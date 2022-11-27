Reports: Pitcher Mike Clevinger joins the White Sox on 1-year deal

CHICAGO — Starting pitcher Mike Clevinger is signing with the Chicago White Sox, according to the Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal .

After Rosenthal reported the signing, MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reported that Clevinger’s deal with the White Sox was for 1 guaranteed year and worth more than $8 million.

Clevinger started 22 games with the San Diego Padres last season, posting a 7-7 record with a 4.33 ERA over 114.1 innings pitched.

Before joining the Padres, Clevinger spent four-plus seasons with the Cleveland Guardians before being dealt to San Diego midway through the COVID-shortened 2020 season. From 2016-20, Clevinger made 92 starts and compiled a 44-23 record with a 3.19 ERA and 603 K’s.

Clevinger was out for the entirety of the 2021 MLB regular season after undergoing Tommy John Surgery.

