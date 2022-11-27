Read full article on original website
Miller Time
4d ago
You did the right thing❗ What a disgrace they are to those who served and sacrificed for our country 🎯 We the people are sick of corruption on EVERY LEVEL 🚫
Beth Porter-Hohman
3d ago
Sounds to me like the Sheriff needs to be reprimanded and the VA needs to be involved. I’m disappointed that willing applicants are discounted when we are so short staffed in the police and correctional officers areas.
WGMD Radio
Wicomico County Sheriff’s Deputy Indicted on Rape, Misconduct Charges
The Grand Jury for Wicomico County has indicted a man who has served as a Wicomico County Sheriff’s Deputy. Steven Victor Abreu is accused of using his position to sexually assault women while on duty. The fifty-count indictment includes nine counts of rape in the first degree and fourteen counts of misconduct in office. Authorities have charged Abreu with committing the criminal offenses against five separate victims in the months of September and October. As the investigation continues, law enforcement believes there may have been more victims. If you believe you may have been a victim or have information on this case, contact Detective Christine Kirkpatrick of the Criminal Investigations Division of the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office at (410) 548-4898.
Lancaster Farming
Maryland Ag Secretary Charged With Hunting Violation
Maryland Ag Secretary Joseph Bartenfelder has been charged with a bird hunting violation. Officers investigating a suspected baiting pond in Dorchester County discovered five people hunting about 80 yards from a corn field. All of them were charged Nov. 24 with hunting game birds with the aid of bait or on or over a baited area, according to Maryland Natural Resources Police.
WBOC
Proposed Parking Ordinance Causes Quite the Stir on Fenwick Island
FENWICK ISLAND, Del. - Fenwick Island officials proposed an ordinance to adjust the parking ratio for new businesses in town. Officials say there isn't enough parking, but business owners in Fenwick say the current system works just fine. One business owner who spoke with WBOC said he feels Fenwick Island...
Ocean City Today
Local teenager passes away after year-plus cancer fight
There’s no doubt, Jayden Alton said the day after her 18-year-old brother died from cancer, that he’s in heaven, chatting and making friends. “He wanted to talk to everyone. He wanted to know about everyone. He’s talking Jesus’s ear off right now, I’m sure,” she said with a smile, adding she wants Joshua Jason Miggs Alton, who was born four years after she was, and who died on Tuesday, Nov. 29, to be remembered as a light who shined brightly.
delawarepublic.org
Beebe Healthcare hopes to build a new emergency department in Sussex County
The Delaware Health Resources Board holds a public hearing this week to discuss Beebe Healthcare’s plan to build a freestanding emergency department near Millsboro. The proposed emergency department would be a hybrid facility - serving adult and pediatric patients. Beebe Healthcare President and CEO Dr. David Tam says the...
The Dispatch
Council Approves Bus, Tram Driver Incentive Programs
OCEAN CITY – Citing a continued need to recruit seasonal municipal bus drivers and Boardwalk tram drivers and conductors, resort officials last week approved a series of incentives to attract and reward new employees. Ongoing discussions at the Ocean City Transportation Committee level regarding a series of incentives for...
WBOC
Goldsboro Man Accused of Threatening Car Repossession Man and Police With Shotgun
GOLDSBORO, Md. - We are learning more about the Goldsboro man accused of a 4-hour standoff with police on Monday. The Caroline County Sheriff's office says 40-year-old Thomas Lee Miller Jr. threatened a tow truck driver. The alleged victim, Joseph Lituski, tells WBOC that it happened at a home on Main Street in Goldsboro at around 12 p.m., as he was repossessing a car.
WBOC
Wicomico County to Reopen Applications for Emergency Rental Assistance Program
SALISBURY, Md. - Upon an evaluation of the remaining funds allocated from the state of Maryland to Wicomico County for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, effective Monday, Dec. 5 at noon, the program will reopen for applications and remain open until Thursday, Dec. 22 at noon. Following a reorganization within...
WBOC
100 Jobs Coming to Caroline County with Company Expansion
ANNAPOLIS, Md- The most experienced natural refrigerant company in the Americas is doubling its workforce in Caroline County, according to Maryland Governor Larry Hogan. Gov. Hogan announced Tuesday that M&M Carnot, at 412 Railroad Ave in Federalsburg, M&M is expanding its presence and leasing an existing 25,000 square-foot space next door, with room available for future expansions. M&M Carnot currently employs approximately 100 workers in the county and anticipates adding 100 new jobs over the next two years.
WBOC
DelDOT Holds Public Workshop Regarding DAFB Compatible Use Study
DOVER, Del.- The Dover Air Force Base (DAFB) plays a vital role in national defense, but in order to maintain those defense operations, what goes on in the area surrounding the base is just as important. That's why Delaware's Department of Transportation (DelDOT) has teamed up with state and local...
Cape Gazette
It was as if I had family caring for me
Recently, I was not feeling well and had shortness of breath, so I went to see my primary care doctor. She said I might have a blood clot and sent me for a blood test. I was surprised when she called to let me know the test came back positive and I would need to have a CT scan. I drove myself to Beebe Healthcare in Lewes where they did the scan.
Attempted murder charges in Salisbury drug-related shooting
A 14-year-old boy is charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting at someone during an open-air cocaine sale on the Eastern Shore Tuesday.
WBOC
Support Continues to Pour In for 11-Year-Old Hero Who Rescued Baby Sister from Fire
SALISBURY, Md. - La'Prentis Doughty and his family have had a whirlwind week after he rescued his toddler sister Loyalty from an apartment fire. La'Prentis is now living in a new apartment thanks to the generosity of Salisbury businessman Blair Carey. "You know I wanted to get them under a...
WBOC
Dover Police Say Attempted Burglary Suspect Caught in the Act
DOVER, Del. - Dover police say a 27-year-old man is facing multiple charges after officers caught him attempting to burglarize a woman's home on Monday night. Police said that shortly before 9 p.m., they received a call from a woman who stated that someone was trying to break into her home on the 800 block of South State Street. Officers responded to the house and reportedly observed Dwayne Tate, of Dover, wearing a mask and standing on the front porch of the home.
Company to expand, create 100 jobs on Eastern Shore
(The Center Square) – One Eastern Shore businesses is adding new jobs. M&M Carnot plans to add 100 jobs, Gov. Larry Hogan said, and double its workforce in Federalsburg. The company is a natural refrigerant company and is leasing an existing 25,000-square-foot space next to its current location which features room for continued expansion. “We are proud to support M&M Carnot’s expansion in Federalsburg, where 100 new jobs will have...
californiaexaminer.net
Credit Card Theft And Fraud Charges Against A Cambridge Woman
A Cambridge woman has been accused of stealing credit card information from customers and patients at Your Doc’s In and Walgreens, and she has been charged with multiple counts of credit card fraud and theft. According to Cambridge police, on November 21, department investigators discovered and detained Jayonna Best,...
WBOC
Dover Drug Raid Leads to 584 Bags of Heroin, Felton Man's Arrest
DOVER, Del. - Authorities say a raid on a Dover hotel room led to a Felton man's arrest on drug dealing charges after the discovery of a large amount of heroin and crack cocaine. Shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday, the Dover Police Street Crimes Unit assisted Delaware Probation and Parole...
WBOC
Goldsboro Man Arrested After Barricade Incident
GOLDSBORO, Md. - A Goldsboro man is behind bars on assault and related charges following a four-hour standoff with police on Monday afternoon. The sheriff's office said that shortly after 12 p.m., deputies were dispatched to 421 Main St. in Goldsboro for a reported tow truck driver having a shotgun pointed at him. Police said the driver further stated that the man pointing the shotgun at him was threatening to shoot him if he did not release the vehicle he was attempting to repossess and leave the property.
