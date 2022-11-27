Texas State Fires Football Coach Jake Spavital

He guided the Bobcats to a 4–8 record in his fourth season with the program.

One day after wrapping up its season with a 41–13 loss to Louisiana, Texas State has parted ways with head coach Jake Spavital, the school announced on Sunday .

Chris Vannini of The Athletic had reported news of Spavital’s departure earlier.

The Bobcats ended the season at 4–8 with five losses in their last six games. Spavital had posted a 13–35 record in four years with the program, reaching the four-win mark in back-to-back seasons.

In 11 seasons since joining the FBS ranks, Texas State has finished with a winning record just once in 2014. Spavital took the helm at the program ahead of the ’19 season after stints as the offensive coordinator for West Virginia, Cal and Texas A&M. The Bobcats will now search for their fourth head coach in the past eight seasons.

More CFB Coverage: