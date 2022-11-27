Rochester man rams through fence, restaurant wall

Editor’s Note (11/27): A previous version of this story had the incorrect date of the incident. The article has since been updated.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A driver rammed through a fence and restaurant wall Sunday afternoon in Rochester.

Shortly after 1:30 p.m. Rochester Fire Department and Rochester Police Department responded to Dew-E-Sub Chicken & Rib, a sandwich shop located on Dewey Avenue.

According to News 8 staff on scene, a grey sedan drove through a chain link fence and the side wall of Dew-E-Sub. The car’s two front tires and front hood went through the wall, stopping at the windshield.

RFD told staff on scene that no one was injured — including the driver, a 49-year-old city resident — and said that the building did not suffer any long-term structural complications.

There was nobody inside the building at the time of the crash, according to authorities.

Police said the driver had been traveling northbound on Dewey Avenue when, due to heavy rain, he lost control of his car and swerved into incoming traffic. The driver then overcorrected in an effort to avoid oncoming traffic driving southbound.

The driver, who was unlicensed according to authorities, then lost control as the car went off the road, through the fence, and partially through the building.

He was issued numerous traffic citations, and the vehicle was towed from the scene.

Location

Check back with News 8 WROC as we continue to update this developing story.