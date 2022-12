OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Three people were arrested Tuesday night after leading Omaha police on a pursuit from Omaha into Council Bluffs. The situation began to unfold just after 8 p.m. when gunfire was reported to 911 in the area of 48th and Chicago streets. An officer who happened to be in the area believed he or she observed a drive-by shooting and initiated a pursuit.

OMAHA, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO