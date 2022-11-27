Read full article on original website
Report details drought's deep impacts on state's ag industry
A new report details the worsening economic pain that California's drought is causing the state's agricultural industry, in terms of fallowed farmland, jobs and revenue to farms and food processors. It said that during 2022, the third straight year of drought in California, 226,000 acres of irrigated land came out...
Community Voices: The water supply crisis is devastating California’s farms. It’s time for a crisis-level response.
For decades, California has been paralyzed, prevented from securing an adequate water supply by endless debate, red tape and litigation over where, how, and even if the state should create more water supply infrastructure. In the last few years some major farming regions have received almost no water from state and federal projects built specifically to provide water for food production — yet calls to further choke off water to these and other farming regions have grown even louder. As farms are starved of water, California sacrifices critical food production, jobs in agriculture and the economic health of entire regions of California.
FSIS Public Health Alert - Foreign Materials
FSIS ISSUES PUBLIC HEALTH ALERT FOR FULLY COOKED SUMMER SAUSAGE PRODUCTS DUE TO POSSIBLE FOREIGN MATTER CONTAMINATION. WASHINGTON, Nov. 30, 2022 – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert due to concerns that fully cooked summer sausage products may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically plastic. A recall was not requested because the products are no longer available for purchase.
Bucknell 89, St. Francis (Pa.) 65
ST. FRANCIS (PA.) (2-6) Cohen 7-10 4-6 18, Hargis 2-5 0-0 5, Gregory 2-4 0-0 6, Moore 2-9 2-2 8, Land 1-9 1-2 3, McCabe 4-7 0-0 12, Ruggery 2-4 0-0 6, Sanon 2-3 3-3 7, Harrison 0-3 0-0 0, Liberis 0-1 0-2 0, Webb 0-0 0-0 0, Scanlon 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-56 10-15 65.
