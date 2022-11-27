ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicopee, MA

Bridal Corner holds sixth annual ‘Stuff a Limo’ toy drive

By Corina Wallenta, Kaelee Collins
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=440nvH_0jPG7TaS00

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Keeping with the holiday spirit of giving, the Bridal Corner held it’s sixth annual “stuff a limo” toy drive on Sunday at 720 Memorial Drive in Chicopee.

Mass Lottery hosts toy drive across the state

The drive was held to support the Westover Galaxy Community Council and local military families. 22News was there as the limo was filled to give back to a population that gives so much to the citizens.

“I feel like, especially the military, they kind of always get pushed to the side and they do so much for us. The military kids, a lot of their parents are deployed. They don’t get the normal Christmas that a lot of our kids get,” expressed Marissa Szczepanek the Owner of The Bridal Corner.

President of Westover Galaxy Community Council John Beaulieu told 22News, “We just want everybody to know that they are loved, they are welcomed, they are appreciated. And, we’ll do whatever it takes to give them a hot meal and a toy for their child on Christmas morning. It’s the smallest little thing we can do for the support that they give us.”

The Christmas gifts kept coming Sunday, helping to recognize all the sacrifices of our military personnel.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWLP 22News

Visit the Holiday Light Trail of Wilbraham

(Mass Appeal) – Today is Giving Tuesday, and one of the ways you can give back is by supporting the Wilbraham Children’s Museum. This holiday season they have a lot of festive activities for you and your family to enjoy! Hear to explain more is Amanda Docherty, WCM Membership and Playgroup Coordinator.
WILBRAHAM, MA
westernmassnews.com

1 hospitalized after crashing into a tree on Cooley St.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Wednesday, 1 person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after crashing into a tree on Cooley St. Springfield Fire Department shared photos on Facebook of the Xfinity van. According to officials the driver had to be removed from the badly damaged vehicle. No...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Power outage impacting Elmwood section of Holyoke

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Some residents in Holyoke are without power Thursday morning due to an outage. According to Holyoke Gas and Electric, the outage is in the Elmwood section of the city and approximately 126 customers are impacted. It’s anticipated that customers will have their power back by late...
HOLYOKE, MA
WWLP

WWLP

36K+
Followers
27K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy