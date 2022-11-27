ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bengals beat Titans in Nashville for 2nd time in 2022

NASHVILLE, TN — The Cincinnati Bengals went on the road and defeated the Tennessee Titans, 20-16, Sunday afternoon at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

It was rematch of the AFC Divisional Playoff game from January 22 when the Bengals beat the Titans, 19-16.

The Bengals improve to 7-4.

>>Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase officially inactive against Titans

Quarterback Joe Burrow threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Tee Higgins with 13:42 remaining to put Cincinnati ahead for good, 20-13.

Burrow completed 22 of 37 passes for 270 yards and a touchdown. Higgins caught seven passes for 114 yards and one score. Burrow was sacked only once.

Running back Samaje Perine ran for 58 yards and a touchdown starting for the injured Joe Mixon, who missed the game due to a concussion suffered last week at Pittsburgh.

>>WHO DEY: Bengals are headed to the Super Bowl

The game was tied at 10-10 at halftime and the Bengal defense held Tennessee to two field goals in the second half and limited them to only 63-yards rushing for the entire game.

Ryan Tannehill threw for 291 yards for the Titans and Derrick Henry only for ran for 38 yards on 17 carries.

The Bengals are now tied for first place in the AFC North with Baltimore after their loss at Jacksonville.

Cincinnati will host Kansas City on December 4 at Paycor Stadium. It will be a rematch of January’s AFC Championship game where the Bengals won at Arrowhead Stadium, 27-24, to go to the Super Bowl.

Kickoff is at 4:25 p.m. You can watch the game on Channel 7.

