with "Notsam Wrestling," Ton...
PWMania
Update on the Current Status of Hulk Hogan’s Health
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair and Conrad Thompson discussed Hulk Hogan’s career on the latest “To Be The Man” podcast. Flair also discussed current wrestling events and provided an update on Hogan’s health. Hogan has had ten back surgeries in the last five years, according...
ComicBook
Original Members of WWE's Damage CTRL Revealed
Since making their debut at WWE SummerSlam, Damage CTRL has been a staple of Monday Night Raw. The collection of Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY have run roughshod on the women's division, claiming the WWE Women's Tag Titles on two occasions. This trio was the brainchild of Bayley herself, as she has said on past interviews that she has wanted a faction for a number of years now. That being said, Bayley's original idea for Damage CTRL had a very different roster.
wrestlinginc.com
Charlotte Flair Throws Out Major WWE Return Teases
It may soon be time to bow down to "The Queen" Charlotte Flair once again. If Flair's Instagram is any indication, the former WWE "Raw" and "SmackDown" Women's Champion is gearing up for her impending return to WWE. In the past 24 hours, Flair has shared a series of posts to her Instagram Story, specifically showing her trademark entrance to the ring, with three of the posts displaying her wearing the "SmackDown" Women's Championship around her waist. The last post in the succession of WWE-related posts to her Instagram Story is an image of Flair wearing her wrestling boots while sitting on what appears to be the canvas of a wrestling ring.
PWMania
Bob Orton Jr. Provides Update on Randy Orton Following Surgery, Cody Rhodes – Orton
WWE Hall of Famer “Cowboy” Bob Orton Jr. recently did a virtual signing for K&S WrestleFest and commented on how his son Randy Orton is doing following his recent back surgery. The most recent update on Orton’s status and health can be found by clicking here. The...
wrestlinginc.com
Major Character Change Teased For Alexa Bliss On WWE Raw
Are we on the brink of an Alexa Bliss – Bray Wyatt reunion?. On the 11/28 episode of "WWE Raw," Bliss seemed less than enthused while appearing in a backstage interview alongside her victorious teammates from the WarGames match, and seemingly forced a smile while commenting on Becky Lynch being revealed as the fifth member of Team Bianca.
PWMania
WWE RAW Results – November 28, 2022
WWE RAW Results – November 28, 2022. Tonight’s episode of WWE RAW aired from the Norfolk Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. – The show opened with a video package recapping the final moments in the Men’s War Games match. – Becky Lynch made her way to the...
PWMania
WWE Star Says Stephanie McMahon and Triple H Believe in Her Speaking Abilities
WWE superstar Zelina Vega spoke on the That’s Dope podcast about what it’s like to work at a television taping. “Usually you know going into it who’s gonna win. When you get into the building, you’re gonna have a match with so and so. You’re gonna win. And if it plays into a certain story, there’s always like little things that they’ll tell you like, ‘Oh you have to make sure you do this’ or, ‘You have to make sure you hit this mark.’”
wrestlinginc.com
Former OVW Wrestler Clarifies Relationship With 'Uncle' Dolph Ziggler
Andreas John Ziegler offered to "peel the curtain back a little bit" in a recent interview to explain his "relationship" with Dolph Ziggler. The New Japan Pro-Wrestling star clarified in a new interview with Solo Wrestling that he's not related to the two-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion but that it was a joke he made in wrestling school that his WWE "uncle" ultimately gave him the blessing to use.
PWMania
WWE Star Spotted Backstage Wearing a Neck Brace on RAW
IYO SKY may have to take a break from ring action. It was announced that IYO SKY was not cleared to compete Monday night on WWE RAW. She did appear on the show during the brawl segment near the concession stands, but as you can see in the video below, they were very careful with her and she received no bumps or shots to the neck.
PWMania
Top Names Being Considered for WWE WrestleMania Weekend Shows
In addition to what has already been announced, WWE is looking for new ways to go all out for WrestleMania 39 weekend. As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE is looking to book John Cena for a match at WrestleMania, his first match since losing to Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2021. The company also hopes to have The Rock back for a match against Reigns, but that depends on Rock’s hectic schedule.
PWMania
WWE Legend Reveals He’s Been Invited to the RAW 30th Anniversary Special
WWE Legend Tatanka has been invited to the upcoming WWE RAW 30th Anniversary special. “The Native American” Tatanka announced on Facebook this week that WWE has invited him to appear at the 30th Anniversary of RAW from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on January 23. “To the #TatankaNation...
Yardbarker
Ric Flair on Sami Zayn in The Bloodline: 'I didn't like it because the kid is comical. His character is comical'
On the latest "To Be The Man" podcast, Ric Flair and Conrad Thompson talked about the career of Hulk Hogan. Flair also talked about some current wrestling events. Thompson asked Flair what he thinks of Sami Zayn’s performance as part of The Bloodline:. "Well at first, I was very...
PWMania
Drew McIntyre Explains Why He No Longer Has Respect for Roman Reigns
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns no longer has Drew McIntyre’s respect. McIntyre and Reigns have faced off in singles action several times in recent years, most recently in September at WWE Clash at The Castle, where Reigns retained his title thanks to the debut of Solo Sikoa. McIntyre recently spoke with CricketNext about why he no longer respects The Tribal Chief.
PWMania
Ric Flair Not a Fan of Sami Zayn in The Bloodline, Update On Flair’s Royal Rumble Status
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair and Conrad Thompson discussed Hulk Hogan’s professional wrestling career on the most recent episode of the “To Be The Man” podcast. In addition, Flair discussed some recent events in the world of wrestling. When it comes to Sami Zayn’s performance as a member of The Bloodline, Thompson questioned Ric Flair on his thoughts.
PWMania
AEW Star Claims CM Punk is “No Longer in the Company”
According to Stokely Hathaway’s recent comments, CM Punk has parted ways with All Elite Wrestling. Hathaway, the manager of AEW faction The Firm, said on Renee Paquette’s podcast ‘The Sessions’:. “Everything that was supposed to happen with The Firm did not happen. Back at All out,...
PWMania
NJPW World Tag League Night 4 Results – November 30, 2022
NJPW World Tag League Night 4 Results – November 30, 2022. Tomoaki Honma & Ryohei Oiwa vs. Oskar Leube & Yuto Nakashima. Ryohei Oiwa & Yuto Nakashima started this match then Tomoaki Honma & Ryohei Oiwa worked over Oskar Leube’s left leg. Yuto Nakashima made the hot tag...
PWMania
Breaking Down AEW Dynamite (11/30/22)
This weeks Dynamite was a mixed bag of good and not so good. Of course MJF’s first appearance since winning the title is a big deal. The third match in the best of seven also took place. While a big return happened to set up a nice direction. Jon...
PWMania
Backstage Latest on How William Regal is Able to Get Out of His AEW Contract and Return to WWE
There has been much speculation about William Regal’s status with AEW and his potential return to WWE. Nobody from AEW or WWE has commented on the story, and Regal has remained silent on social media about the rumors, but people in WWE believe he’s on his way back.
