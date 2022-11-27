The Grand Jury for Wicomico County has indicted a man who has served as a Wicomico County Sheriff’s Deputy. Steven Victor Abreu is accused of using his position to sexually assault women while on duty. The fifty-count indictment includes nine counts of rape in the first degree and fourteen counts of misconduct in office. Authorities have charged Abreu with committing the criminal offenses against five separate victims in the months of September and October. As the investigation continues, law enforcement believes there may have been more victims. If you believe you may have been a victim or have information on this case, contact Detective Christine Kirkpatrick of the Criminal Investigations Division of the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office at (410) 548-4898.

WICOMICO COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO