New Haven, CT

Your state quarter could be worth $55

By Braley Dodson
 4 days ago

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) –Your state quarter might be worth more than 25 pretty pennies.

Odds are, however, that the quarter in your collection is only worth a quarter. But if it’s in mint condition, you’ll get at least a dollar — or even up to $55 — for it.

U.S. Mint to honor notable American women on quarters

The U.S. Mint State Quarters were created from 1999 to 2008, with coins for five states released each year. Those coins have one of three markings — D, P or S, which signifies where they were minted. D stands for Denver Mint, P stands for Philadelphia Mint and an S is for those created at the San Francisco Mint. Coins marked with an S, and coins marked with an S that are silver proof, are more likely to fetch more than D or P coins.

State quarters in mint condition marked with a D or a P are worth only a dollar in 10 states, and are worth an average of $1.71 each, according to Coin Trackers. You’ll get the most, at $3.50, for Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, New Jersey and Pennsylvania state quarters.

On average, you’ll receive $7.03 for an S mint quarter. The lowest-value S quarters are worth $4, and you’ll get the most for Ohio, at $15.

S coins that are silver proof are worth the most, at an average of $14.57 a quarter, according to data from Coin Trackers. But while you’ll only get $8.50 for a Delaware coin, your Pennsylvania quarter could fetch $55. You can get $50 for a Connecticut or New Jersey quarter. If you have a full set of silver proof coins, the collection could be worth $1,500, according to Metro Metal Detectors.

Silver proof coins are made of 90% silver, and change in value depending on the current price of silver, according to Nationwide Coin & Bullion Reserve.

1st America the Beautiful quarters of 2020 features a fruit bat mother and her pup

There are multiple other factors that can increase a state’s value, including for those that are in circulation. For example, some 1999 Delaware state quarters have a defect from a die break. On those quarters, there is a line from the horse’s mouth to the left. While those used to be worth up to $500, the price has now dropped to about $10 to $20 a quarter after it was discovered how common the error was.

But no matter what the current price is, hold onto your coins. You never know what it might be worth one day.

Use the database below to check the worth of your state quarter. The listed amounts are for quarters in mint condition, according to Coin Trackers:

