ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nelson County, KY

Eight-year-old dies after choking on bouncy ball in school

By Andrea Blanco
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HHAyK_0jPG54vC00

A Kentucky boy has died after choking on a bouncy ball while in school.

Eight-year-old Landon McCubbins began choking while in class at Boston School in Nelson County on 21 November. He was immediately taken to a local hospital by firefighters who were running drills nearby and then airlifted to Norton Children’s Hospital, where he died.

“We never would have thought we would bury him,” his aunt, Emma McCubbins, told local news outlet WHAS-TV. “We thought he would be burying all of us because that’s how it’s supposed to work.”

The school has cancelled classes on Monday, when Landon’s funeral is set to take place. Mental health resources have also been made available for students struggling with the tragedy.

“... Landon was loved deeply by his classmates and teachers,” principal Niki King wrote in a statement . “Our hearts go out to Landon’s family and friends. Please join us as we hold them in our prayers during this time of great loss.”

Landon’s family shared on Facebook that he “loved big trucks” and asked members of the community to drive theirs from the funeral home to the church to honour the little boy.

“Every time when I picked him up from school he would tell me about all the trucks in the [pick -up line.] ‘Mom look at that 2500,’ he would say,” Landon’s mother, Lauren McCubbins, said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wd6a2_0jPG54vC00

Ms McCubbins added that first responders “did absolutely everything they could to save [her] baby,” and that no one was at fault for the tragic accident.

“The school staff, the Boston firefighters, the police officers, Flaget’s staff, the people of the helicopter, and the staff at [Kosair Charities] did everything they possibly could to save him,” Ms McCubbins said in a post.

“Landon fought so hard and it just wasn’t enough. We can’t focus on the would have, should have, could have. We have to focus on Landon. That special, special boy.”

The community is raising funds to cover expenses for Landon’s family

Comments / 3

Related
WLKY.com

Is this yours? Man finds urn in Old Louisville alley

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Missing a loved one? We're trying to reconnect a lost urn with its owner. A man reached out to WLKY, saying he was walking around the Old Louisville neighborhood on Nov. 28 when he came across an urn. It appeared to be filled with remains and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
k105.com

Leitchfield man charged with forcibly raping juvenile girl, kidnapping. Suspect’s mother charged with facilitation of the crimes.

A Leitchfield man has admitted to kidnapping and forcibly raping a juvenile multiple times. The Leitchfield Police Department arrested 26-year-old Michael F. Logsdon and his mother, 50-year-old Tara G. Embry, also of Leitchfield, and charged Logsdon with three counts of first-degree rape and kidnapping (minor). Embry was charged with complicity to first-degree rape and complicity to kidnapping (minor).
LEITCHFIELD, KY
Wave 3

Louisville family grieving loss of daughter

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville father mourning his daughter just months before her 20th birthday. Antonio Perks, Sr., the father of 19-year-old Andrea Perks, wants answers. In a matter of days, he went from planning her birthday to planning her funeral, leaving his family with a huge hole in their hearts.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Mother expresses frustration, outrage over violence near apartments off Fegenbush Lane

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After deadly violence near the apartments she and her children call home near Beuchel, one mother said she is fed up and frustrated. Jaymisha Green and her three children have lived at the apartments off of Fegenbush Lane and Norbrook Drive for just over a year and said gun shots, crime scene tape and flickering police lights are an unsettling normal for her family.
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

'The military family is left behind': Teen uses mom's story to educate others

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — You could say service to country is in Capt. Carolyn Furdek’s DNA. A third generation female officer, military service runs deep in her bloodline. “Both my mother served, my father’s mother served. And then both of my grandfather’s, my father — my uncle, also,” Furdek said. “I stand on the backs of lions.”
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

19-year-old identified after deadly shooting in Parkland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of a 19-year-old shot and killed in the Parkland neighborhood on Wednesday. Around 11:30 a.m., Louisville officers were called to respond to a report of a shooting in the 700 block of South 32nd Street. Officers arrived and found...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Woman taken to hospital after shooting near Shively, Louisville police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was taken to the hospital after being shot near Shively on Sunday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 3600 block of Seventh Street Road, near Berry Boulevard, around 3:15 a.m. That's where officers found a woman who had been shot.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Butchertown bar to end some weekend events after incident reported

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A popular Butchertown bar is shutting down some weekend events after an incident took place early Saturday. The High Horse Bar made a post to social media saying there was an incident around 3 a.m. and that they have made the decision to end the late-night DJ scene for safety reasons.
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Independent

The Independent

950K+
Followers
308K+
Post
482M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy