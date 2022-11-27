ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UCLA women’s soccer heads to North Carolina for College Cup

High-stakes games in North Carolina are nothing new for the Bruins in 2022. The last time No. 1 seed UCLA women’s soccer (20-2-1, 9-2 Pac-12) traveled to the Tar Heel state, it returned as the No. 1 team in the nation, after taking down the then-top-two teams. On Friday, the blue and gold will return to North Carolina for the College Cup, kicking off with a matchup against fellow No. 1 seed Alabama (23-2-1, 10-0 SEC).
UCLA men’s water polo prepares for upcoming NCAA tournament

The Bruins are set to begin their quest for a second championship in three seasons. No. 3 UCLA men’s water polo (22-4, 2-1 MPSF) will open its NCAA tournament run Saturday at Spieker Aquatics Complex in Berkeley, marking its 37th all-time appearance in the end-of-season bracket. Even with a...
Breaking down UCLA football’s bowl game options

After a last-second cancellation a year ago, No. 17 UCLA football will officially be bowl bound for the first time since 2017 – but where the Bruins will go is still to be determined. Senior staff writer Jon Christon breaks down UCLA’s potential bowl game scenarios ahead of Friday’s Pac-12 championship game between No. 4 USC and No. 11 Utah, a contest with major conference postseason implications.
UCLA men’s basketball prepares for Pac-12 opener against Stanford

The first time freshman forward Adem Bona watched junior guard Jaylen Clark in action was at Stanford’s Maples Pavilion. “Jaylen (Clark) was a defensive specialist. Jaylen was stopping everyone. … I (couldn’t) wait to get on the team and compete with him,” Bona said during a media availability Nov. 9.
UCLA International Institute hosts 2022 Global Conversation

The UCLA International Institute hosted its seventh annual discussion on global issues such as the economy, misinformation and climate change, gathering political representatives from around the world. The Global Conversation – held Nov. 10 in partnership with the Los Angeles Consular Corps Executive Committee, which represents over 90 diplomatic offices...
