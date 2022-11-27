Vote for The Charlotte Observer’s boys high school athlete of the week (12.02.22)

Meet the nominees for The Observer’s boys high school athlete of the week. Readers can vote as often as they want until Friday, when the poll will close.

This week’s nominees

Sean Birmingham, Cannon School Basketball: The 6-foot-8 junior scored 16 points, grabbed seven rebounds and dished out six assists in a 91-57 win over Carolina International Nov. 22.

Birmingham also had 35 points and eight rebounds, shooting 15-for-22 from the floor, in a 92-72 win over Jay M. Robinson in the Charlotte Hoops’ Challenge at Harding Nov. 25.

He finished off the week with 19 points, five rebounds and three assists in a 77-56 win over Ardrey Kell in the Charlotte Hoops’ Challenge at Harding Nov. 26.

Bishop Boswell, Myers Park Basketball: The 6-foot-4 junior scored 16 points, had 10 assists and nine rebounds (just one rebound shy of a triple double) in a 78-37 season-opening win at Richmond Senior Nov. 22.

Boswell’s performance came in his first game with Myers Park after averaging 20.5 points per game for South Mecklenburg as a sophomore.

Luke Cain, North Stanly Basketball: The 6-foot-5 senior scored 18 points, had 10 rebounds and six assists to lead the Comets to a 70-62 win at Southwest Randolph Nov. 22.

Cain is getting Division III basketball recruiting interest, according to North Stanly basketball coach George Walker.

Jackson Fannon, East Lincoln Basketball: The 6-foot-6 sophomore had a career-high 27 points, including five three pointers, to go with 11 rebounds, two blocks and two assists in a 81-49 win at West Lincoln in the season opener Nov. 22.

Fannon averaged 4.8 points per game last year as a freshman.

Kyler Harris, Porter Ridge Basketball: The 6-foot-1 senior scored 32 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and had six assists to lead the Pirates to a 62-60 win at West Cabarrus in the season opener Nov. 22.

Harris followed that up with 27 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists in a 74-72 win in overtime over Mooresville in the Leroy Holden Classic at North Mecklenburg Nov. 25.

Harris finished off the week with 13 points, five rebounds and four assists in a 89-37 loss to host North Mecklenburg in the Leroy Holden Classic, championship game, Nov. 26.

Harris is averaging 24 points per game for Porter Ridge (2-1).

John Holbrook, Hickory Basketball: The 6-foot-8 junior posted a double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds in a 70-53 season opening win over Newton Conover.Nov. 21.

Holbrook went 7-for-9 from the field and 6-for-7 from the free throw line in the victory.

Holbrook nearly averaged a double (9 ppg, 8 rpg) as a sophomore last season.

Cam McKinney, Parkwood Basketball: The 6-foot-4 junior forward scored 25 points to go with eight rebounds, two assists, three steals and a block in a 74-49 win over Union Academy in their season opener Nov. 22.

McKinney went 15-for-22 from the field in just 23 minutes of play in the victory.

Ben Mauney, Burns Football: in a 49-40 win over Monroe in the NC 2A quarterfinals, Mauney completed 16-of-24 passes for 368 yards and six touchdowns. He ran twice for 30 yards.

Cam Medlock, South Point Football: in a 28-25 win over Eastern Guilford in the NC 3A quarterfinals, Medlock ran 34 times for 203 yards and two touchdowns

Jordan Patton, Julius Chambers Basketball: The 6-foot-4 junior forward averaged 24 points and 14.5 rebounds as Julius Chambers split games with Northside Christian and Winston-Salem Christian.

Patton scored 17 points and grabbed 14 boards in a 76-65 loss to Winston-Salem Christian Nov. 23.

Patton also had 31 points and 12 rebounds in a 74-67 victory over Northside Christian in the Charlotte Hoops’ Challenge at Harding, Nov. 25.

Patton is averaging 18 points and 12.7 rebounds per game for Julius Chambers (1-2) this season.

Jake Shearin, Central Academy Basketball: The 6-foot-6 senior scored 32 points and had eight rebounds in a 66-52 win over Union Academy to give Central Academy its first win of the season.

Shearin is leading the state, averaging 29.5 points per game to go with nine rebounds and two assists for Central Academy (1-1) this season.

Jayden (J.D.) Terrell, Olympic Basketball: The 6-foot freshman had 24 points, five assists and two steals in a 79-41 win over Charlotte Christian at the Charlotte Hoops’ Challenge at Harding, Nov. 26.

Olympic is 2-0 through Sunday.

Emmanuel Torres, Rocky River Basketball: The 6-foot-1 senior had 12 points and six rebounds, including a three-point at the buzzer of regulation to send the game into overtime as Rocky River outlasted host Lake Norman 96-94, in the Phenom LakesGiving Classic Nov. 25.

Rocky River is 2-0 through Sunday.

Keandre Walker, East Lincoln Football: In a shocking 46-20 win over 3A No. 1 Kings Mountain, the University of Virginia recruit returned a punt for a touchdown, caught a touchdown pass and returned an interception for a touchdown.

Michael Wilson, Jr., Metrolina Christian Basketball: The 6-foot-6 senior forward scored 25 points, had 10 rebounds and five assists in a 78-62 win over Asheville Christian, Nov. 22.

He followed that up with 29 points, 12 rebounds and two assists in a 72-63 victory over Lincoln Charter in the Phenom LakesGiving Classic at Lake Norman High Nov. 25.

Wilson, Jr., scored eight points in a 59-4 loss to Hough in the LakesGiving Classic,Nov. 26.

Wilson, Jr., who is being recruited by Emory and Henry, Lincoln Memorial, Lynchburg, Navy and Virginia Military Institute (VMI), according to Metrolina Christian assist coach, Joe Morgan, is averaging 21.3 points per game for Metrolina Christian (3-4) this season.

** Information published today includes statistics through Nov. 25.

If you want to nominate an athlete?: Athletes of the week highlights high school players with outstanding performances. The goal is to recognize all athletes in all sports, both the most accomplished and the underrated or underappreciated players. If you want to suggest someone to be included in the Athletes of the week column, send email to Jay Edwards at edwardswork23@gmail.com . Please include the athletes’ name, school, class and applicable game performance statistics. Coaches must be willing to verify information.

