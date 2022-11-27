High-stakes games in North Carolina are nothing new for the Bruins in 2022. The last time No. 1 seed UCLA women’s soccer (20-2-1, 9-2 Pac-12) traveled to the Tar Heel state, it returned as the No. 1 team in the nation, after taking down the then-top-two teams. On Friday, the blue and gold will return to North Carolina for the College Cup, kicking off with a matchup against fellow No. 1 seed Alabama (23-2-1, 10-0 SEC).

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO