Kansas City, MO

KCPD investigating double fatal shooting in 2000 block of East 38th Street

By Addi Weakley
KSHB 41 Action News
 4 days ago
A double fatal shooting Sunday is under investigation by Kansas City, Missouri, police.

Officers were called just before 2:30 p.m. to the 2000 block of East 38th Street on reports of shots fired. While responding, the call was upgraded to a shooting.

Upon arrival, two male victims were located unresponsive in front of the residence.

Emergency medical services personnel declared the two deceased on the scene.

Police say a third victim was injured in the incident. That person was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The individual has been placed on an investigative hold by KCPD and is considered a person of interest.

Detectives are canvassing the scene for witnesses and evidence as they work to determine the victims' identities and what led to the shooting.

After this incident, KCMO sits at 155 homicides thus far in 2022, nearly surpassing 2021, the second deadliest year on record.

Anyone with information is asked to call the KCPD Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker , which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

KSHB 41 Action News

